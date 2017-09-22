Philly Is Indicating Growth Acceleration

The US economy is not in danger of peaking so far.

In this article, you will get a full review of one of the most important regional leading indicators: the Philadelphia FED manufacturing index.

The Purpose Of These Articles

For the readers who are new, and even for my long time followers, it is key to understand what these surveys indicate and why they are so important.

Source: Investopedia

The Philly FED manufacturing survey is published by the Philadelphia FED shortly after the Empire State manufacturing index. This is one of five key surveys that are published throughout the month. The other regional banks are: Kansas City, Richmond, and Dallas. Once published, it is easy to build an average of all key indicators to get a better understanding of where the economy is headed and to predict the number one leading indicator for the US: the ISM manufacturing index.

Higher Numbers in September

The Philadelphia FED manufacturing index has hit 23.8 in September. This is roughly 5 points higher than one month ago. Note that this is indicating solid ISM numbers for this month even after dropping about 20 points since 2016 peak levels.

Manufacturing activities are clearly accelerating without the imminent threat of an economic peak as it seems.

Full Support From New Orders

It's always important that composite numbers like the one above are supported by key indicators like new orders. In this case, I can confirm that new orders are fully supporting growth acceleration.

New orders hit 29.5 in September after hitting 20.4 in August. We are in one of the most powerful expansions since the start of the 21st century. Only the period between 2003 and 2004 saw a similar pattern of strength.

Employment Is Slowing

Employment has fallen to 6.6 points from 10.1 points in August. This is the 5th consecutive decline since the 2017 peak. However, we are still at average levels and without one month of decline since employment in the Philadelphia region has entered the 'growth zone'.

Even though we are seeing a decline, it is fair to say that these numbers fully support further employment gains in the US.

Growth Is Peaking? Not According To Capex!

One of the most solid indicators to indicate economic trends is future capital expenditures. This indicator has lost 0.2 points in September and is close to record levels. There is absolutely no imminent threat of an growth peak at these levels.

These numbers tell us that we can expect growth to stay at above-average levels for quite some time. At least until we get signals of topping growth.

Conclusion

Philadelphia is the second regional FED that has published numbers for the month of September. What we see is solid growth when it comes to the composite index, new orders and future capital expenditures. Employment has slowing a bit but is still far from indicating job losses.

So far, I am very positive about this growth cycle. I am looking forward to the next three regional reports even though I do not expect to see big surprises.

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think in the comment section below. You can also send me an email or direct message.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.