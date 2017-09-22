Opportunities In 5G And New Services Don't Seem Fully Factored Into Nokia's Price

An open mind is a valuable asset in investing – in my own experience, it's hard not to start the research process without at least some preconceived notions (after all, something prompted you to start the process...), but keeping an open mind at least lets you respond to new information. That's relevant to me in the case of Nokia (NYSE:NOK), as I went in assuming it was not too likely that this very well-known networking equipment company would be undervalued as the market looks ahead to the start of the 5G rollout in a couple of years.

And yet, Nokia may still be worth a look. The shares are widely follow (around 30 sell-analysts cover it) and the 5G story is no secret, but the market doesn't seem to think that Nokia will manage to get (or keep) better margins in the years to come despite good progress here since the Alcatel deal. These shares are down more than 10% over the past year and up only marginally in the last year, but breaking out into double-digit FCF margins again in four to five years would support a fair value at least 10% above today's price.

A Tough Year And Not Much Of A Growth Future

In the short-term world of Wall Street institutions, the weakness in equipment demand over the last couple of years could certainly explain why Nokia remains out of favor. The last quarter was the best that Nokia had reported in quite a while, and that still saw a 1% contraction in revenue with a 5% decline in the networking business (and a similar decline in the core mobile business) . Margins were stronger, though, as gross margin improved about three points and operating margin expanded over four points, in part due to ongoing cost synergies from the Alcatel deal and a larger contribution from the high-margin technology licensing business.

Spending has been soft (or worse) across the board, with only the Japanese and Korean markets showing much. About the best that can said about the EU is that it's contracting at a slower clip, while the U.S. market seems to be bottoming out and stabilizing. That's created pressure throughout the space, with Ericsson in particular having a rough second quarter and slashing down guidance. Ciena (NASDAQ:CIEN), too, has factored into this, as the company's last three quarters showed good revenue growth (8% to 10% yoy), but guidance for the next quarter suggests only low single-digit growth. Although Ciena is not a head-to-head. While the business overlaps between Ciena and Nokia is limited, they do serve many of the same customers and the shares have traveled roughly similar paths, with Nokia representing the top band and Ericsson the lower band.

Looking ahead, business should get better for Nokia, but nobody is really expecting hand-over-fist growth. Although management expects IP traffic to double from 2016/2017 to 2022, overall market growth for the company is likely to be around 1%, with mobile flat, IP/optical up slightly, and fixed-line down slightly. Trialing for 5G should start next year, with commercial roll-outs starting in 2019, but even with this big event there is still meaningful uncertainty as to timing, magnitude, and details like the balance between small cells and macro cells.

Nokia should continue to see improvements in its revenue, though, with actual growth in 2018. Ongoing consolidation in the U.S. market is risk factor, but telcos need to support ongoing mobile data-driven demand growth. What's more, Nokia recently refreshed its webscale IP line-up and demand from datacenter and webscale customers should drive better performance.

“Ancillary and Adjacent” Will Matter More

Nokia's competitive position is okay – the company has re-emerged as the #2 player in its core mobile market (with Ericsson's weakness) and Huawei has been a more responsible competitor in recent years. Nokia also has a strong competitive position in fiber, with around one-third share outside of China, and although fixed-line doesn't offer much (if any) long-term growth, there are still opportunities in the fiber-to-the-premise in the short term.



What I think will matter more for Nokia in the coming years is so-called “ancillary” and “adjacent” businesses and services. Management believes that provided various applications and analytics to telco and enterprise customers is the best growth opportunity it has, with an estimated five-year growth rate around 7%. Granted, this market is only about 10% of the company's total addressable market, but establishing strong share in areas like analytics, automation, and other business intelligence segments would be an invaluable tool in boosting revenue and margins. There are a wide range of opportunities that can be addressed here – everything from network monitoring (measuring jitter and delay) and optimization, to predicting customer behavior and automating service functions.

Adjacent markets also offer growth opportunities. I've already talked a little about the opportunities in webscale, as companies like Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google have seemingly limitless needs for capacity, as well as emerging players like Uber. Public safety is another opportunity as cities transition from traditional command-and-control centers to new systems that incorporate more real-time video as well as more connectivity between first responders, vehicles, and central control rooms. Enterprise customers are also a potential source of growth, as railways look to adopt 4G for their routing/signaling systems and more and more companies look to implement Internet of Things networks.

The Opportunity

I basically agree with Nokia's management that revenue growth will be pretty modest over the long term; there's just too much competition and too much pressure from telco customers to allow for exciting growth. With that, I think low single-digit revenue growth is about the best that can be hoped for now. I do think, though, that ongoing cost restructuring, full integration/synergy with Alcatel, and a shift toward higher-margin services and offerings like analytics can allow for better margins and FCF generation.

If the rise of 5G and the addition of more higher-margin offerings allows for low double-digit FCF margins in five years' time, strong FCF growth is possible, supporting a fair value above $6.50. I don't really see technology licensing as a major ongoing part of the mix, as I think that business will shrink over time. In the near term, though, it's a valuable source of high-margin licensing fees.

The Bottom Line

As I said in the open, I didn't expect to find much with Nokia, but it looks like the combination of recent weak trends in telco capex spending and weak long-term revenue growth prospects has kept investors at bay. There are certainly no guarantees that management will be able to generate double-digit FCF margins again, but the risk/reward balance right now seems to be tiling a bit more toward the reward side and this is a name worth checking out ahead of eventual spending recoveries.

