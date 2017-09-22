Why Has Tesla Suddenly Become So Shy About The Model 3?

Finally, a Fidelity fund key to Tesla has a new manager. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

Also in the news: SolarCity forks over $29.5 million for allegedly exaggerating the value of its solar installations. I offer a lesson from my late accounting teacher.

The Model 3 is the most anticipated car of all time. So why did Tesla decide to forego being crowned with laurels?

The stunner: Tesla declined an invitation to have its Model 3 considered for 2018 North American Car of the Year award.

Why Is Tesla So Suddenly Shy About The Model 3?

Among the most prestigious car awards is the North American Car of the Year award.

In 2013, Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model S earned the equally prestigious Motor Trend Car of the Year award, and Tesla and its advocates justifiably capitalized on that honor by endlessly boasting about it.

Last year (in the 2017 contest), Chevrolet’s Bolt won both the North American Car of the Year award and the Motor Trend award. That was a real stick in the eye to Tesla. The Bolt not only beat the Model 3 to market, but won high praise from the awards panels.

(photo credit: InsideEvs)

Worse, the Bolt is now picking off potential Model 3 owners. In some instances, the Bolt buyers fear they won’t receive the full $7,500 federal tax credit if they wait for the Model 3. In other cases, they are disappointed at the bare-bones nature of the base version Model 3. And, more recently, GM has begun offering leasing deals on Bolts that Tesla cannot hope to match.

Well, as they say, revenge is a dish best served cold. And what more delicious revenge could Tesla hope for than to sail the Model 3 out there to garner the 2018 North American Car of the Year award?

And yet, Tesla declined the invitation to enter this year’s competition.

That, my friends, is stunning. If the Model 3 is all Tesla claims it is, Tesla would have been a shoe-in for the award. It is hard to believe Tesla declined to compete.



You know what’s even harder to believe? Tesla’s explanation. Here it is, according to The Detroit News:

Ironically, one of the year’s most anticipated vehicles is a sedan, the Tesla Model 3. But Tesla decided not to participate this year, citing commitments to other projects including scaling up Model 3 production.

This was too much even for InsideEVs:

Not even one single car could be spared? That doesn’t seem possible. We can probably put this firmly in the “we don’t want early copies of the Model 3 to be in 3rd party hands just yet,” as has been the case for any review of the car since it launched in late July – or perhaps some functionalities/software issues have yet to be smoothed out/updated, and Tesla just didn’t want to deal with those types of PR headaches. Who can tell for sure?

As I and others have been saying, Tesla’s party last July to celebrate the commencement of Model 3 production was yet another Potemkin village event. Tesla had not even finished installing and calibrating its production line equipment.

Worse, Tesla has skipped the kind of rigorous testing that a new model typically endures. Right now, for instance, Jaguar is subjecting more than 100 I-Pace cars to extensive testing in all kinds of extreme conditions. Jaguar has been doing this for months. Yet Jaguar won’t make that car available for sale until next March or April.

Tesla did not dare submit a car for awards testing because Tesla feared the car’s flaws would not only cause it to fall short of winning, but would be publicized and thereby hurt its sales effort.

To those in line to buy an early Model 3: don’t say you haven’t been warned. You will be serving as an unpaid beta tester.

The Most Important Thing I Learned In Basic Accounting

I took a basic accounting course in law school, taught by the late William Patrick Lyons, Jr. Lyons, who was a professor at the business school. He was quite different from my law professors, as he had actual, extensive experience in the business world.

That experience made him less naturally hostile to capitalism than the law faculty, but also more alive to the possibilities for chicanery in corporate finance.

What I learned from Lyons has helped me find a way around a balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement. The most important thing Lyons taught me, though, was something he demonstrated with countless real-world examples, but summarized in a simple sentence:

There is never just a little fraud.

I mention this because of the news that SolarCity has agreed to pay $29.5 million to resolve claims brought under the federal False Claims Act.

Reflect on who controlled SolarCity at the time it was defrauding the taxpayers of the United States by allegedly overstating the value of its solar installations. And then consider who controls Tesla today.

Where there is a corner-cutting corporate culture, it’s unlikely only one corner will be cut.

Fidelity Has A New Fund Manager

Among Tesla’s largest institutional investors are several funds in the Fidelity Investments family, and among the Fidelity managers, none was a greater Tesla advocate than Gavin Baker, who oversaw the $14 billion Fidelity OTC Portfolio (FOCPX).

Last year, after Tesla announced its proposed acquisition of SolarCity, Baker’s support was regarded as crucial. In advance of the merger vote, he wrote this in his commentary to fund shareholders:

We are fans not just of Tesla products but of the concepts underpinning the firm and potential future partnerships ahead of it. We foresee fruitful synergies between Tesla and any company in search of superior battery technology, and we modestly increased our position this quarter.

Now comes the news that Baker has been replaced. The new fund manager is Sonu Kalra.

Does this telegraph a change in sentiment toward Tesla? I very much doubt it. In an interview last month with Business Insider’s Henry Blodget, Kalra said he is highly enthusiastic about Tesla.

He noted that BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) achieve gross margins (which he called operating margins) of 15% to 20%. Tesla does better, he said. It sells its cars directly, and thereby achieves another 500 basis points (5%) of margin.

And, Tesla has not needed to advertise, which creates another 300 to 500 basis points (3% to 5%) of margin advantage.

Of course you, informed reader, having read how Tesla’s Gross Margins Are Grossly Misleading, are wise to all this. Guess what: having read that article, you understand far more about Tesla’s finances than does the manager of one of the largest mutual funds in the world.

The Kalra interview is on video. I am unable to furnish a working link, but you can easily find it by googling, “Sonu Kalra Henry Blodget Tesla.”

It’s only four minutes long. Watch it all. Count for yourself how many things Kalra gets wrong about Tesla.

Now, remind yourself that Kalra's view is the view of most of the investing world, which is why I continue to warn about the dangers of shorting Tesla. Do it only with a tiny part of your portfolio, only with some strategy to limit your losses, and only with complete insouciance of losing whatever you have wagered.

The only thing more dangerous than being short Tesla is being long Tesla.

Author's Note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated Tesla had declined to submit a Model 3 for the 2018 Motor Trend Car of the Year Award, rather than the North American Car of the Year award.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My short position is via long-dated options