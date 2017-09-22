EWI: Time To Take Profits

Headwinds like the strong euro, the end of QE in Europe and political uncertainty due to the coming elections are emerging.

Relief rally

Last April, we expected that the more it would become clear that Macron would be the next president of France, there would be a relief rally in Europe and that the weaker countries in the European Union, like e.g. Italy, would benefit the most of this upswing. And this is exactly what happened!

Exhibit 1: Italian outperformance

In less than 5 months the iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA: EWI) gained almost 28%, while the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NYSEARCA: ACWI) increased (only) by 10.3%.

Existing problems still there and new headwinds emerging

The existing problems we mentioned in the previous article are still there:

High unemployment rates,

High unemployment rates, high debt,

high debt, low growth and

low growth and the financial sector in troubles due to non-performing loans.

Before it joined the Euro, Italy regularly devaluated its currency (lira) to remain competitive. This is no longer possible. To the contrary, Italy is now suffering from a strengthening currency, the euro.

Exhibit 2: EUR-USD price chart

And although the strong euro contributed to the outperformance of EWI, it becomes at the same time a headwind for the Italian economy. The strong euro is certainly a problem for countries that export more to partners outside the European Union, like Italy…

Another possible headwind for Italy (and its neighbors in the Southern European periphery) is the expected announcement by the European Central bank (ECB) that it will start tapering. Because the ECB has been a big buyer of Southern European bonds, those countries could feel the negative impact of tapering more strongly.

Financial markets don’t like uncertainty and the upcoming elections in Italy could be a cause of such uncertainty. This year there were elections in The Netherlands and France and in both countries the fear existed that populist and anti-European Union parties could win. This would be bad news for the weaker countries in the EU because it would become more difficult for them to get the needed support from their European allies.

Also in Italy there is growing anti-euro sentiment. Three of Italy’s biggest political parties are said to be calling for the introduction of a parallel currency to the euro, which they say will boost growth and jobs. They certainly like the good old days of the lira, when they could devaluate their currency on and on in the hope to become more competitive. It’s clear that all this uncertainty surrounding the elections is not positive for Italy.

Valuation

Thanks to the excellent performance of the Italian stock market, its valuation is now more in line with those of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NYSEARCA: ACWI) and certainly iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA: EZU).

When we look at the sector-adjusted valuation, we can even say that the gap with EZU is closed (and the one with ACWI is almost closed).

Certain sectors deserve a more demanding valuation and when we compare two countries or regions we have to take this into account. The financial sector e.g. deserves a much lower valuation compared to the Technology sector. The former is much more present in EWI compared to ACWI and EZU, while the latter isn’t even present in EWI! We adjust by applying the Italian sector-weights to the EZU and ACWI.

Exhibit 3: iShares MSCI Italy sector-exposure

Exhibit 4: iShares MSCI ACWI sector-exposure

Exhibit 5: iShares MSCI Eurozone sector-exposure

When we make this sector-adjustments, the iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA: EWI) trades at a discount of 6% to iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NYSEARCA: ACWI) and even with a 6% premium to iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA: EZU)!

Conclusion

Every great investment has to climb the proverbial wall of worry.

Exhibit 6: A wall of worry

The combination of:

existing problems,

existing problems, new headwinds and

new headwinds and the fact that the sector-adjusted valuation gap is closed

imply that we moved from bargain hunters to profit takers.

Exhibit 7: iShares MSCI Italy price chart

The fact that we are in oversold territory makes us pull the trigger: sell iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA: EWI).

Performance earlier recommendations

In Table 2 you can see the returns of the earlier country-ETF recommendations made by The Belgian Dentist, both in absolute terms and relative to the performance of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NYSEARCA: ACWI).

So far, so good!

Exhibit 8: Performance earlier recommendations

