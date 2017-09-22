Investment-Grade Bonds Stand Out In A Challenging Asset Class

Investors should expect only modest returns from fixed income securities given interest rates are on an upward trend from historic lows.

The broad, solid returns posted by bonds in 2017, belies the challenging landscape confronting some key segments of this asset class. The table below shows that stalwart funds representing key segments of the fixed income sector all generated solid risk adjusted returns through August 31, 2017. However, results for 2013 and 2014 illustrate the potential volatility of funds focused on fixed income securities. The volatility in 2013 and 2014 stemmed from movements in U.S. Treasuries. The 10 year Treasury bond’s yield jumped from 1.78% at Dec. 31, 2012 to 3.04% at the end of 2013. Since a bond’s price moves in the opposite direction of its yield, this increase translated into losses in 2013 for most bond funds. The funds’ results improved significantly in 2014 when the yield on the 10 year Treasury bond plunged 87 basis points.

Total Return (%) for Select Vanguard Funds Focused on Bonds

Ticker Symbol Description 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 YTD VUSTX Long-Term UST 3 -13 25 -2 1 9 VFISX Short-Term UST 1 0 1 0 1 1 VMBS MBS 2 -1 6 1 1 3 VWEHX High Yield 14 5 5 -1 11 6 VWITX Muni 6 -2 7 3 0 5 VCIT BBB/A Corp Bonds 11 -2 8 1 5 5

Source: Morningstar

The above table demonstrates that understanding how yields moved is critical to investing in fixed income securities. An investment in this asset class should either reflect the investor’s view on yields or a strategy designed to minimize adverse movements in yields through diversification within the asset class. A bond’s yield can be decomposed into three factors.

Risk free rate which can be approximated by 90 day Treasury bills (T-bills)

Liquidity premium which can be approximated by spread between the yield on five year U.S. Treasuries and T-bills

Credit risk premium which is estimated as the difference between the actual yield on high yield bonds and the sum of the risk free rate and the liquidity premium.

The chart below confirms this three factor model provides a reasonable explanation for variations in bond yields over time. First, the credit risk premium for ‘AAA’ corporate bonds is essentially flat at 1% with the exception of a bump to over 2% during the Great Recession. The relatively consistent credit risk premium for ‘AAA’ corporate bonds means changes in the risk free rate and the liquidity premium explain most of the changes in ‘AAA’ corporate bond yields. The spike during the Great Recession is understandable. Many investors’ shunned any level of risk, and multiple notch downgrades to ‘AAA’ rated mortgage backed securities caused some to question the accuracy of ratings. Note that the credit risk premium for ‘AAA’ corporate bonds did not increase during the milder recession associated with the failure of many dot coms in 2000 and 2001. The strong correlation between the speculative grade securities’ loss costs and credit risk premium is further evidence that the three factor model is effective in explaining bond yields.

Credit Risk Premiums for ‘AAA’ and Speculative Grade Securities

Sources: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Moody’s Investors Services

Applying the Knowledge

9/19/17 2016 Avg 1997-2016 Risk Free Rate 1.04% 0.32% 2.11% Liquidity Premium 0.80% 1.02% 1.19% Credit Risk Premium ‘AAA’ 1.03% 1.16% 1.09% Credit Risk Premium Speculative Grade 3.71% 6.05% 5.95%

Sources: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Moody’s Investors Services

The above table shows the current state and trend of the components of the three factor model. Understanding what drives the three factors and how their movements affect bond prices is critical to crafting an effective strategy for an allocation to fixed income securities. Remember, this article is using three month T-Bills as a proxy for the risk free rate. The chart below shows the tremendous correlation between three month T-Bills and the Fed Funds rate.

By answering four questions investors can assess the attractiveness of each segment of the bond market.

Do equities offer an attractive risk adjusted return relative? What will the Federal Reserve (The Fed) do over the next couple years? Is the liquidity premium adequate compensation for the potential negative impact of an increase in interest rates? How does the credit risk premium compare to expectations for loss costs in the medium term?

Do equities offer an attractive risk-adjusted return relative?

Now, may finally be the time for investors to reduce their allocation to equities. The asset class enjoyed a tremendous run since the beginning of the recovery. The S&P 500 has increased an astonishing 77% over the past five years. However, this very strong return has outpaced earning growth. Consequently, there has been significant upward pressure on the ratio of companies’ share prices to their earnings. Value oriented investors who do not anticipate a sharp increase in corporate earnings should strongly consider reducing their exposure to equities.

S&P 500 Price to Earnings Ratio

Sources: Yahoo Finance, S&P Global

One of the drawbacks to selling stocks is that the return on risk free investments, such as T-Bills or savings accounts, is very low. The yield on 3 month T-bills was at or near historic levels between 2009 and 2015. The low rates were a function of The Fed’s effort to stimulate the economy by encouraging people to either invest in corporations or consume more goods and services. The Fed began raising interest rates in 2016, and the yield on three month T-bills has increased to slightly more than 1%.

What will The Fed do over the next couple years?

Accurately predicting the velocity of The Fed’s actions is one of the keys to successful investing in fixed income securities. As mentioned earlier, The Fed essentially dictates the risk free rate, which is a material component of every bond’s total return in this article’s three-factor model. CNBC recently reported that fixed income analysts are closing watching what they call the “Dot Plot.” The Dot Plot displays individual Fed governors’ expectations for the Fed Funds rate. Below is a summary of the Dot Plot.

2017: between 1.0% and 1.5% which implies up to two more rate hikes

2018: between 1.0% and 2.75% but clustered at 2.0%

2019: between 1.0% and 4.0% but clustered between 2.25% and 3.25%

The Dot Plot suggests interest rates are likely to increase, but there is uncertainty surrounding the pace and ending point. That means the return on longer term bonds will likely become more attractive over time, but investing in them today could result in suboptimal returns or even losses if their current yields do not fully incorporate the rise in interest rates. Investors who believe The Fed will pursue an aggressive path to Fed Funds rate of 4% or higher should either avoid bonds or focus on securities with shorter maturities. Conversely, investors who believe The Fed will be more cautious in raising rates and unlikely to pierce the 3% threshold should purchase bonds with a longer duration assuming they believe the liquidity premium is adequate.

Is the liquidity premium adequate compensation for the potential negative impact of an increase in interest rates?

The liquidity premium compensates investors in bonds with longer duration for their greater exposure to interest rate risk. The below chart shows the decline in a fixed income security’s price given an immediate 25 basis point (bp increase in its yield. The impact is much more pronounced on securities with longer maturities. Think of the yield as the discount rate that makes the bond’s price equal the present value of its cash flows. The longer-term bonds are more sensitive to the yield or discount rate because the repayment of principal occurs further into the future.

It is critical to recognize that a 25 bp rate hike by The Fed will not translate into a 25 bp increase in the yield on Treasury notes and bonds. The yield on longer-term securities reflects investors’ expectations for future interest rates. Therefore, the liquidity premium only needs to compensate investors for the risk of an unexpected increase in interest rates.

Historical Liquidity Premium

Note: Liquidity Premium = 5 Year Treasury Note Yield - 3 Month T-Bill Yield. Source: U.S. Treasury

The liquidity premium seems like an acceptable risk return tradeoff. Although it is below its long-term average and contracting, The Fed’s plans are much clearer than they were in 2014 and 2015. Therefore, the risk of an unexpected increase in interest rates has diminished.

How does the credit risk premium compare to expectations for loss costs in the medium term?

The credit risk premium for junk bonds does not support potential loss costs. The spread between Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s index for speculative grade securities and five year Treasury notes is only 371 bps compared with a long-term average of 600 bps. The spread was close to its long-term average in 2016. If this spread normalizes, junk bond investors would likely incur losses even if the junk bonds do not default because the increase in spread should result in an increase in yield, which negatively impacts the bond’s price.

The environment for companies with challenging credit profiles has not improved significantly in 2017. According to Moody’s Investors Services’ 2016 U.S. Corporate Default Study, oil and gas companies represented over 50% of U.S. corporate defaults in 2016. The oil industry has been under pressure since oil prices plunged in 2015. Moody’s estimate of speculative grade loss costs have more than tripled since 2014. Oil prices have been volatile throughout 2017 and remain well below their peak levels in 2014.

Highly rated intermediate term corporate bonds are the most attractive segment within the fixed income asset class. Funds focused on this asset class will enjoy the liquidity premium plus a credit risk premium of approximately 1%. The credit risk premium for ‘AAA’ rated securities is close to its historical average and has been fairly stable the past few years. Given the extremely low risk free rate, this additional ~100 bps creates a compelling case for investing in very strong corporations instead of Treasurys.

Below are some mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) that specialize in investment grade fixed income securities issued by U.S. companies.

American Funds Corporate Bond Fund Class ( RCBHX

Vanguard Long-Term Investment-Grade Inv ( VWESX

American Funds Corporate Bond Fund ( RCBFX

Fidelity® Corporate Bond ETF ( FCOR

iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF ( CRED

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bd ETF ( CLY

Vanguard Interm-Term Corp Bd ETF (VCIT)

Conclusion

The rise in the price-to-earnings ratio of many companies’ stocks should cause investors to evaluate opportunities in the fixed income sector. This article shows that a fixed income security’s return can be decomposed into the sum of the risk free rate plus the bond’s liquidity premium and credit risk premium. Investors can use this three factor model to craft an investment strategy for fixed income securities that corresponds to their expectations for interest rate movements and credit losses.

