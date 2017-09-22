The Solar Sector's One To Avoid Until We See Which Way Trump Jumps On His Trade Decision

Which way it goes depends upon Donald Trump - that's not really the way to invest, is it?

Dependent upon which way this goes this will upend the solar panel and installation market, upend it either way.

The two bankrupt solar panel makers, Suniva and Solarworld AG (FWB:SWV), have won their first stage of a Section 201 case concerning imports. Unlike most other trade complaints concerning imports they've not had to show that foreigners nor importers did anything wrong or unfair, only that they suffered economic loss as a result of said imports. And as they produce at something like twice the current world price for cells and panels that's not a difficult thing to prove.

The problem here for the wider economy is that the next step of this process is insane. Producers who have been beaten fair and square in the market get to call for a reset, a replay. Suniva, for example, is insisting that there should be import duties of 40 cents a watt for solar cells and a 78 cents a watt minimum price for panels - the current global price is some 32 cents.

In that larger economic sense this mirrors what Bush did with the steel tariffs. Emergency import duties were imposed and more people lost their jobs in the steel using industries than there were people in the total employment of the US steel producing industry. The solar installation industry in the US employs many more people than the cell or panel producing one - and this would still be true even if all cells and all panels were domestically produced. Killing that roll out of solar by raising the price of the technology is therefore not an economically clever thing to do.

Which is where our investment problem comes in. The market reaction to this first stage at the ITC has been that solar installers have fallen, importers have fallen (JA Solar Holdings, NASDAQ:JASO, Canadian Solar, NASDAQ:CSIQ), and the one company not reliant upon this particular technology, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) rose. OK, that's a reasonable enough reaction reaction to the news.

The ITC has found that the basic contention, that the two companies have suffered harm, is correct. They've now 60 days to recommend remedies and it becomes an executive branch decision as to whether those remedies are put into place. We can all see what the remedies are that will be proposed - that there be something like those price floors and those tariffs imposed. But that then leaves us with our problem - which way will Trump jump?

We can probably guess which way he'd like to, tariffs and lots of them. His two main trade advisers, Peter Navarro and Robert Lighthizer, would recommend tariffs on anything and everything anyway. But there's going to be one heck of a shouting match over this as well. Pointing out the obvious truth here that what we actually want is more solar installed, cheaper cells and panels will mean more installed. And there will be more jobs for Americans installing than anything that will happen if cells become more expensive as a result of import restrictions. Just as with those Bush era steel tariffs - expect that case to be waved around a lot.

Actually protecting jobs means no restrictions. So, which way will Trump jump?

If he imposes restrictions then the current stock price movements will carry on a little bit more. If he rejects them then they will revert - those prices for the importers will rise again, installers will rise again, First Solar will decline relative to the sector again and so on.

Which means that we've an event coming, sometime in November. Normally events are useful times to invest, one way or the other. But here which way to invest depends upon guessing the mind of Donald Trump. Something which most of us are going to be more than a little unwilling to do.

At which point I'm going to sit it out. There undoubtedly will be people who get on the right side of whatever the decision will be but without a lot more certainty about which way it will go I can't see it being much more than luck which will determine it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.