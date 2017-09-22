Presidio's (PSDO) CEO Bob Cagnazzi on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

September 21, 2017 00:00 AM ET

Executives

Ed Yuen - Investor Relations

Bob Cagnazzi - Chief Executive Officer

Paul Fletcher - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jim Suva - Citi

Tien-tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Amit Daryanani - RBC Capital Markets

Ken Talanian - Evercore ISI

Mark Moskowitz - Barclays

Matt Cabral - Goldman Sachs

Edward Caso - Wells Fargo Securities

I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Ed Yuen, Presidio Investor Relations.

Ed Yuen

Good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to our fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 earnings call. Today's conference call is being broadcast live via webcast. In addition, a replay of the call will be available on our Web site following the call. By now, you should have received a copy of our press release that was distributed this afternoon. If you have not, it's available on the Investor Relations section of our Web site.

Before we begin, I'd like to note that certain comments made on this call will contain forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Any such statements, including statements regarding our outlook for fiscal 2018 or any other future periods, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance nor should they be relied upon as representing management's view as of any subsequent date.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and events or results could differ materially from those presented due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Additional detailed information concerning these risks regarding our business and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements and other information we'll be giving today can be found on our Form 10-K and our Form 8-K filed today with our press release, which are also available at sec.gov, as well as the Investor Relations section of Presidio's Web site at presidio.com.

During the call, we'll also discuss our non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in today's press release.

Our presenters today are Bob Cagnazzi, our Chief Executive Officer and Paul Fletcher, our Chief Financial Officer. Bob will begin with his perspective on the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 performance. Paul will then review our financial results and future outlook in more detail before we open up the call for your questions. Bob?

Bob Cagnazzi

Thanks, Ed. And thank you all for joining us today. Fiscal 2017 was an exciting year for Presidio as we achieved solid top line growth and delivered strong cash flow generation and attractive profitability. For the year, pro forma adjusted net income grew by 18.9% due to strong execution in our Security and Cloud solution areas, which benefited from 30% and 28% revenue growth, respectively. In addition, we successfully completed our initial public offering, significantly reduced our leverage and continued to execute on our strategic growth initiatives to drive sustainable long-term shareholder value creation.

Let me start with some highlights from the fourth quarter and the full year. For the full year fiscal 2017, when considering the net treatment of software subscription sales, we delivered adjusted revenue growth of 7.8%. For the fourth quarter, total revenue decreased 3.3%, but was in line with our expectations or flat when you adjust for the net treatment of software subscription sales. Our revenue growth was driven by strong client demand for Cloud and Security solutions deployed across both private and multi-cloud environments as we continue to evolve the business to the high-growth solution areas.

We saw a higher proportion of services as part of our solutions. In particular, we saw increased demand for our professional and managed services in connection with the greater complexity of the solutions sold, which also drove an improvement in utilization rates, hourly bill rates and an increasing annuity revenue stream. Our managed services business saw growth of 20% during the quarter and 35% during the year with new security and cloud management solutions supplementing our existing managed service offerings.

Cloud revenue increased 27.9% for the year, 11.9% in the fourth quarter. We continue to see strong demand in client engagements around multi-cloud and IT transformation, converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, data center modernization and associated services to support new, modernized infrastructure in all market segments. In the middle market, growth was driven by both healthcare and education clients. Large market client growth was driven by demand from retail and our media, communications and entertainment clients.

Security revenue increased 30% for the year and 38.4% in the fourth quarter, driven by higher demand from customers as they look to stay ahead of the increasingly complex cyber-security threats, which drove adoption of our advanced security technologies and services. In the middle market, information technology clients experienced strong growth, as well as education clients. Manufacturing and transportation as well as the media, communications and entertainment customers again drove the growth in our large market sector.

While we continue to see strong mid-market client demand for our Cloud and Security solutions and saw strong growth within our Digital Infrastructure services areas around mobility and contact center solutions, overall Digital Infrastructure decreased by 3.9% during the year and by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. We saw lower revenue generated by government clients, particularly the federal government, due to delays in spending as a result of the continuing resolution impacting our core clients and civilian sector of the Fed.

In addition, the higher rate of software subscription-based solutions, which are recognized net of related cost of sales and total revenue in the Digital Infrastructure areas of unified communications and software-defined networking, also impacting growth. Excluding the impact of the shift in software subscription sales and the sales contribution to fiscal 2016 from Atlantix, which we sold in October of 2015, Digital Infrastructure would have been approximately flat during the year.

While Digital Infrastructure revenues can fluctuate in growth rates from time-to-time, they are an integral part of our ability to serve the mid-market. However, as we've been replacing traditional stand-alone storage and compute solutions with multi-cloud-based infrastructure, we will continue to see cloud security grow at a greater rate than Digital Infrastructure, thereby continuing to shift our solutions revenue mix.

For the year, we delivered adjusted EBITDA growth of 7.1%. Pro forma adjusted net income grew by 18.9%, and pro forma adjusted net income per diluted share increased by 14.6% year-over-year. We also generated free cash flow of $94 million during the year, which we used to further improve our balance sheet and reduce our leverage. With the combination of IPO proceeds, cash on hand and our strong cash flow generation, we repaid a total of $320 million in long-term debt during the year, including $25 million during the fourth quarter, to reduce our net leverage ratio to 3.2x as of June 30, 2017.

The ongoing shift towards the digitalization of business for our clients continues to drive opportunities for us and leverages our investments in advanced solutions, such as managed and cloud services, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure. The requirement that these solutions are seamlessly integrated with each other to provide a complete IP infrastructure for digitalization makes it increasingly important that IP service providers have deep skill sets across multiple technology stacks. These results further our belief that Presidio is the one service provider who possesses the varied skills and services that are integral to a mid-market client's successful digital transformation.

Let me give you a few examples of how we're helping drive digital transformation for our clients. A long-time book publishing and retail customer of ours was an early adopter of cloud-based services and began expanding their public cloud and hybrid cloud presence in 2012. As digital readers grew in popularity, the leadership team acknowledged the business benefits they gained by adopting cloud computing and made plans for an organizational wide roll-out.

Today, nearly 95% of all technology functions rely on a hybrid cloud-based operating model. Over the past four years, as the utilization of public cloud-based services increased, the client investigated and utilized a multitude of available AWS discount programs to drive cost down. These various programs provided the expected cost savings but added cash flow challenges and infrastructure management and resource optimization issues. The Presidio team worked with the client over a period of eight months to design a program that mitigated those challenges and issues.

We developed an economic model that smoothed out and lowered overall expenses and worked with our partners to deliver a platform that has a consolidated management view into the entire client infrastructure, offering much-needed transparency, performance management, governance and utilization management to drive ongoing value and efficiency.

As we spoke of in the past, the shift toward multi-cloud environments for our clients entails combining best-in-class solutions from our public cloud partners, as well as robust private cloud platforms. One of the critical first steps in this evolution is data center modernization to enable private cloud rollouts. A great example of this is a not-for-profit provider of Medi-Cal and Medicare health plans. With over 1,800 employees and 5,000 providers serviced, they cater to over 1.2 million local residents who are enrolled in Medi-Cal and Medicare. This client began experiencing explosive growth caused by an influx of new members due to the Affordable Care Act. As a result, limitations of the aging, entry-level data center became apparent. Increasing hardware failures became an obstacle to increasing client service and growing the organization. A need for a true disaster recovery solution was mandated by the organization to meet current HIPAA requirements.

In order to build a highly resilient and secure run-anywhere, HIPAA-compliant architecture, we leveraged best-of-breed storage solution coupled with replication and disaster recovery solutions. With technology from industry leaders and technical excellence from Presidio, we were able to deliver the first component of a modernized data center this year, and have now positioned the client for greater scalability, higher performance and lower TCO going forward.

My last example highlights the value our clients are seeing in our Security expertise, our managed services offerings and our strength in Digital Infrastructure. This Fortune 500 U.S. based manufacturer with 450 global manufacturing, distribution and sales offices, was seeking to transform how they deliver IT services to support the corporate strategy of doubling the business by 2020 through acquisitions.

Moving from a traditional MPLS WAN to a software-defined WAN technology would not only provide more scalability and manageability, but it would also lower total cost of ownership. However, while moving from routing Internet traffic through six global data centers to a software-defined architecture provides significant improvements in supporting the growing SaaS and public cloud services the company was utilizing, moving the hundreds of distributors' egress points for Internet access also poses significant security challenges.

Presidio was able to design a solution using software-defined WAN services along with firewall and traffic shaping technology at each of the 450 locations. The client expects to see cost savings in carrier transport, router maintenance and headcount while, at the same time, improving security and user experience at all locations. The platform offers a central management console to manage remote nodes, thereby eliminating additional security headcount as the business grows.

Lastly, we integrated solution into a firewall as a service managed service that we provide, resulting in lower TCO and 25% return on investment over 18 months, and creating an ongoing annuity client for Presidio. Our deep skills across these critical technology stacks, security, digital infrastructure and managed services enabled us to craft the optimal solution for this client.

In closing, we're pleased with our fourth quarter and full year results where we achieved solid top line growth, strong cash flow generation and attractive profitability, while continuing to improve our balance sheet and reduce our leverage. We're off to a good start in fiscal year '18, and our early momentum, particularly in our Cloud and Security solution areas, provides us with the confidence to achieve our fiscal 2018 guidance, which includes total revenue growth of approximately 5.5%, adjusted EBITDA margins in the low 8% range, adjusted diluted EPS growth in the high single-digit range year-over-year and net leverage ratio in the mid-2x range by the end of FY '18.

Presidio is well positioned as the premier provider of complex IT infrastructure solutions and digital transformation services for the mid-market. We believe the fundamentals of our model, the market and the technology trends remain strong for continued growth for Presidio. As we look out over the next few years, we expect to continue to drive towards delivering on our medium-term outlook, which includes top line organic growth in the range of 5% to 7% with potential double-digit upside from M&A, adjusted EBITDA margins in the range of 8.5% to 9.5%, double-digit adjusted EPS growth and target leverage in the range of 2x to 3x, excluding any strategic acquisitions.

Now, let me turn it over to Paul, who'll walk you through our financial performance in greater detail. Paul?

Paul Fletcher

Thank you, Bob. Earlier today, we released our fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 financial results. On the first page of our earnings release, we have presented our financial results and key business metrics on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, and have included pro forma measures that adjust certain historical data on a pro forma basis following certain significant transactions. Please refer to the About Non-GAAP and Pro Forma Financial Measures section within the press release, along with reconciliations of these non-GAAP and pro forma results to GAAP results on pages six to eight of our press release.

For the year, GAAP revenue increased 3.8% to $2.817 billion, driven by higher client demand across both Cloud and Security solutions, along with a higher proportion of services as a part of our solutions. As we had discussed last quarter, we continued to see an increase in the proportion of our product revenue being delivered in the form of software subscriptions where we are an agent. Accordingly, the revenue associated with these solutions are recognized net of the related cost of sales and total revenue. As these solutions been sold on the same terms as comparable solutions sold in the prior year, our adjusted revenue growth for the full fiscal year would have been approximately 7.8%.

For the quarter, GAAP revenue decreased 3.3% to $729.3 million, reflecting growth in both Cloud and Security solutions that was more than offset by a decrease in Digital Infrastructure revenue. Our revenue for the fourth quarter would have been flat with the prior year's fourth quarter when adjusted for the software subscription sales previously described.

Breaking down our GAAP revenue by solution area. Cloud revenue increased 27.9% to $501.1 million for the year, and increased 11.9% to $134 million in the fourth quarter. For the year, Security revenue increased 30% to $324.1 million. For the fourth quarter, Security revenue increased 38.4% to $98.4 million. For the year, Digital Infrastructure revenue decreased 3.9% to $1.992 billion. In the fourth quarter, Digital Infrastructure revenue decreased 11.7% to $496.9 million.

The increase in proportion of our solutions being delivered in the form of software subscriptions where we act as an agent was most prominent in the Digital Infrastructure solution area during the year. Excluding the impact of the shift in subscription sales and the sales contribution to fiscal '16 from Atlantix, which we sold in October of 2015, Digital Infrastructure would have been approximately flat during the year.

For the fiscal year, gross margin increased 8.4% to $585.9 million and gross margin, as a percent of revenue, increased by 90 basis points to 20.8%. The expansion in gross margin was primarily due to a favorable mix of higher margin solutions and higher services mix. Gross margin in the fourth quarter increased 3.5% to $152.3 million and gross margin, as a percent of revenue, increased by 140 basis points to 20.9%.

For the fiscal year, SG&A increased 10.5% to $381.2 million, driven by additional share-based compensation expense associated with the IPO of $8 million and expenses associated with investments and direct sales and sales support personnel within high-growth solution offerings, including Cloud and Security. SG&A declined 2% to $95.6 million in the fourth quarter, driven by reductions in variable incentive compensation, partially offset by public company-related expenses and higher stock-based compensation.

For the fiscal year, interest expense decreased 11.5% to $72.5 million from $81.9 million in the prior year. Interest expense decreased 40% to $12.6 million in the fourth quarter from $21 million in the prior year period. The decrease in interest expense was driven by deleveraging that occurred throughout the year, in particular, at the March IPO. Additionally, the re-pricing of our term loan in the third quarter contributed to the decline in interest expense. We have continued to focus on deleveraging during the fourth quarter, with $25.2 million of voluntary prepayments on our term loan facility in the quarter.

For the fiscal year, we reported GAAP net income of $4.4 million or $0.05 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $3.4 million or $0.05 of net loss per diluted share. Net income in the fourth quarter was $10.4 million or $0.11 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $7.4 million or $0.10 of net loss per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

For the fiscal year, adjusted EBITDA was $226.1 million, an increase of $15 million or 7.1% from the prior year period, primarily driven by growth in adjusted revenue as well as gross margin percent expansion, partially offset by the net impact of sales investments we've made in the high-growth areas of our business to drive future growth.

Adjusted EBITDA margins expanded to 8% for the fiscal year from 7.9% in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $60.4 million, an increase of $6.5 million or 12.1% from the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin for fourth quarter was 8.3% compared to 7.1% in the prior year period as a result of higher gross margins and operating efficiencies realized during the quarter.

For the fiscal year, pro forma adjusted net income increased $17.8 million or 18.9% to $112.1 million or $1.18 per pro forma diluted share compared to $94.3 million or $1.03 per pro forma diluted share in the prior year period. Pro forma adjusted net income in the fourth quarter increased $7.2 million or 30.8% to $30.6 million or $0.32 per pro forma diluted share compared to $23.4 million or $0.25 per pro forma diluted share in the prior year quarter. Strong growth in adjusted EBITDA and the favorable impact of deleveraging helped drive these results. As a reminder, the growth of our pro forma basis adjusted net income in the fourth quarter was delivered on an organic basis.

Pro forma weighted average diluted shares amounted to 95.1 million shares for the fiscal year and 96.4 million shares for the fourth quarter. Free cash flow for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017 was $94 million compared to $82.2 million in fiscal 2016. As a reminder, we define free cash flow as our net cash provided by operating activities adjusted to include the net impact of net borrowings or repayments on a floor plan facility, the net cash impact of our leasing business and the purchases of property and equipment.

Moving onto the balance sheet. Our capital structure improved significantly in fiscal '17 as we redeemed $209 million of debt at the IPO in March in addition to repayments of the $105.7 million of our term loan over the course of the fiscal year, including $25.2 million during the fourth quarter. The total principal amount of debt outstanding at June 30, 2017 was $751.6 million compared to $1.072 billion at June 30, 2016. Net debt, as defined as total debt reduced by cash and cash equivalents, was $724.1 million at June 30, 2017 compared to $1.039 billion at June 30, 2016. At June 30, 2017, our total net leverage ratio was 3.2x, down from 4.6x at June 30, 2016. Subsequent to June 30, 2017, we've made voluntary prepayments totaling $15 million on our term loan facility due February 2022.

Turning now to our outlook for fiscal 2018. As Bob mentioned, we expect total revenue to grow approximately 5.5% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to be in the low 8% range, and adjusted diluted EPS is expected to grow year-over-year in the high single-digit range. Net total leverage is expected to be in the mid-2x range at the end of fiscal '18, excluding any strategic acquisitions. Finally, while we do not provide quarterly guidance, we expect that between 51% and 52% of our total fiscal revenue would occur during the first half of fiscal 2018.

Thank you, everyone, for joining the call today and for your continued interest in the Presidio story. I now would like to turn the call over to the operator to take your questions.

Thank you. At this time, we’ll be conducting a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Jim Suva from Citi.

Jim Suva

Just a little bit about the delays in federal spending. You guys have been in this business a very long time. Can you let us know about, in the past, what your experience has been as far as when resolution happens, how we should think about it? Is it a gradual snapback? Are those sales and delays forever lost? Or is it a sharp snapback? And what are you including into your fiscal '18 guidance associated with the physical -- or the government spending resolution?

Bob Cagnazzi

Yes. So as we said, Jim, it's primarily in the civilian space, which is where we've been highly levered on that -- seeing a continuing resolution. So for us, that's Census, it's IRS, CTA, and all areas that the current administration has talked about cutting funding on. We have made more diversification over the last, say, 12 months, creating opportunities in DoD and in Intel, and we see strong pipeline there. It is the buying season now, and we are encouraged by what we've been seeing thus far as the buying season will continue into October. So we considered moderate, low single-digit growth for Fed. To your earlier point, or your earlier part of the question, in the past it's been -- there's no consistent theme into how it bounces back.

There are some large orders that have been delayed and held up, and there are some -- a couple of those civilians we spoke about. They can come through fairly quickly. Some of it will have to do with what they're being funded on for that fiscal year, regardless of what may have happened in the past. So it's a combination of some pent-up demand and a combination of where the new funding is going to be. There's been no consistency there. However, we have been very encouraged with what we've seen through September and what we're expecting in October, and we're comfortable talking about low single-digit growth as part of the plan in the Fed space for '18.

Jim Suva

And then as a follow-up, some of the other companies, Tech Data and others, have talked about some changes to the OEM rebates, incentives, channels, stimuli, to drive certain products and mixes. Have you seen any of that? And if so, have you just simply reacted by reallocating resources? Because it appears that your margins held up quite favorably and did not see any adverse changes or maybe just simply reacted faster.

Bob Cagnazzi

So we're in a different supply chain from Tech Data. Tech Data would buy from a host of manufacturers and provide financing and perhaps other services to people like Presidio, who do not have direct buying contracts with the OEMs. We buy where smaller OEMs and new and emerging OEMs that we would deal with, we buy from people like a Tech Data. But for the largest OEM partners that we have, we buy direct. So therefore, the incentive and rebate programs that we have are the ones that are attuned to folks that are selling directly to the end user customer versus the ones that are distributors like the Tech Data.

So I don't honestly know what their rebate structure is. Obviously, they wouldn't want us to know that because that would be profitability for that. For our rebate structure, they do change every 6 to 12 months. And in the last, I'd say, 12 months or so, we have not seen any material changes whatsoever. There's always going to be a little puts and takes, if you will, but there's been no material changes in our rebate programs.

Jim Suva

Great, yes. I realize you're up the value chain -- up the supply chain. Well, I just wondered if it rippled up through the supply chain more and more, or if not -- and it seems like it hasn't.

Our next question is from Tien-tsin Huang from JPMorgan.

Tien-tsin Huang

Just a couple of questions, just on the federal government side just from a modeling perspective. How big a drag was that government in the fourth quarter and fiscal '17? I caught the sort of low single expectation for '18, but how about fourth quarter and last year?

Bob Cagnazzi

Let me pull those numbers, Tien-tsin. Do you have a second question. One of our guys can pull out the exact numbers.

Tien-tsin Huang

Yes. So why -- I guess while you -- yes, while you're digging that out, just the -- maybe I'll ask about the outlook, just the 5.5% outlook. I think it's at the lower end of 5% to 7% you previewed last quarter. What's putting you at the lower end of the range when all is said and done? What's macro versus structural versus sort of share versus conservatism? Any sort of additional callouts on that?

Bob Cagnazzi

Yes. So we're assessing the -- we assessed the pipeline. We assessed the forecasts for the team. We've got that transition going on, where we had been -- Digital Infrastructure revenue stayed stand-alone or traditional compute and storage that is now being shifted to our cloud-based revenues around hybrid cloud and multi-cloud. So you've got that element to it. You do have the element to it -- and we talked about this, I know, on the last call. The software subscription as a portion of the revenue, that's an incremental growth story as more and more manufacturers start distributing their products in that bifurcated hardware plus software licensing model and as customers get more comfortable consuming it in that regard.

And as we spoke about on the last quarter, it's hard to model the uptick on that from the customer base. Our assumption in our budget was that we would see an increase in the percentage of revenue that comes from software subscription services, hence, the headwind on the top line. But again, you see the growth in the gross margin dollars at least within our budgets. But as you saw in Q4, gross margin dollars grew at a much faster rate than what you would see on the revenue side, which is what we also talked about in Q3 that as we've got this netting down of revenue, one of the better analogs to taking market share and growth is probably going to be gross margin dollars.

Paul Fletcher

And then on the -- Tien-tsin, on the drag, you asked a question about the Fed impact in Q4. It was about $20 million. And for the year, it was approximately $30 million. So...

Tien-tsin Huang

Full year was $30 million?

Paul Fletcher

Yes.

Tien-tsin Huang

Got it.

Operator

Amit Daryanani

I guess, just to start off with -- security has been in the news a fair amount with some large data breaches and so on. I'm wondering, are you seeing any real uptick from client interest in your Security business as you go forward today versus 90 days ago? And just broadly, when I think of this 5.5% growth, I guess how much is Security and Cloud going to grow versus Digital Infrastructure?

Bob Cagnazzi

So we've modeled that Cloud and Security are going to grow in double digits and Digital Infrastructure will grow in low single digits within the model. Security, you saw an accelerated growth throughout the year for us, with Q4 being at, I think, 38-plus percent and for the year being at about 30%. So our cybersecurity business has been accelerating. Certainly, breaches like Equifax and some of the other ones that have been in the news, that usually increases pipeline for us. Our partnership with folks like Palo Alto have grown really strong in terms of solutions built around their platform. Even Cisco security products have responded really well with some of the new technologies they introduced a number of months ago. So we are seeing more tailwinds, if you will, in the marketplace around that.

Amit Daryanani

Got it. And if I just follow up, how much was -- how much of a headwind was the netting impact in the fiscal '17 numbers? And how do you think of that headwind in fiscal '18? I'm trying to understand the 5.5% growth. If netting was static '17 versus '18, what would it look like?

Bob Cagnazzi

So if -- the gross revenue number for '17 on software was a little north of $80 million. And the netted result of that was about $8.3 million. So you had about a $70 million, call it, a $71 million, $72 million drag on the revenue. So what -- the way we look at it going forward is it is the incremental on top of that $80 million that as that transition continues, that will cause a further drag. And we -- our estimate is that we'll see about a $50 million to $60 million in incremental software ELA revenue within FY '18.

Our next question is from Ken Talanian from Evercore ISI.

Kenneth Talanian

So Cisco's talked a lot more about driving solutions to subscription you've talked about on your call. Yes, I assume this presents a challenge for customers who are used to buying under more of a CapEx model versus OpEx. Could you talk about how that's impacted your customer engagements at all and if there's been any changes to the way you've gone to market with that change in the buying pattern?

Bob Cagnazzi

Yes, it really hasn't introduced any complexity into the buying model. I mean, they need the software if they want the features of -- that they desire within the -- within the hardware that they purchase. So there's a real incentive for them, obviously, to move that model because the newer features are coming out in that way. For us, we do look at it as an opportunity because it's a way for us to create some as-a-service models with our customers for their private infrastructure from which they're buying -- on which they're buying this hardware plus software. So we can create a lot of different models in terms of the managed services that we wrap around that, the adoption of services, the consumption monitoring services around that.

So it actually creates a greater managed services opportunity for us. And I think we've talked about this on the last call. It's -- somewhat ingenious, I guess, is the -- from the manufacturer standpoint in that in the old days, if you chose, for whatever reason, either macro or company-specific and you wanted to sweat the assets, you're adding switch assets or whatever in the closet, you can sweat. You wouldn't have to renew them or refresh them. Now at a bare minimum, every 3 years, you're going to have to refresh the software licensing. So I think it smooths out some of the revenue streams around refresh cycles. So it's actually going to be beneficial, long term.

Kenneth Talanian

That's helpful. And as a follow-up, looks like your DSOs ticked up in 4Q. I was wondering if you could comment on the reason for that. And then any other things we should think about that might have contributed to the working capital drag on cash flow in the quarter.

Paul Fletcher

Yes, that slight tick-up had to do with several transactions, but you'd expect that -- we'd expect that to normalize in Q1.

Kenneth Talanian

Okay. And I mean, it looks like there was a bit of a drag on inventory as well. Is it -- are those all -- are all those working capital adjustments related to the same transactions or...

Paul Fletcher

No, I mean, inventory was down for the year. It was impacted. The inventory in Q4 was impacted by some -- a couple of particular deals that will flow through and kind of, like I said, normalize in Q1 and show a source of cash in Q1.

Bob Cagnazzi

And just to kind of refresh -- just to refresh everybody on the inventory question, we're not a distributor. So we don't stock inventory for spec, if you will. Any inventory we have is work in process. So we've got a committed order, a PO and that equipment will be delivered as part of the project cycle.

Operator

Mark Moskowitz

I had a question regarding the momentum you're seeing in Cloud and Security. Just kind of curious, where are those customers are driving that growth? Can you reference for us how we should think about how their digital infrastructure is doing in terms of -- is their revenue with you for digital infrastructure declining as well? Just trying to understand the tension there as we go forward if you keep seeing great momentum in Cloud and Security with bigger and bigger customers, if you're going to see bigger and bigger declines in digital potentially.

Bob Cagnazzi

No, I mean, like I said, there's a couple of factors. One, that Fed business has primarily been a Digital Infrastructure business. And so the drag that's on the Fed is going to impact Digital Infrastructure. And then the software subscription, a lot of that is in our Digital Infrastructure space as well, so things around unified communications, software-defined networking and WebEx, if you will. That all kind of falls into Digital Infrastructure. So you've got those dynamics at play there.

What we do see, again anecdotally, is when we are doing a Cloud or a Security project for a client, we're expanding across all different -- all 3 technology stacks. Those clients are great consumers of our managed services, great consumers of our professional services. For the lifetime value of a client, we believe, it will continue to go up. The book publisher that I referenced earlier, that's been a client of ours for close to 10 years. They're fairly steady in the mid, low to mid-single-digit, million dollar range per year client, and that hasn't changed as we increased their public cloud presence.

And we're getting revenue from that relationship that we structured for them with AWS or with somebody else. It could be with Azure. And it's really been a counterbalance, if you will. I think the Digital Infrastructure decline, as I mentioned, on the Fed related, there is that transition but then we're picking up the growth on the Cloud and Security side. And then there's the software licensing net down, which impacts that as well.

Mark Moskowitz

Okay. And speaking of the Cloud, what have you seen from a market perspective in terms of purchasing intent or behavior amongst your customers? Has there been any sort of change or inflection point where maybe before they were moving forward very aggressively with public cloud and now maybe they're shifting and the investments are accelerating either in the hybrid or private cloud theaters versus public cloud?

Bob Cagnazzi

It's -- so every client is going to be at a different stage of that cycle, as you know. And so I think you're right in assuming that folks who were very aggressive very early on in public cloud have really looked at the models much like this client that we spoke about here. They look at the model. And they understand, as we've been positioning for the last number of years, that there is an absolute use case and test case and -- et cetera, economic case and everything else for public cloud. And there are cases where private cloud or hybrid cloud is going to be your best solution.

So we're seeing a greater mix of private cloud and multi-cloud investment for folks who have had long-standing public cloud relationships as they look to balance -- load balance, if you will, the performance, the economics, the client and security across those cloud areas. Folks who are newer to the cloud -- it's now really being rolled out more in tandem. They will have public cloud presence. They probably have some shadow IP that they want to get their arms wrapped around, but it's very much a purposeful, thoughtful process and strategy from the beginning to build a multi-cloud environment.

Mark Moskowitz

And as a follow-up, this will be my last question, I promise. From a Presidio perspective, is the revenue attach and the profit attach per deployment when it's hybrid or multi-cloud, is it better or worse than when you're selling public cloud in deployments?

Bob Cagnazzi

So it's very similar in terms of what the margins are. On the public cloud side, the margin would be a couple hundred basis points lower, but they can be extremely large deals in the $10-plus million range on a yearly basis for -- established in those relationships and managing those instances and those reserved instances, if you will, and the performance and consumption and adoption, et cetera.

Operator

Matt Cabral

You touched on this a little bit in an earlier answer, but it sounds like you're baking in low single-digit growth out of Digital Infrastructure next year. Just curious if you can talk a little bit more about just what gives you the confidence in that rebound versus where you were in Q4 and really how much visibility you have at this point to that inflection.

Bob Cagnazzi

Yes. So as we mentioned, we talked about the guidance for next year. FY '18 has started off strong in all infrastructure areas. Obviously, Cloud and Security continue to lead the way, but we've seen greater momentum on the Digital Infrastructure side. Things like unified communications, in our experience -- they'll go in cycles year-to-year in terms of where the growth is around voice deployments and when there's not. So we've seen greater momentum through FY '18. We -- as I mentioned, we see better signals coming from our federal government clients, which are primarily Digital Infrastructure consumers for us. So we feel encouraged there as well. And again, we were baking in, what we believe was a very conservative number. If we looked at it over the course of the year, I think Digital Infrastructure was -- if you net out for software, it was roughly flat. So we're comfortable with that as part of our modeling.

Matt Cabral

And then just thinking about Q4 specifically, wondering if you could talk a little bit more about the performance by some of the product areas that you have in that portfolio? Specifically thinking networking versus servers versus storage and how those did in the quarter for you.

Bob Cagnazzi

So networking or route switch, that's been under pressure for a couple of quarters. Some of the big refresh -- and we talked about this in Q3. Some of the big refresh projects that you would expect to see on a consistent basis haven't been there primarily because there wasn't really any compelling technology that would entice them to -- clients to make those moves. Cisco's come out with a refresh platform in the summer. Arista's come out with some new technology.

We would expect to see -- once people get through [pocks] and kicking the tires, that we would see greater momentum around route switch or SDN platforms, if you will, as we move into Q2 and Q3. Within Digital Infrastructure around mobility and contact center, those technologies, we saw good growth in both of those last year. We are the largest contact center provider of Cisco-based solutions in the world, and we grew that business in the low teens for last year, so great momentum there as well. Within Cloud, obviously, the scalable on-demand compute and storage private platforms for clients, we're seeing with partners like Pure and Nutanix; and on the Security side, Palo Alto and Cisco and a host of others. So we've seen strength there. Legacy storage -- and I'm talking legacy storage. That's been under pressure as people make the shift towards utilizing flash in this hybrid cloud environments. And that continues, which is why [indiscernible] is doing well, which is why the flash platform with EMC is doing well. So we see that.

From a compute standpoint, we weren't a commoditized reseller of compute ever. We focused only on compute solutions as they pertained to complex projects and now multi-cloud environments. So Cisco UCS was our primary platform. We saw growth this year in the HP platform, and we saw really strong growth on the Dell platform. We were not a Dell reseller prior to the acquisition, but that again could be related just to where we came from, as opposed to what you're seeing in the overall market.

Operator

Edward Caso

I was curious about how you feel about both your offering set and your geographic footprint. Are you -- what are you missing maybe in general terms? And can you do it organically? Or are you actively looking for tuck-in acquisitions?

Bob Cagnazzi

So a good question, Ed. Our strategy around that hasn't changed in the last 6 months as we've been talking about earlier with you guys. We do have geographic white space in, say, the breadbasket of the U.S., right, the Midwest area, in the Upper Midwest to the west of Minnesota, if you will, the Mountain States. And we do have presence on the West Coast, but we believe we're suboptimal or subscale there, too. So there's a lot of opportunity for growth geographically in those areas. And also, in Canada, there are certain opportunities for geographic expansion there.

So from a platform geographic perspective, we have done that organically in the past. We've done that through acquisition. What we've done quite a bit is we will enter a market organically, start building the brand. And when we find an acquisition like Netech to supplement the Upper Midwest for us about 18 months ago, we would acquire that organization's platform and merge our existing offices into that. So that is still opportunities, and you're right with the phrase tuck-in. We're not looking for transformational acquisitions. These acquisitions come with EBITDA. So the impact to leverage is extremely minimal, but we would continue to do that and we continue to look for opportunities in those areas.

From a technology standpoint, we are always looking to how we can supplement skill sets and/or offerings around Security, around Cloud, around IoT within Digital Infrastructure and around managed services. And that has not changed either, just like the Sequoia acquisition. We're continuing to look in those areas as well. And the key for that will be that they are scalable so we can scale them across our entire platform as opposed to a boutique local provider that doesn't provide any scale for us.

Edward Caso

Can you discuss sort of -- first, remind us what your desired long-term leverage? I mean, what -- when do you want to sort of settle out at some leverage number? And then also, where are you letting it -- willing to let it rise to in the short run for the right acquisition?

Paul Fletcher

I mean, we've talked about our medium-term goals being 2 to 3x, and we expect by the end of next year being close to that target as we've indicated in our guidance. And we will look to -- deleveraging is our first priority, and then we will obviously consider levering with respect to strategic acquisitions at this point. So it really has to be taken on a case-by-case basis but we will -- as Bob said, the acquisitions typically come with EBITDA and the deleveraging will occur very quickly post-acquisition, as we've done in the past.

Edward Caso

Last question. Tax rate implied in the guidance for fiscal '18?

Paul Fletcher

The book tax rate is 40%. Approximately 40% is what's implied there.

Operator

Bob Cagnazzi

Thank you. Thanks very much. We appreciate that. So just to recap, in FY '17, we saw strong EPS and adjusted net income growth of 14.6% and 18.9%, respectively. We saw margin expansion driven by our professional managed services and software maintenance sales. We saw that grow. We've executed on growing those sticky margin-rich services like our managed services, which was up 35% in the year. Our strategy of capturing growth in Cloud and Security is working with growth at 28% and 30%, respectively. And our revenue growth of 7.8%, when adjusting for the sale of Atlantix and for software subscriptions and our gross margin dollar growth of 8.6%, comes in above our midterm ranges of 5% to 7% that we've spoken about.

We continue to reduce leverage, as we committed to, at approximately $100 million per year, taking leverage from that 3.2x today to the mid-2x next year that we've spoken about, excluding any strategic acquisitions. So what we have here -- this has been the Presidio model from the start really, earnings growth, margins ahead of our peers, rapid and consistent deleveraging and the creation of shareholder value on a yearly basis. That's what we've seen. That's what we expect to see going forward. And we've executed against many of the items that we've spoken about consistently since we began speaking with you guys. So I thank you again for joining us on the call today. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter, and please do not hesitate to reach out to us if you have any further questions.

This concludes today's teleconference.

