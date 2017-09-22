Mattel's International Strategy Has Self-Inflicted Problems

During Mattel’s (NASDAQ:MAT) Investors’ Day on June 14, Margo Georgiadis announced new strategies for the company – strategies which included the mandate to expand more rapidly in other priority emerging markets, including India and Indonesia. This prompted me to have a closer look at Indonesia as a country and toy market and at Mattel’s role in it.

Indonesia is a key to a wider world

Indonesia is incredibly important for two reasons. One is that it is the largest Muslim country in population terms. The second is that it is the largest economy within the ASEAN trading block. Just to put this into numbers – Indonesia is the cultural and political gateway to the 1.5 billion Sunni Muslims worldwide and the economic gateway to the 625 million people living within the ASEAN trading block.

It is also an extremely diverse country – 300 languages, 920 inhabited islands, 300 ethnic groups - all within its population of 260 million.

Apart from the leverage Indonesia has within the Sunni and ASEAN worlds, the country has by itself tremendous promise for the toy industry. Key factors driving growth include a young population—more than 50% is below 30 years of age—and one that grows by 3 million a year. Also, the country is rapidly urbanizing which leads to a rise in discretionary incomes and the ability to spend on discretionary items such as toys.

This trend leads to a rapid growth in both GDP as well as GDP per capita. This is how the numbers break according to the International Monetary Fund:

2015 2016 2017* GDP US$ billion 861.1 932.4 1020.5 GDP per capita US$ 3370.9 3604.3 3895.3

Indonesia is a complex place to do business in

Indonesia has the potential to become another BRIC country and like any other that is growing rapidly in terms of economic activity and global attention, it has both promise and problems. There remain a variety of significant structural challenges that ought to give the new entrants pause.

For one, it is a difficult place in which to do business. Of the seven countries so far surveyed, Indonesia is third from the bottom [1 being the best ranking]:

Difficulty doing Business Japan S. Africa Iran China India Sweden Indonesia Overall 34 74 120 78 130 9 91 Starting a Business 89 131 102 127 155 15 151 Construction Permits 60 90 27 177 185 25 116 Getting Electricals 15 111 94 97 26 6 49 Registering Properties 49 105 86 42 138 10 118 Getting Credit 82 62 101 62 44 75 62 Protecting Minority Investors 53 22 165 123 13 19 70 Paying Taxes 70 51 100 131 172 28 104 Trading across Borders 49 139 170 9 143 17 108 Enforcing Contracts 48 113 70 5 172 22 166 Resolving Insolvency 2 50 156 53 136 19 76

Source: Doing Business - Measuring Business Regulations - World Bank Group

Corruption is more of a problem than in the United States whereas Indonesia is a safer place if judged by homicide rates:

A further complication is that English is not the first or even the second language. To operate in the country fluency in the Indonesian language - Bahasa Indonesia – is essential. The Bahasa Indonesia is the mother tongue of only about 10% of the population but is the Lingua Franca used by the entire country.

Also, as Indonesia is a Muslim country, there are a number of cultural and societal norms to be observed and while most transgressions by foreigners are tolerated, some are not. Drug possession, for instance, is subject to very stringent penalties which can include the death sentence. Business etiquette is different from that obtaining in Western societies and it is essential to be fully familiar with it. Business tends to be conducted on the basis of personal relationships which are determined by trust, constancy and reliability in all forms and which literally can span generations.

The Indonesian toy market is dominated by Western brands

Indonesia has a very viable domestic toy industry worth $400 million this year but it is virtually totally for exports and very little of it is sold in the domestic market. Western and Japanese brands dominate the field totally and account for an estimated 80% of the total. The remainder are sundry brands mainly imported from China. There is also a fair amount of knock-offs sold in Indonesia.

This is how the market breaks out:

The dominance of the MAP CO and Emway is best demonstrated by the top ranking Action Figures and Fashion Dolls in Indonesia today:

Category 1 2 3 4 5 Action Figures Star Wars MAP CO (Hasbro) Transformers MAP CO (Hasbro) Raptor Top Gear Dragon Top Gear Batman Emway (Mattel) Fashion Dolls Barbie Emway (Mattel) DC Super Hero Girls Emway (Mattel) Pony Equestria MAP CO (Hasbro) Dis Princess MAP CO (Hasbro Wonder Woman

Emway (Mattel)

Online toy sales are not a factor in Indonesia mainly due to the fact that the infrastructure does not allow efficient distribution to individual homes.

Licensed toys typically dominate in the Action Figure and Doll categories but tend to have much less influence in the learning and preschool space where consumer focus is much more on quality and safety than on promotional appeal.

One extremely interesting aspect of the Indonesian toy market is the fact that all foreign companies work through domestic distributors. This is due to the fact that they are required by law to have an Indonesian agent. One other major factor is that a domestic company may be much more effective in navigating Indonesian government bureaucracies. One issue affecting toy manufacturers is the requirement to have all toys sold in the country, whether imported or domestically made, tested and certified as safe by an Indonesian “LSPro” laboratory.

As in all countries, there are good distributors and others and great care is recommended when choosing one. Since business in Indonesia is very dependent on personal relationships between the distributor and the retailer, a high degree of effectiveness from the side of the distributor can work very much against you in the event that you want to terminate the relationship.

Equally interesting is the fact that the largest toy company MAP Co is also the largest toy retailer. The company has an overall 30% market share of all toys sold and its retail operation – Kidz Station stores and the MAP Co Portfolio Department Stores (Sogo, Seibu, etc.) – holds a 41% share on the retail level.

In Indonesia, not all toy manufacturers are equal

The three top manufacturers control more than half of the Indonesian toy market. It might hence be useful to have a look at how they are doing.

Mattel

The company today has a 25% market share and continues to be the #1 honcho at least for the time being. Their ambitions in Indonesia are part of their stated strategic pivot to Asia as explained in a recent Kidscreen article in their July 2017 issue:

This continued expansion into China is part of Mattel’s recently revealed five-pillar strategic plan. In addition to making major strides in creating digital content, internet-connected toys and products that promote learning, the strategy will see the US toymaker focus on accelerating growth in emerging markets including China, India and Indonesia

It is Mattel’s worldwide company strategy to control the entire in-country effort because they believe, sometimes wrongly, that they are the most qualified to determine what is best for their company in any given market. Their motto appears to be “Our Way or the Highway”. Whilst they are forced under Indonesian legislation to work through a domestic distributor, this is more or less a proforma arrangement. The distributor is Emway and the relationship is based on a “distributor-assist” model. In other words, Mattel is calling the shots soup to nuts and Emway does what Mattel’s Asia Pacific office in Hong Kong tells them. Possibly because of this, Mattel has been losing market share of late particularly against Hasbro who in Indonesia is handled by MAP Co. In fact, Hasbro is expected to overtake Mattel in Indonesia in relatively short order.

This is a dangerous development for Mattel for a couple of reasons. Firstly, as shown further above, Indonesia’s influence on a brand or a company transcends that of its own country reach – it colors a company’s perception in all ASEAN countries and potentially all Sunni-adherent constituencies. Secondly, Mattel is also a toy manufacturer in Indonesia, employing about a 1000 people. Whilst virtually all products made there are destined for export to places abroad, the success of Mattel overall in the country has also a direct bearing on the viability of the manufacturing sector there.

Lego

Given the fact that Lego is completely invested in one toy category only – Construction Toys – its overall market share of 10% is nothing less than astounding. It basically translates to an 88% share in one toy category. However, the company’s share has been declining of late which is much in line with what is happening worldwide. One Indonesian marketing exec put the reasons for this development as follows, stressing that he was talking in terms of the Indonesian market only:

We are seeing huge declines in sales this year. Some reasons are: Lego’s alienation of its traditional retail partners with the opening of Lego Concept Stores (LCS); excess buying pressure on wholesalers and retailers resulting in rampant and uncontrolled discounting; high price-points limiting distribution channels and not enough investment in on-the-ground marketing

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

The company is doing exceptionally well there. In choosing MAP Co they not only locked in a very competent distributor but also, equally importantly, the largest retailer. More importantly, and this in keeping with its worldwide philosophy relating to distributors, Hasbro lets MAP CO get on with it once yearly targets and strategies have been agreed. This seems to work - Hasbro was the market leader last year in action figures, arts and crafts, outdoor and sports toys; it also ranked second in dolls and games and puzzles. It only appears to be a matter of time when Hasbro will capture the #1 spot in Indonesia’s toy market.

Given the importance of toy distributors in Indonesia, I reached out to Mr Sameer Prasad, Vice President of MAP Co. for further insights into what he thought were the major issues facing him and his competitors in the toy space. This is what he had to say:

MAP CO attributes its success in taking away significant chunks of market share from competition to several factors. One is that we are increasing our own store count – we have added 25 new stores within the last two and a half years. The second is that we have significantly expanded our distribution brand portfolio. Thirdly, channel coverage is a primary focus for us and towards this, instead of relying only on our own stores, we field a very strong Distribution team to cover sales to all other major toy retailers. To support them and our brands, we undertake significant above and below the line advertising – TV, digital and several Mall activations. Mall atrium events are key sales and marketing drivers in Indonesia.

In order to do business in Indonesia, you have to face a number of problems – the key ones being:

Tardy and costly regulatory compliance challenges such as SNI (Standard Nasional Indonesia) testing for each and every shipment coming into the country, SGS inspections, labeling-on-products in Bahasa Indonesia (local language), and high duties

Cost structure in Distributor markets tends to be adverse with resulting retail prices ending-up almost double of those in the USA. This is a double whammy – since we are trying to sell toys in a relatively less mature market, with income levels lower than one-tenth of the US or other western geographies. In the internet age, there is familiarity with global prices and such differential pricing creates customer dissonance…besides of course rendering the prices of products out-of-reach of the average Indonesian

Relatively underdeveloped channels for the category.

Challenges with the decline faced by the Department stores channel

Complex and unreliable local logistics solutions making it difficult to operate in the country

In summary, Hasbro appears to be on the winning and Mattel on the losing side. Mattel’s philosophy of relying on head office expertise rather than local knowhow – a philosophy which appears to be the key factor why Hasbro is doing significantly better internationally – is the major differentiating factor not only in Indonesia but also in a number of other distributor markets surveyed. The transactional way of doing business prevalent in the U.S. does not translate very well into societies which view things much more on a long-term and a personalized basis. This is one aspect of Mattel’s company culture which Ms. Margo Georgiadis may wish to address in the context of her expansion strategy focused on emerging markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.