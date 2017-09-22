3 Attractive Income Stocks Within The European Media Sector

The media sector in Europe is currently facing some headwinds putting pressure on growth, especially for advertising agencies and TV broadcasters. This has led to weak share price performance over the past few months, which has increased dividend yields. The return-risk profile is now more attractive for income investors, making some media companies now more attractive for investors with a long-term view.

Sector Background

One sector that has performed particularly badly this year has been the media sector in Europe. Since the beginning of the year, the sector is down by about 7%, while the European stock market is up by 6%. This underperformance is justified by a weak operating environment for media companies and rebased outlooks for the next few quarters.

Within the media sector, advertising agencies and TV broadcasters have performed very poorly, while companies that are exposed to other industries like music or video games are performing better. This is the case of Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY), which I’ve analyzed in a previous article and has good growth prospects. On the other hand, advertising agencies and TV broadcasters are facing headwinds from the shift of advertising spending from traditional formats to online, which is negative for their business models.

This poor stock performance has raised the question among investors if recent weakness is due to cyclical or structural factors. The media sector is usually considered a cyclical sector and ad revenues tend to follow GDP growth trends. Over the past couple of quarters, economic growth has picked up across Europe, but ad revenues failed to follow this path.

Indeed, ad trends are deteriorating across Europe, indicating a decoupling from strong consumer confidence and GDP growth compared to previous economic cycles. This is a new development and removes to some extent the hopes of a major recovery of TV ad trends as some investors were expecting. This means that current headwinds most likely are structural and going forward growth may be harder to achieve.

Like it is happening in the U.S., in Europe the shift of eyeballs towards over-the-top (OTT) TV players, like Amazon (AMZN) or Netflix (NFLX), and to social/digital platforms is impacting consumers’ time budget for TV. Consumer patterns of watching video/digital platforms continue to change rapidly and is slowing eroding TV advertising share.

This reality makes advertisers to shift their ad spending to online at the expense of traditional advertising platforms. So far, the ad share of TV has been relatively stable in Europe, with growth in digital largely funded by a declining ad share of print.

The share of online in ad budgets continues to rise across Europe, with the U.K. being the European market where advertising revenue has moved mainly to online/digital, representing already close to 60% of advertising spending. In other countries, the share of advertising on digital is lower, but the trend is the same and online ad budgets continue to gain share at the expense of declining budgets elsewhere.

With the exception of Germany, the print ad share in Europe has suffered a lot over the past decade and is now relatively small and TV advertising is therefore likely to be the most affected going forward. This is obviously bad for companies that have most of their revenues based on TV advertising, like Mediaset (OTCPK:MDIUY), ITV (OTCPK:ITVPY), Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) or RTL (OTCPK:RGLXY).

Even though digital penetration should continue to increase in the next few years, a meaningful proportion of media spend is expected to continue to go through traditional channels, in particular TV and outdoor.

This means that advertising agencies and TV broadcasters may not be growth companies, but they have other factors that may be interesting for investors. Indeed, the recent weakness in the share prices of some companies has increased the dividend yield, making it more interesting on a risk-reward basis. Additionally, the sector may see a pickup in M&A activity as companies search for cost synergies, with smaller players be the most likely targets, like Havas (HVSSY) or Stroeer (OTC:SOTDF).

Taking into account the fundamentals of the media sector, the most attractive factor right now seems to be high-dividend yields. Structural headwinds are putting pressure on organic growth, but this doesn’t seem to be a long-term threat to the capacity of these companies to return cash to shareholders. Margins have been relatively stable over the past few years and the cash flow generation capacity remains robust, making some high-dividend yielders quite attractive to income investors.

Namely, RTL, Prosiebensat Media (OTCPK:PBSFY) and ITV (OTCPK:ITVPY), are three TV broadcasters that offer dividend yields around 6%, which seem to have an attractive income risk-reward profile.

Income Picks

RTL Group is a multimedia company, operating television and radio stations throughout Europe, produces programming and operates websites. RTL is Europe’s largest TV broadcaster and also has large operations in radio and content. It is based in the Luxembourg, but trades primarily on the German Stock Exchange. It has a market capitalization of about $11.5 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market.

RTL has reported robust figures in the first six months of 2017, with revenues up by 3.5% from the same period of the previous year. The German advertising market has declined during this period, but RTL was able to post slight growth, which shows a relatively resilient business model.

It currently offers a dividend yield of about 6.4%, based on its annual dividend payment of €4 ($4.76) per share. The company increased its dividend by 33% in the past year, showing confidence in the business prospects. RTL’s dividend payout ratio was 85% in 2016 and is expected to remain at close to 80% in the next three years, a level that is acceptable but is not particularly conservative.

ProSiebenSat Media provides pay-TV broadcasting services mainly in Germany, Austria and the German-speaking part of Switzerland. It is the second-largest TV broadcasting company in Europe, behind RTL, with about 30 commercial TV stations in a dozen countries. It is based in Germany, has a market capitalization of about $8 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market.

The company has reported very good growth figures in 2016 despite a challenging operating environment, with revenues growing by 17% and EBITDA up by 10%. However, during 2017 the company has reduced its advertising growth guidance three times, which has been badly received by investors. It now expects a flat advertising market for 2017, which doesn’t seem to be a catastrophe and therefore shows that negative sentiment may be too extreme regarding media companies and a good opportunity for contrarian investors to start a position.

Moreover, the decline in the company’s share price has increased its dividend yield to 6.7%, based on its last annual dividend of €1.90 ($2.26) per share. The company increased its dividend by 5.6% in the past year, but its dividend payout ratio was slightly above 100%. This is a warning sign that its dividend policy is very aggressive, given that over the past three years it has distributed practically all of its earnings to shareholders. In the next three years its dividend payout ratio is expected to be about 87%, which is more acceptable, even though it still is a very high level. Therefore, ProSiebenSat offers a high-dividend yield that is quite attractive, but investors should be aware that its dividend is not among the safest in the world.

ITV is an integrated U.K. broadcaster and television production company. In broadcasting, it operates the U.K.’s largest commercial television network through a family of channels that revolve around its flagship ITV brand. ITV has an advertising market share of about 47% in the U.K. It has a market capitalization of about $8.8 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market.

The company had a very good growth history, but this has changed over the past few quarters as revenue has declined. In the first six months of 2017, its revenues declined by 3%, which is not a catastrophic performance. ITV expects a few more months of revenue declines, but this should be offset in the medium-term from growth areas, like online or studios.

Its share price correction has been significant since the beginning of 2016, leading to a dividend yield of 7.4% based on dividends distributed in the last year, which include also special dividends. Considering current expectations for the next year’s dividend, ITV has a forward dividend yield of 5%. This is still attractive for income investors, especially because it has a more conservative dividend policy. Its dividend payout ratio is expected to be about 65% in the next three years, a very acceptable level and that gives some safety margin to maintain its dividend even if earnings deteriorate in the future.

Conclusion

The European media sector, and TV broadcasters specifically, are facing some headwinds that may be structural rather than cyclical. Growth may be harder to achieve, but companies continue to have good profitability levels and cash flow generation capacity leading to sustainable dividends. Recent weakness in share prices may be a good opportunity for income investors to start position in RTL, ProSiebenSat and ITV, which are among the companies with higher dividend yields within the European media sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.