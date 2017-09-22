Here's Why I'm Still A Fan Of The United States Oil Fund

In May of this year, yours truly here recommended the United States Oil Fund LP ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) as the easy and simple way of tapping into the looming recovery of oil prices themselves. The trade got off to a great start, rallying from a price of $10.19 that day to a high of $10.70 the following week. Proving that timing is everything and that I'm far from infallible, though, the United States Oil Fund promptly fell to $8.77 by late June.

The ETF has since clawed its way back to the $10.25 mark, so I'm back in the black. For those that are thinking I should thank my lucky stars and bail out now for what's essentially a breakeven though, I'm not. I'm going to give this position some more time, but for the reason nobody's talking about today following this week's comments from the Fed... comments that shouldn't be bullish for crude, yet somehow are.

The Ugly Reality About Crude Oil Prices

The short version of a long story: I'm far more interested in what the market is doing than what a bunch of talking heads suggest it should be doing.

It's a philosophy that's particularly pertinent right now, in that most of the talking heads opined Janet Yellen's all-but-guaranteed plans to pump up interest rates in December would start to have an immediate impact. In fact, the ripple effect catapulted the U.S. dollar higher on Wednesday following the release of the Federal Reserve's assessment of the economy, and bonds slumped on the sharp rise in market-based yields that very same day. In that crude is priced in dollars and what's good for the dollar is ultimately bad for oil prices, it wasn't news oil bullish wanted to hear.

The dynamic also materialized against a backdrop of lackluster outlooks for oil prices.

They're ever-changing, to be fair. But, they don't change that dramatically from one report to the next, and the most recent oil price outlook from the Energy Information Administration -- you know it better as the EIA -- suggests that whatever OPEC may be doing to crimp the world's oil supply as a means of propping up prices is being offset by increased output from their North American counterparts.

Though the EIA didn't deliver a price outlook with that most recent report, others weren't shy about dishing out some numerical forecasts. BP PLC (NYSE:BP) CEO Bob Dudley, as an example, still expects crude prices to waffle between $50 and $60 per barrel for the foreseeable future, with any increase in demand effectively being matched by an increase in supply. The EIA sees the same at least through the end of 2018 (though at least the supply won't be leaps and bounds greater than demand, as was the case in 2015).

Source: United States EIA

The end result is an oil price that's just strong enough to keep most of the industry's keep players alive, but not strong enough to let them thrive. That's the way analysts see it anyway, though oil and gas companies themselves haven't disputed the earnings outlooks offered for the energy sector.

The image below tells the tale. It's a look at the S&P 500 Energy Sector Index and its per-share earnings, past and projected. Everything up until the third quarter of this year (the pink arrows) are actual results. Everything from the pink arrows on is an estimate. Kudos to these companies for fighting their way back into the black. But, clearly these names just aren't in any kind of position to revisit their glory days between 2011 and 2014, when the index was earning about $10.00 per share, per quarter. Now it's earning a little more than $3.00 per share, with that figure only expected to reclaim $5.00 per quarter by late next year when oil should be (hopefully) closer to $60 per barrel.

The One Upside is One Big Upside

So why, pray tell, am I still bullish on USO, and oil in general?

First and foremost, understand that my bullishness here is actually pretty tempered. I wouldn't be shocked to see more of the same net-sideways action for a long while. I'm willing to lean a little bullishly here, however, for the same big reason I was willing to do so in May. That is, the U.S. dollar is still in a bigger-picture downtrend. Though it popped on Wednesday, the greenback's gain faded by Thursday. Take a look. What used to be a floor around 92.5 for the U.S. Dollar Index has since become a ceiling.

Source: TradeNavigator

Now take a look at the longer-term, weekly chart of the U.S. Dollar Index and how it compares to crude oil prices. Specifically, take a look at what happened in 2014. While there was a supply/demand imbalance that worked against oil and oil companies, the bigger headwind blowing against oil prices was the rising dollar... a rise that took shape in anticipation of inflation that has still yet to materialize.

Source: TradeNavigator

With the dollar still poised for lower lows, crude prices may quietly on the verge of higher highs.

That's admittedly the rub in the analysis, by the way... betting against the dollar at a point when interest rates -- which trade in tandem with the dollar -- are supposed to be on the rise. Check the flavor of the Fed's comments this year though. Yellen has been almost apologetically talking about rate hikes though, delaying them as long as possible, and conceding that muted inflation didn't actually make higher interest rates necessary.

Even to the extent higher interest rates might be merited though, the dollar has already been appropriately inflated to reflect that reality. The U.S. Dollar Index soared in 2014, but interest rates didn't.

Technical Momentum

There's one more reason you may want to bet on oil, and perhaps USO specifically, even though it feels like doing so is a trade against the grain -- oil prices are knocking down technical hurdles, and crude oil is attracting a lot of bulls when it theoretically shouldn't be.

The chart of oil futures below makes this pretty clear with just a quick glance. In spite of Yellen's comments sending the U.S. dollar higher on Wednesday, crude rallied. And, though an EIA over-estimation of the U.S. supply for the rest of 2017 was pegged as the reason for Thursday's follow-through, most oil traders are smarter than that. They know the EIA is always "just guessing" and can't be used as an ironclad source for an outlook. I contend more than anything that crude prices have managed to now move above two key technical hurdles for the old-fashioned reason -- more demand than actual supply.

Source: TradeNavigator

There's a subtle clue pointing in that direction as well.

Take a look at the bottom two segments of the chart above again. The middle area, of course, are the daily volume bars, and at the bottom is an accumulation-distribution line that indicates the volume-weighted net movement of crude oil prices. For the first time in a long time we're seeing a lot of actual buying of oil futures in spite of the media's unenthused rhetoric. As I noted above, I'm more impressed by what the market is doing -- with dollars -- than what people who may have no skin in the game are merely saying.

It's not enough of a clue on its own to bet the farm, but it certainly bolsters the bullish case.

Bottom Line

For the record, on a scale of 1 to 10, my conviction to the USO trade (or a similar energy-related trade) is about a 6.5. That conviction bumps up each time the dollar sinks and/or crude prices move higher... especially now that they're above a technical ceiling at $50.40. Target-wise, my checkpoint target is the early-2017 high around $55 per barrel, and my stretch target is $60. It's more possible than you might suspect, particularly if the greenback plays along.

I'll also confess this is something of a contrarian trade for me; there are a few too many people who are certain crude prices are doomed, which often means the exact opposite is in store.

Conversely, if oil falls back to the confluence of moving average lines around $48 again, I'm apt to pull the plug. It's not that I doubt the premise, but my premise is irrelevant if the rest of the market doesn't see it.

It's more of a trade than investment, to be sure, but it's also one of those trades you may want to be willing to let become an investment in the right situation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.