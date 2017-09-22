Kroger: Addressing The Implosion

Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares have been imploding. We do not say this lightly. It has been a long decline over the last year as competitive fears, particularly from Amazon (AMZN) buying Whole Foods, began to weigh. It really is a shame, as we had a buy call on the name when shares were 50% higher than their present levels. Hindsight is 20-20, and we realize we once called this name "a dream stock." At the time it had everything going for it, but then of late has succumbed to the pressures facing all grocers, including stiff competition, tight margins and slow growth. The fundamentals have changed in the short-term, but with the stock looking to break into the teens, we want to know if there is opportunity here. In this article, we will discuss performance, consider some options the company has to boost shareholder value, and are of the opinion that Kroger will lose market share in the grocery sector, but can counter some of its potential revenue losses by moving into operating in-store restaurants. Our thesis is that the stock will face pressure until it gets more aggressive in protecting shareholders, but also is not afraid to take diversification risks by moving into new operating segments. Further, our investment thesis is that you should wait until there is an established turnaround.

As you can see, the pain is real in the name over the last year:

Source: Google Finance

BAD TECHNICALS AND NO YIELD PROTECTION

That is one ugly looking chart. The name has broken through every resistance level it has approached in the last six months, and the momentum technical suggest this is moving lower, particularly with a steepening decline in the exponential moving average. Right now, buyers are not coming out in force. There is not enough dividend yield here to take the risk. Even with the recent dividend hike the name only yields 2.45%. That is a moderate yield at best, and is not enough to attract dividend hunters. All the name really has going for it to support the price is share buybacks.

UP THE DIVIDEND?

We actually like the recent suggestion of our colleague HiddenValueInvestor who quipped that Kroger should stop repurchasing shares and double its dividend. This suggestion has merit. While a buyback helps protect some downside by increasing earnings per share and supporting share prices on the open market, a lot of cash is being burnt. Billions in fact. The concept of shifting into a dividend growth stock and away from a growth stock, could lead to investors returning to the name to pick up a 4-5% plus dividend yield. In addition, it would open up a lot of cash flow to improve the balance sheet. Last quarter it spent almost $900 million between the buy backs and dividends. But just over $100 million went to dividends. If more cash went to the dividend, buyers would be inclined to return to the stock more so than they are now. In addition, excess cash flow could be used for a number of purposes, including to protect its grocery market share.

AMAZON WILL TAKE MARKET SHARE

Amazon started picking up a bit of market share with things like Prime Pantry and Amazon Fresh, but in 2016 it only controlled a tiny portion of market share, while Kroger was second in the country at about 7% of market share:

However, the Whole Foods deal, which sent grocers into a tailspin, is set to lead Amazon into making incredible gains in market share. Obviously, Amazon is gaining the 1.21% of market share held by Whole Foods, so that puts them close to 1.5% of domestic market share. However, the newly combined company along with Amazon’s aggressive pricing tactics is expected to have a major impact to market shares of all companies, with Amazon picking up the most steam. In fact, some have estimated Amazon could become a top 5 grocer, joining the ranks of Wal-Mart (WMT) and Kroger. In addition, Morgan Stanley has just out with estimates that Whole Foods could attract 25.2 million customers by 2020. Contrast that with 2016 data, which showed 12.5 million customers. That effective doubling could bring market share closer to the 4% range. That means Kroger, Wal-Mart and other competitors need to fight back.

RECENT PERFORMANCE

It would be appropriate to examine recent performance to understand what was happening to Kroger as the Amazon and Whole Foods deal was coming. In the most recent quarter, Kroger indicated that it really wasn’t losing foot traffic, but noted that pricing issues to stay competitive pressured margins. With Amazon wading deeper into the grocery sector, and everyone knows it sells at a loss to keep business, this type of pressure will work against Kroger. Up until very recently, Kroger's performance had been very respectable but it operates in an already difficult sector and the future is uncertain with Amazon. The Street doesn't like this uncertainty,, but its recent quarter was actually quite decent relative to expectations.

The company saw revenues of $27.6 billion, which was up 3.9% year-over-year and beat the consensus by $110 million. Fuel was a benefit this quarter. If you back out fuel sales, revenues were up 2.9% year-over-year. While a top-line beat is strong, earnings were in line with estimates, which is fine for a name priced at 12 times earnings. Adjusted net earnings came in at $0.39 per share, and this was disappointing to some, but we think that is a solid quarter. However, these earnings were down from last year’s $0.47 per diluted share. To be clear, the name isn't priced for perfection - it is priced for meeting expectations - but investors are dumping the stock left and right. When we dig deeper into the numbers, we see same store sales, a key indicator for us, was up 0.7%. That is a positive. However, same store sales have been falling. Take a look at year-to-date same store sales through Q3 for the last three years:

Source: SEC Filings

As you can see, that trend is about as nasty as the stock price chart in the opening of the piece. However, the CEO noted two positives in this quarter:

“Traffic is up, unit movement is up, market share is up.”

Those statements defend a bit against what the data was suggesting above. This most recent report showed the quarter had hidden positives. Remember same store sales had been flat-to-down in recent quarters. Aggressive marketing and pricing led to increased traffic, however it also led to gross margin pressure, as margins fell to 21.7% of sales. Gross margins have trended lower in the last three second quarters:

Source: SEC Filings

This trend is another negative. While it is not as ugly as the previous charts, our fear is that a price war with Amazon will lead to aggressive sales and promotions, possibly further pressuring margins.

The question ultimately is when will the bleeding stop in all these metrics, or at least some of them? Fear and momentum drive trading in many cases, even to the point of irrational pricing. The stock could easily dip under $20. Aside from significantly upping its dividend and reinvesting in the grocery business, Kroger is taking a major risk to diversify its business, increase foot traffic, and improve brand recognition.

KROGER MOVES INTO DINING

If you have not heard, Kroger is moving into the restaurant business. Make no mistake, moving into another highly competitive, tight margin business is a risk. Next month the first Kitchen 1883 will open. The new restaurant is a full-service restaurant, unlike some of the other stop-and-go, takeout, counter style offerings seen in other grocery markets across the country. It is described as “fresh new take on American comfort food and will feature a made-from-scratch menu, hand-crafted cocktails with a family-friendly atmosphere.” The new Kitchen 1883 website is up, but no details are yet being offered on the menu offerings yet. Ultimately, we are interested in the ingredients and the offerings to estimate revenues and margins. Right now it is going to be a trial and cannot estimate the sales or margins from the new segment, but we do know that the company is “hiring for all positions, from cooks to bussers and servers to bar managers."

This suggests that the pricing will be above average, but the ingredient cost will be high too. However, with a full grocery store to draw from, additional distribution costs will be unlikely. Further, since they are hiring bar managers, we know alcohol will be served. Draft and bottle sales of alcohol as well as wine is some of the highest margin sources of revenues in the restaurant business. We believe that while this is a risky move, it shows the company is serious about making moves to protect its market share.

WHEN TO BUY

Determining exactly when to buy is of course impossible, but we believe it is best to wait for a demonstrated turn around in the chart. Let the name get positive momentum before buying. Sure, we will miss the first 10% or so, but we won’t be catching a falling knife. Aside from momentum, one buy signal would be a significantly increased dividend. Another buy signal would be two to three quarters in a row of demonstrated same-store sales growth and margin expansion. Until then, stay on the side lines. Looking ahead, the company is shying away from clear guidance, so that is a bearish risk factor. Let the company sort it out, and when we see the dust settle, then it will be time to pounce.

TAKE HOME

The damage is done. Hold and collect the dividend while the company executes its strategy. Watch for both changes in margins and same store sales. Be aware of the risks of a price war with Amazon, and other grocers. Be prepared for hits to market share. On the bullish side, watch for clues the dividend might get a major boost. Continue to watch the volumes of repurchases. And finally, closely watch for the success (or failure) of the brand new Kitchen 1883.

