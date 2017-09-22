Adobe: Digitally Transformed In The Cloud

The benefits of this effort are ready to be leveraged to benefit investors in the future providing a useful road map when evaluating companies starting or still in the transformation process.

The last two fiscal year results have been stellar as have the first three quarters of 2017.

Adobe (ADBE) continued to deliver operating results that beat expectations this week. Quarterly revenue of $1.84 billion grew 26% beating consensus expectations by $20 million. Adjusted earnings per share grew 47% to $1.10 exceeding expectations by 9%. GAAP earnings per share grew 56% to $0.84 also outpacing street expectations. The results were met with a yawn by the market which was focused on the Fed. This performance is now expected as evidence by the string of quarters having similar upside surprises. Guidance was increased, also nothing new, and some fundamental analysis shows this is likely far from over. That’s the power of digital transformation in the cloud. This article will attempt to provide some insights into this journey at Adobe and how they are situated for the future. Understanding the Adobe road may ultimately be useful when considering investments in companies yet to emerge from the process.

The pain of transforming Adobe was real and prolonged from 2009 through 2014, though arguably the bottom was 2013.

Adobe Selected Fiscal Data 2008 to 2014

FY-08 FY-09 FY-10 FY-11 FY-12 FY-13 FY-14 Revenue $3.6b $2.9b $3.8b $4.2b $4.4b $4.1b $4.1b GM% 90% 90% 89% 90% 89% 86% 85% EPS $1.59 $0.73 $1.47 $1.65 $1.66 $0.56 $0.53 NonGAAP $2.07 $1.54 $1.93 $2.35 $2.35 $1.34 $1.29 FCF $1.2b $1.0b $0.9b $1.3b $1.2b $1.0b $1.1b Subs mix 1% 3% 10% 11% 15% 28% 50% Def Rev $0.3b $0.3b $0.4 $0.5b $0.6 $0.8 $1.2b

Note 1) Revenues include acquired companies making any growth nonorganic.

Note 2) GAAP earnings include expenses for restructuring, stock based compensation and amortization of purchased intangibles.

Note 3) FCF (Free Cash Flow) represents operating cash flow less capital acquisition expenditures. It does not include the impact of acquisitions, net of cash or any proceeds from asset sales.

Note 4) Subs mix is subscription revenue as a percentage of total revenues for each period.

Note 5) Def Rev is the total of current and long term deferred revenues per company SEC filings.

The revenue CAGR from 2008 to 2014 was around 2%. Adobe began the transformation process in 2011, but didn’t appear fully committed to it until May 2012 when they launched their Creative Cloud. They also refined their Digital Marketing vision and approach in October 2012 providing further evidence the transformation was being embraced and extended. The Adobe Creative and Marketing Clouds were now in place and ready to rock and roll. Yet financially the performance was almost invisible. Revenues declined in 2013 and were flat in 2014. But those paying attention to financial metrics noted the jump in subs mix from 15% to 50%. How did that happen without revenue growth? The growth in subscriptions brings a disproportionate decline in licensing revenue until scale is achieved. Note also that deferred revenue doubled from $0.6 billion to $1.2b in those same two years. The trend was set and future performance was predictable.









The product launches were essential but the organization and reporting structures still needed work requiring another reorganization in 2014. The restructuring included a revamp of their segment reporting which finally aligned their people, priorities and external reporting. That year the 10K restructuring disclosure stated:

“During the past several years, we have initiated various restructuring plans. Currently, the Fiscal 2014 Restructuring Plan is the only plan of significance to us as we consider our restructuring plans initiated in prior years to be substantially complete.”



During 2015 Adobe customer traction was gaining momentum, which led to the launch of their Document Cloud.





Results in fiscal 2015 and 2016 showed marked improvement. This transition midpoint led to better revenue visibility which in turn lead to better guidance and more consistent results. The power of recurring subscription revenues under contract allows better resource allocation decisions and predictability.

Adobe Selected Quarterly Data 2015

FQ-1 FQ-2 FQ-3 FQ-4 FY 2015 YY Revenue $1.11b $1.16b $1.22b $1.31b $4.8b 16% EPS $0.17 $0.29 $0.34 $0.44 $1.24 135% NonGAAP $0.44 $0.48 $0.54 $0.61 $2.08 60% Subs mix 64% 67% 68% 70% 67% 55% Def Rev $1.18b $1.23b $1.31b $1.49b $1.49b 29%

Adobe Selected Quarterly Data 2016

FQ-1 FQ-2 FQ-3 FQ-4 FY 2016 YY Revenue $1.38b $1.40b $1.46b $1.61b $5.9b 22% EPS $0.50 $0.48 $0.54 $0.80 $2.32 87% NonGAAP $0.66 $0.71 $0.75 $0.90 $3.01 45% Subs mix 77% 78% 80% 79% 78% 42% Def Rev $1.61b $1.68b $1.80b $2.02b $2.02b 36%

Note 1) The subs mix FY 2016 YY is the revenue growth for sub revenues.

Adobe Selected Quarterly Data 2017

FQ-1 FQ-1 YY FQ-2 FQ-2 YY FQ-3 FQ-3 YY Revenue $1.68b 22% $1.77b 27% $1.84b 26% EPS $0.80 58% $0.75 55% $0.84 56% NonGAAP $0.94 43% $1.02 44% $1.10 47% Subs mix 82% 84% 85% Def Rev $2.06b 28% $2.08b 23% $2.21b 23%

Summary

Adobe has undertaken a significant transformation of their business including people, systems, products, brands, organization and reporting structures. The process began several years ago and while there are likely many additional internal steps ongoing, the view from the outside world shows a reborn company. Customers have migrated to a digital world signing long-term annuity agreements to replace up front licensing. A majority of revenue is now recurring providing visibility and consistency, allowing more precise resource allocation. The growth in deferred revenue shows the probability of continued revenue growth which will accelerate with new initiatives such as the marketing collaboration with Microsoft (MSFT) and the launch of the new Experience Cloud, bringing analytics and advertising to their three other clouds. The new Adobe is not only transformed well ahead of their peers but positioned to take advantage of market opportunities still emerging in the cloud. What is also interesting to investors is the ability to use traditional valuation techniques. The current enterprise value is approximately $70 billion representing approximately 10.1 times trailing twelve month revenues. That multiple is at a premium to Salesforce (CRM) which has a 7.3 time multiple but a discount to the Workday (WDAY) multiple of 10.8 times. Salesforce and Workday don't have sufficient profits yet to value on an earnings basis. Adobe having completed the transition is generating substantial profits again. They have a trailing PE multiple of 37 times using Non-GAAP earnings and 47 times GAAP earnings. It's nice to see earnings matter again and to have some validation that nontraditional valuation methods won't last forever in the cloud. Now you just have to decide how much earnings that are growing at 40% to 50% are worth.





Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.