Russian Stocks - Just Say 'Da'

If I had to bet on the S&P 500 or the Russian market for the next five years, the choice would be obvious.

The S&P 500 and most markets around the world are very expensive relative to any historical measure.

Are you someone who is worried that U.S. stock prices are a bit frothy?

Does it concern you that Robert Shiller's CAPE ratio valuation has only been higher twice before in the history of the S&P 500?

Do you think that the fact that we are now in the second longest S&P bull market ever might suggest that the party is getting close to the end?

If your answer is "yes" to these three questions, then boy do I have a deal for you!

First - Let's Cut The Bull, U.S. Stocks Are Unquestionably Expensive

Earlier this year, Goldman Sachs released the following analysis which compares the current S&P valuation against historical valuations.

Goldman used seven different valuation measures, and on average, the aggregate index comes at as being in the 88th percentile valuation-wise.

For the median stock, the current valuation looks even worse coming in at the 98th percentile.

You can't look at those numbers and not conclude that the S&P isn't expensive relative to historical norms. Yes, I'll grant you that if interest rates stay at these ridiculously low levels forever that higher valuations are more justifiable, but even so, how much more multiple expansion could the S&P 500 possibly have in left?

Second, Let Me Show You What Isn't Expensive

Across Goldman's seven metrics, U.S. stocks look very expensive. Let's zero in on the Shiller CAPE ratio so that we can compare the U.S. with other markets around the world.

Currently, the U.S. market is coming at a CAPE ratio of nearly 31 times. This is the highest that this ratio has ever been except for during the dot.com bubble and for a little while in 1929.

The table below shows the CAPE reading for 11 other markets around the world.

Source: Siblis Research

The market that I have to have you zero in on is Russia. With a CAPE ratio of 6.5, Russia is priced at one-fifth of where the U.S. market is.

Look, I get that Russia should come with a discount, but doesn't this seem a little extreme?

This bargain basement multiple for Russia confirms the valuation study performed recently by Pure Value Capital that is detailed in the table below:

Source: Pure Value Capital

Pure Value's work involved looking at 20 countries and comparing current valuations with historical experience. This analysis resulted in calculating a valuation percentile for each country. The valuation percentile reflects the relative cheapness or expensiveness of a specific country at the current time.

Russia currently valued at just 4 percent of its historical norm is by far and away the most inexpensive market. Most countries (including the U.S.) look very expensive historically.

Russian stocks have almost never been cheaper.

I'd Rather Own The Russian Market For The Next 10 Years

Let me preface this by saying that I don't have to own either. But if I did have to bet on either an S&P 500 index fund or a similar Russian investment vehicle for the next 10 years, I'd go with Russia.

At current valuations, I have zero interest in putting money into an S&P 500 index fund. Meanwhile, at current rock-bottom valuations, I do have some interest in having broad exposure to the Russian market.

To be clear, if the U.S. market looked as cheap relative to history as the Russian market does, I'd be willing to put a huge amount of money to work. With Russia, I would never risk a lot of capital, so even with the apparent historical cheapness currently offered, an investment would have to be conservatively sized.

The three main ETFs that offer exposure to Russia are:

ETF - VanEck Vectors Russia ETF

Ticker - RSX

AUM - $2,006,365,570

Description - Seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the MVISTM Russia Index.

ETF - iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF

Ticker - ERUS

AUM - $595,544,980

Description - The investment seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI Russia 25/50 Index

ETF - VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF

Ticker - RSXJ

AUM - $54,470,280

Description - Seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the MVISTM Russia Small-Cap Index.

Please make sure to drill into each of these ETFs before investing to make sure that the underlying companies (and currency) are what you want exposure to.

About The Superinvestor Bulletin

We are building a portfolio selected exclusively from the highest conviction positions of the world's top investors. The result of our process is a diversified portfolio of stocks stolen investors who, as a group, have soundly beaten the market over time.

Come take a free trial of our service that has a track record since inception that we are very proud of.

Today, we are focused on stocks that we believe will outperform when this bull-run inevitably ends. Our latest portfolio addition is the focus of an activist investor who is determined to unlock value.

Click here for a free trial and get a look at our existing portfolio and comprehensive company reports.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.