Market Volatility Bulletin: Mild Week Closes With A Dip

Troubles between North Korea and the global community continue. S&P futures (ES) did their obligatory sell off before bouncing higher again.

In contrast to last week's event however, the S. Korean KOSPI index did respond at least a little:

European bourses shrugged the escalation in the conflict. Perhaps Prime Minister May's highly anticipated Brexit speech in Florence was viewed favorably to the region (the FTSE recorded the highest of any major equity stock exchange for the day).

So it is for today's piece from Business Insider: The Creator of Wall Street's 'Fear Gauge' Say People Don't Understand It As Well As They Should

We were intrigued when we saw the piece. It was fun to learn about the inception of the index from the professor, Bob Whaley, who helped to create it. One of the more enjoyable details on the history of the VIX:

The CBOE enjoyed the work that I did for them and asked me to develop a volatility index for them, and that's what I did. I took all of their data, took a sabbatical from Duke, and headed off to France - so the VIX was actually created by a Canadian in France using American data.

They needed a company identifier, and they were so pleased with my work that they wanted to choose REW, my initials. But the American Exchange had the ticker symbol REW, and they refused to trade. So the guy I was working with at CBOE faxed me a list of potential symbols to be used for this volatility index, and I chose VIX. After the fact, it would make more sense - but I had an opportunity for fame and it went by the wayside.

When asked about the surge in the volatility ETPs, Dr. Waley shares the following (emphasis added):

In fact, if you go to the prospectus of these things, it explicitly states that if you buy and hold these things, you're assured to lose most if not all of your investment. But people do still buy and hold, and it's largely retail customers. Because how many retail customers look at a prospectus? Those things are 300 pages long. They don't do that. The issue I have is if you're a sophisticated investor, like an institution, they know exactly what's going on. Retail customers don't.

The article makes for enjoyable reading, and concludes with a question as to whether the VIX architect himself trades any ETP related products or strategies:

Yes I do. I buy long-term put options on VXX, because I know VXX is going to go down through time. There may be days where there's a spike in volatility, but I don't care because these options have three years to maturity, so I just let their prices go up as VXX goes down. It's worked pretty well.

The article has something of an "And the Rest is History" flavor to it. No critical insights but enjoyable all the same.

Spot VIX has in fact hit a temporary bottom. The SPX options market that underlies the VIX index however still appears to be in "Boy Who Cried Wolf" mode: they'll believe that there is a geopolitical catastrophe in the making unless and until they see it.

Considering how low realized volatility has been, the VIX levels we are seeing still constitute a premium to recent history:

The Oct-Nov contract was pretty touchy in this morning's trade. It first appeared that a breakout to the downside was in store, perhaps due to the increase in spot. Within a short while however the move was reversed and even shot above what its typical range has been, with the spread at one point hitting a dollar. We're still seeing a pretty range-bound pair, which given the flow of contango actually speaks to the reality that the Oct remains bid, though it currently trades for 12.36.

In response to yesterday's MVB that shared this tweet, atom & humber had this to say:

We take the comment to mean that the impact of this "scary graph" would be real, but it would not create a market meltdown. It's good to get some notion as to what the impact of a scenario would be.

Now having mentioned that, a two-point vol move spurring a sympathetic move higher, even if it were just two or three points, could make a difference in a vol-starved environment. As an analogy, we are from the desert; even a light rain is much appreciated. But it is worthy of mention that such a scenario may indeed exacerbate a move higher in vol, but perhaps not as much as our imagination would lead us to believe.

We mentioned yesterday an upcoming interview with Mr. Bill Valentine, CFA on a white paper he published last month entitled " Is Short Vol a Crowded Trade?". Mr. Valentine thoughtfully refutes the idea that somehow the short vol ETPs are going to blow up the volatility market. We would love to get any questions for him from you. Please leave any comments or questions in the comments thread below, or else PM them to us.

We believe that short vol is a "picking up pennies in front of a steam roller" kind of trade (thanks querty!) But that doesn't necessarily mean you should stay away from it. It does mean that someone pursuing the strategy should carefully consider the sizing of the trade, and avoid the thinking that "in the long run short vol always wins".

We'll be switching next Monday to the Dec 29th contract as the "quarterly"; at a reading of 10.1 the Dec 29 ATM actually trades meaningfully higher at the moment.

The weekly vol reading shows that there is no concern over the heated exchange of words with N. Korea. The monthly ATM contract has pushed higher, but those vols live on borrowed time in our view if there isn't a pick-up by Monday morning. Furthermore, the actual straddle costs theta.

At these low levels of VIX it no longer makes sense to be a vol seller; but depending on how opportunistic you want to be, holding off on a vol purchase is reasonable.

We would like to hear your ideas about how you would trade (or are trading) the current environment.

