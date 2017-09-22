Data Shows That Skechers Is Doing Really Well Right Now

Google search interest trends imply that Skechers is actually doing really well right now.

Skechers (SKX) stock has been in a death spiral since mid-August, falling about 15% while the S&P 500 has gained more than 2%. The fears related to this sell-off are well known. There are fears that athletic apparel is in a down-trend as the athleisure wave is fading. There are also fears that this down-trend is especially bad for everyone not named Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), who appears to be eating market share at a rapid rate. And finally, there are fears that Skechers super-charged revenue growth won't ever translate into super-charged profit growth.

All in all, SKX stock is trading at its lowest level in 3 months while the S&P 500 is right around all-time highs. We think this disconnect creates a compelling buying opportunity in SKX stock. SKX remains the undervalued hidden gem in the athletic retail space, and we continue to believe that this stock has huge return potential in a long-term window (12-24 months).

Let us address fear number one that athletic retail is in a down-trend. We have argued multiple times before on Seeking Alpha that this is not the case. Athletic retail is simply shifting from wholesale to direct. That is why wholesale retailers like Finish Line (FINL), Foot Locker (FL), and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) have reported ugly numbers recently, while athletic brands like Skechers, Nike (NKE), and Lululemon (LULU) have reported really good numbers.

So let's cross off fear number one. Athletic retail is still hot.

Let us address fear number two that everyone not named Adidas is getting crushed. Our analysis suggests that isn't the case. In fact, our analysis suggests that Adidas is in a downtrend, while Skechers is experiencing really strong growth.

How did we arrive at this conclusion? Search interest trends. Everything is going online, so most shopping trips now start with a Google search. Understandably, then, Google search interest trends are a reliable indicator of the popularity of a brand.

With that in mind, take a look at the following graph which compares the year-over-year search interest growth of the four major athletic retail brands. Search interest growth is displayed as a 20-week moving average to remove week-to-week noise.

We glean three critical insights from this chart:

Adidas' big run is over. The brand is still growing in popularity, but that growth is in a downtrend. Meanwhile, Nike is starting to make a comeback. Under Armour (UAA) is in a mini-rebound, but investors should wait before reading too much into this as such up-trends have historically been just head-fakes. Skechers is the steady grower in the space and hasn't at all been affected by the slowing growth other brands have faced this year.

So let's cross off fear number two. Skechers is actually experiencing far faster search interest growth than Adidas (roughly 15% since June versus flat for Adidas).

Let us now address fear number three that super-charged revenue growth won't ever translate into super-charged profit growth. Near-term opex deleveraging is driven almost entirely by near-term investments that will phase out next year. Gross margins were actually up last quarter, so the company isn't suffering from any long-term margin headwinds. Moreover, management stated on the call that 2018 is an inflection point for operating margins. They think they can get SKX operating margins to 12-13% next year. Operating margins were 8.4% last quarter. That is 400 basis points of operating margin expansion next year on top of what is expected to be double-digit sales growth. That should lead to mid-to-high teens earnings growth.

So let's cross off fear number three. Super charged revenue growth will turn into super charged profit growth starting next year.

With all three fears crossed off, we think it's pretty absurd that this mid-to-high teens earnings grower is trading at just 12.5x next year's earnings estimate. It's also worth remembering that the CEO bought $11 million worth of SKX stock last year in what was his first buy in 15 years.

All in all, we are buyers of SKX stock as it slides into dramatically undervalued territory. This stock has significant return potential in the next 12-24 months.

