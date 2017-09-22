CSX: Rail Tycoon Gone Bad

Then there’s the overhang of potential health issues that could have CSX stock way ahead of itself

Hunter Harrison, the railroad tycoon, knows how to run a railroad, but running CSX (CSX) is proving to be an entirely new beast. For the 72-year old that now uses oxygen regularly and works from home. He’s been working in the rail industry since he was 18 years old. He has the resume, having worked turnarounds at Canadian Pacific (CP), Canadian National (CNI) and Illinois Central, but I remain skeptical of what he can do with CSX. In large part, a lot of any efficiency improvements that Harrison might bring have already been baked in. That is, CSX trades at a steep premium to other railroad companies and its operating metrics really aren't that bad. So to say that Harrison can surpass what he did at Canadian Pacific - which is now considered the industry leader - remains fool hearted.



CSX trades at 26x earnings. Canadian Pacific is at 18x and its top rival Norfolk Southern (NSC) trades at 19x. Meanwhile, CSX's returns on equity and operating margin are already in line with Norfolk -- both of which operate on the East Coast and have to deal with the maze-like routes through cities.



The massive run-up.



Before Harrison announced plans to join CSX as CEO, shares were trading at $37, they now trade at $49 - that’s near $11 billion in value that Harrison has created before even joining the company. The market has already baked in all the gains that Harrison may or may not bring to CSX, projecting the past (Canadian Pacific, Canadian National) into the future. It took Harrison two-years to get Canadian Pacific’s market cap up by $19 billion.



Harrison has a four-year contract with CSX, one that might be hard to finish, especially with rising health concerns. No one knows the extent to Harrison's current health issues other than he’s on oxygen for the most part of the day. Harrison has said that the Mayo Clinic is working diligently to figure out his condition.



Harrison has already admitted that CSX is his last and greatest challenge. I'm rooting for him, but note that the headwinds are bountiful. In addition to his current oxygen use, Harrison had a blockage in his legs in 2014 that required surgery. Then he had pneumonia. All this comes after open-heart surgery in 1998.



But Harrison is no dummy. He’s been railroading for 54 years and cut his teeth on the rail yards. There he quickly realized that rail yard managers know more about the bureaucrats in corporate headquarters. He is known for his relentless when it comes to scheduling, repairs, and crew assignments -- all about efficiency. But his aggressiveness might be getting ahead of him with CSX.



All health issues aside here's where Harrison could continue to stumble -- meaning that premium valuation in CSX's stock relative to its peers will dwindle in the next 12 months.



There’s the fact that CSX has plenty of headwinds, including the fact that coal is its largest revenue generator. And as Harrison himself has noted, fossil fuels are “dead.” But to Harrison’s advantage, he’s moving fast here, as he knows he’s just a short-timer at the company. He’s already started overhauling rail yards and train schedules, wasting no time.



But when moving fast, you sometimes break things, and Harrison is certainly doing that. The federal agency that regulates railroads is taking CSX to task noting that service at the rail company deteriorated materially in 2Q. Cowen & Co. also says that 37% of shippers switched from CSX to Norfolk given the delays.



The CSX network presents a new challenge for Harrison. The rail network of Canadian Pacific and Canadian National have straight and uncluttered networks. CSX is a web of tracks in cities and urban areas. Precision railroading in this maze is much like lightning in a battle. CSX has angered many customers and is losing market share.



Let’s talk numbers.



CSX is effectively managing the coal decline -- with revenues from coal dropping from 25% in 2015 to 16% 2016. Meanwhile, it managed to grow both revenue and EBITDA from 2015 to 2016. Its core revenue driver, merchandise freight (64% of revenues) -- metals, autos, lumber, etc. -- is tied to the economy. If the economy and U.S. GDP can stay somewhat strong, revenues may continue to grow.



But it’s the numbers since Harrison took over that are troublesome, with CSX’s key service metrics suffering heavily given Harrison’s intense overhaul of the CSX business.



With that let’s dig into how CSX is doing against its major peer, Norfolk Southern. We’re going to hit the big two performance metrics -- train speed and terminal dwelling.



Train speed is pretty self-explanatory - how fast are CSX and other rail operators moving their cars? As of early September, CSX was averaging 19 mph (well below its 5-year average of roughly 21 mph and where it was this time last year). Top peer, Norfolk, is clocking in at 22.6 mph.



Source: Credit Suisse



This is a big one -- terminal dwell is the total time, in hours, that a car spent in a given terminal. CSX’s terminal dwell is all the way up to 29 hours -- a 52-week high and above the 25-hour 5-year average. Norfolk is at 25.5 hours.



Source: Credit Suisse



CSX’s train speed has been steadily falling since July and dwelling time has spiked since then as well. Meanwhile, Norfolk has remained consistent with timing -- something customers are appreciating more and more. As well, looking at all the major railroad operators -- including Union Pacific (UNP), Warren Buffett’s Burlington Southern, Canadian National (CNI) and Kansas City Southern (KSU) -- they’ve all remained relatively stable with their train speeds and dwelling times.



The silver lining.



There’s the grand end-to-end all that Harrison could also be working on. Harrison and Bill Ackman tried to work up a merger between CSX and Canadian Pacific when Harrison was the CEO at the latter. CSX rebuffed, but now that he’s the CEO, he could now approach Canadian Pacific. Such a move would create the first major transcontinental railroad and cement Harrison’s legacy.



In the end, rail yards and customers are struggling to adjust to Harrison’s forced schedules. And the company’s reliance on coal is troubling. All in all, CSX, premium valuation remains troubling. Instead, Norfolk is winning from the CSX troubles. Norfolk has similar margins and returns as CSX but trades at just 20x earnings, a 25% discount to CSX. I'd expect that difference to close over the next 12 months, with CSX shares coming down as the market realizes that Harrison's magic might take 36+ months -- that is if Norfolk doesn't continue to eat away at market share.



