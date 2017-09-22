SPY: The Drop Is Coming Soon



The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), the first and most popular ETF in the world which tracks the S&P 500 index finally crossed and closed above the $250 mark in recent days, on par with the S&P’s 2,500 level. However, with the FED entering tightening mode, coupled with economic, political, and geopolitical uncertainty could the stock market be getting ahead of itself?



About SPY ETF



The SPY ETF is the first and the most popular ETF, which is designed to mimic the exact movement of the S&P 500. The Spy Index fund has roughly $245 billion under management, and each share in the fund represents a fraction of those holdings to investors.



What Top Strategists Think



At the end of 2016, sixteen of the top strategists on Wall St gave their end of year 2017 price targets for the S&P 500 Index. Here are some price targets from the most prominent banks and investment houses:



UBS: 2,300

Bank of America: 2,300

Citi: 2,325

Goldman Sachs: 2,300

J.P. Morgan: 2,400

Morgan Stanley: 2,300

FundStrat Tom lee: 2,275

RBC: 2,500



Every other price target fell between Tom Lee’s 2,275 and RBC’s 2,500 call, and yes as of a few days ago the S&P has traded above all of them with still over ¼ of the trading year left. Most of the banks have been playing catch up raising targets, yet, surprisingly many of the raised targets are still lower than current levels. For instance, recently Bank of America raised its 2017 year-end target from 2,300 to 2,450. On August 22nd Wells Fargo increased its target from a range of 2,230-2,330 to a range of 2,300-2,400. Noticeably, many of the revised targets are still below current levels, begging the question, have we come too far too fast?



Interestingly enough the lowest price target of 2,275 was reaffirmed on June 23rd by one of Wall Street’s top strategists Tom Lee. This represents a price target that is approximately 10% lower than where the S&P is trading at now. It is ironical that the article which reported this reaffirmation calls Lee “The Already Bearish Strategist”. When Lee has been anything but bearish in recent years, this perhaps is one of the reasons he is considered to be a top strategist on Wall St.





Lee actually has a great record, nailing many of his year-end calls. At the end of 2015 Lee came out with the most bullish end of year 2016 price target for all major analysts, calling for 2,325 on the S&P, and even famously reaffirmed this extremely bullish call at the height of the correction when the S&P was nearing 1,800. Yes, it’s true the S&P didn’t close out the year at 2,325, but 2 months into 2017 it reached the 2,325 level, which is almost 30% above the low the S&P traded at in early 2016.



So, what is it that Tom Lee sees that can knockdown the S&P by roughly 10% from now into years’ end? Lee cites an earnings deceleration brought on by weaker inflation, a flattening yield curve, rising labor costs, and a pushed-out timing of White House agenda. As a result, he lowered S&P 500 2017 eps from $134.63 to $127.50 and 2018 eps from $146.63 to $138.



Other Elements that Could Derail the Rally



Economic, political, and geopolitical uncertainties could play a role in causing a market decline. Much of the U.S. economy is consumer based, roughly 70% of the U.S.’s GDP is derived from consumer spending. Yet, many of the leading indicators concerning the well-being of the U.S. consumer have been painting a somewhat troubling image.



Is Retail Going to be a Problem?



Much of the retail sector has been struggling due to the rise of online shopping. The problem is not so much in that how consumers chose to shop, but in what will happen concerning the oncoming wave of unemployment from all the brick and mortar stores shutting down. Sears, J.C. Penny, Toys R Us and many other traditional retailers have been closing thousands of stores nationwide due to an inability to compete with online retail. The aftermath of this may be hundreds of thousands of unemployed people unable to find jobs in the near future. This could translate to less spending and thus, may impact the profitability of many S&P companies.





How about Cars and Home Sales?



The other two pillars of consumer spending homes and autos are also beginning to show significant cracks in the foundation. U.S. existing home sales were down by 1.7% in August, down for the fourth time in five months. Auto sales are also suffering, and are down by 2.7% year to date on a year over year basis. Consumers spending significantly less on autos, and homes does not bode well for future S&P earnings growth as many companies in S&P 500 are associated with these sectors.



Trump’s Political Agenda



The number one element on the table for stock investors today is the possibility for tax cuts. But how likely are they to occur, and if they do, how significant will the effect be to the economy?



One thing is clear, most economists believe tax cuts are likely, tax reform is not. The difference is that tax cuts are somewhat transient and are unlikely to have the long-term effects that comprehensive tax reform could provide. In fact, economist’s consensus is that this may help raise GDP from 2.1% in 2017 to 2.3% in 2018, a far cry from the 3% the Trump administration is shooting for.





The reality is that nothing is guaranteed, and the Trump administration has had several disappointments dealing with congress already. How likely they are to agree on some sort of tax cuts or tax reform is yet to be seen. What is certain is that the market has priced in some sort of initiative on taxes and market participants could be very disappointed if they don’t get what they want, or paid for in this instance.



Geopolitical Events



Front and center in the geopolitical arena is the persistent conflict with North Korea. No one really knows how it’s going to end, and things seem to go from crazy, to scary, to bizarre, back to scary on an ongoing basis. Although an all-out war with the North is unlikely due to the catastrophic loss of life this event would bring forth, some sort of military altercation that could rattle markets is far from out of the question.





Very recently the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-Un warned that “deranged Trump will pay dearly for North Korean threats”. To which Trump replied “Kim, who is obviously a madman will be tested like never before”. Aside from this war of words North Korea has repeatedly made provocative moves to the protest of most nations by sending ballistic missiles over Japan, testing nuclear weapons, and is now claiming it will test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean.



The ramifications of an escalation to some kind of military operation are tough to gage, however, one thing is for certain, stock markets will not appreciate the disruption to business as usual in the Asia Pacific region if something significant does arise.



The FED



Now this brings us to the final element that may significantly disrupt stock markets before years’ end, it’s the FED. The Federal Reserve has announced that it will begin its quantitative tightening program, the unintended effects of which are extremely difficult to measure. One way to look at it is QE, easy money is good for stock markets, and QT, tougher to come by money may not be so good for stock markets.



The bottom line is that this initiative should have an impact on rates. Interest rates will rise and with a rise in interest rates credit becomes more expensive to obtain, deals become more difficult to finance, auto loans and car loans become harder to pay off, and thus, S&P 500 companies may find that growing earnings is not as easy as it was in prior years.





To compound the problem the FED will likely raise rates again in December. The CME Group’s Fed Watch Tool is now indicating that there is a 78.4% chance rates will rise in December. To put this in context, one month ago market participants were under the impression rates would hold as they are today, as the chances of a hike were only 38.7%. An additional hike coupled with QT could cause rates and the dollar to appreciate significantly from current levels which would be 2 additional negative factors for S&P companies and thus SPY itself.



The Takeaway



The S&P 500 is currently trading at or above all of the major analysts’ end of year 2017 price targets, as well as above many of their revisions. In addition, there are mounting economic, political and geopolitical uncertainties. Furthermore, the FED has pulled away from its ultra-easy monetary stance and now appears to be tightening somewhat aggressively using QT along with rate hikes, oddly enough in a relatively low inflationary environment. The underlying factors have the potential to derail the current rally and cause a correction to occur in the S&P 500, which could cause the SPY to drop by an approximate 10% between now and years’ end.



Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short SPY via options strategy