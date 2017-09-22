Citigroup: Still Vulnerable Despite Break Higher

The banking sector is starting to gain broad attention once again in the financial news media after a period of sideways sluggishness in many of the industry’s leading names. But recent moves in Citigroup (C) have led many dividend investors to question whether this period has run its course, as a relatively predictable part of the summer trading season. There is evidence that this is indeed the case, as Citigroup is now trading at its highest levels since the beginning of 2009. The move is significant because this essentially corresponds with the collapse created by the global financial crisis and this raises significant questions in the current policy environment, where Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has shown support for strict and prolonged regulations for the banking sector. We believe that this is the central factor putting Citigroup’s recent rally at risk and that dividend investors should avoid chasing the stock at these elevated levels.

Over the last year, Citigroup has had an impressive run and outperformed the market with year-to-date gains of 20.8%. The latest moves have been propelled by the outcome of the latest monetary policy meeting at the Federal Reserve, where the accompanying statement suggested that markets should prepare for another rate hike this year and three more next year.

Analyst Recommendations: Yahoo Finance



This has allayed the concerns many have had about the revenue prospects for the banking sector, but it should be remembered that we have seen highly conflicting statements from Janet Yellen in terms of her belief that widespread uncertainties still exist in the financial markets. Her support for Dodd-Frank regulations remains clear, and if consumer inflation levels continue to stagnate, there is a strong possibility that this current rate outlook could be revised in the quarters ahead. If this does turn out to be the case, we should expect some drastic revisions in the largely bullish analyst recommendation surveys that are based mostly on the Fed’s intentions to normalize interest rates in the United States economy.

Revenue Data: Yahoo Finance

In addition to this, it would appear as though the market is missing the erratic nature of Citigroup’s earnings performances over the last three years.Revenues have shown a steady decline and earnings numbers dropped off again in 2016, suggesting that this outlook is not as clear as many currently suggest. Moreover, Citigroup itself has released statements suggesting the strong potential for annualized declines in trading revenues (on the order of -15%) for the quarter ending in September. Ultimately, this suggests that there are real risk factors here that are not being reflected in the C share price. This does matter. But in our view, the more critical factor here for determining the long-term trajectory of the stock lies within the Fed as this is still the major wildcard for the broader banking sector and its revenue potential. We still do not know the fate of Janet Yellen in her position as Fed Chair, and if she is to be replaced the next questions will require an assessment of the level of hawkishness and the need for deregulation. These are major unknowns, and those buying C stock at these elevated levels are essentially driving at night with no headlights. Will we hit a tree or another oncoming car? Perhaps not. But these are clear risks that are not being reflected in the current share price.

Citigroup Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

From the chart perspective, the latest moves in C represent an important price history event. Here, we are seeing an interesting confluence between the technicals and the fundamentals as the breakout is coming at a time when the Fed faces key questions about the regulations that dealt with the declines in the first place. Share prices in Citigroup have broken above critical resistance at $69.90, which is a price level that we have been watching for the last several weeks. Going forward, the price level to watch will be $66.10 as any downside moves back through here will signal a false breakout that should produce major warning flags for investors long the stock at elevated levels. Indicator readings are bullish but holding in oversold territory, which increases the chances this downside break will occur.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.