Could General Mills Shrink Its Problems Away?

Today, I take a closer look at two sub-categories within the U.S. retail business that have been causing management some headache

General Mills (GIS) is struggling to generate top-line lift. As I have argued recently, I believe the company's inability to jump-start revenue growth has been keeping a lid on the stock, which now trades at a much more de-risked PEG of 1.8x (vs. 2.4x last Monday).

(Credit: Seeking Alpha)

After covering General Mills' unimpressive fiscal 2Q18 results, I took a closer look at two sub-categories within its largest U.S. retail business that have been causing management some headache: meals and baking, and yogurt. The latter, particularly, has been stuck in double-digit negative territory since fiscal 3Q16 (see graph below). In the most recent quarter, the new and hyped launch of Oui by Yoplait, while allegedly a very successful product line introduction, has done little to reverse the trend so far. Revenue contraction of -22% was mediocre, considering last year's yogurt sales had already been down -15% YOY.

(Source: DM Martins Research, compiling data from company reports)

On the meals and baking side, the unwind has not been as bad in percentage terms. But this is a much larger sub-segment of General Mills' business (about one-forth of total revenues in fiscal 2017), and the underperformance has been very damaging to total company results as of late. In fiscal 2017, I calculate that U.S. meals, baking and yogurt sub-segments were responsible for three-fourths of the company's total revenue decline of -5.7% (one half meals and baking, one fourth yogurt). But on a more encouraging note, meals and baking have stabilized since the quarter ended last May.



(Source: DM Martins Research, compiling data from company reports. FY18 is based on DMMR's estimate)

Management has shown optimism about the U.S. retail businesses for the remainder of fiscal 2018, crediting future improvement in yogurt, for example, on "innovation, effective marketing and distribution expansion". Although the narrative sounds good on paper, I have a much more somber, yet equally promising view:

I believe U.S. meals, baking and yogurt could shrink their problems away, shedding "revenue fat" that can no longer be supported by decreased demand, and possibly stabilizing at lower but sustainable levels.

This seems to be happening already with the meals and baking side of the business. The sub-segment generated revenues of $4.9 billion in fiscal 2014, and saw a $1 billion unwind to $3.9 billion in sales three years later. The disposition of Green Giant (nearly $500 million in revs) in the early part of fiscal 2016 was a key component in the right-sizing of General Mills' U.S. canned and frozen food portfolio. Meals and baking were flat in fiscal 1Q18 (a win, to many), and I project +1% revenue increase in fiscal 2018 -- a long-awaited return to growth.

On the yogurt side, Yoplait Light and Greek 100 seem to be dragging the overall portfolio down, and there is little indication that these products will recover any time soon, if at all. However, I estimate that total U.S. yogurt sales have shrunk to less than 10% of North America retail revenues in fiscal 1Q18, and further sales decreases will likely have a lesser impact on General Mills' total revenues.

(Source: DM Martins Research, compiling data from company reports)

Yogurt is unlikely to become a high-growth business, or even to return to fiscal 2015 levels once again. But in my view, Oui sales and the promised revamping of GoGurt and Yoplait Classic in the second half of fiscal 2018 need only be mildly successful to help General Mills stop the bleeding in this rapidly shrinking business and generate flat-to-moderately positive comps going forward over a low fiscal 2017 base.

If or once that happens, GIS could finally see some stock price uplift, maybe in the back half of the year, even if driven by a less-than-exciting "shrink to growth" strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.