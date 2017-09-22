Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

If EIA reports a storage injection of 57 Bcf, it would be compared to +49 Bcf last year and +84 for the five-year average.

EIA reported a +97 Bcf change yesterday, which was 8 Bcf higher than our forecast of +89 Bcf. Be sure to read our September 15 week storage report here.

For the week of 9/22, we expect an injection of +57 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared vs. the prior week:

Source: HFI Research

Week-over-week, Lower 48 production moved to average an all-time high weekly average this week. Canadian gas net imports also increased, but the total supply increase was no match for the material rebound in power burn demand.

Power burn demand averaged ~6.4 Bcf/d higher w-o-w. Residential/commercial, our pipeloss estimate, and LNG all moved higher, while industrial saw a decrease of ~0.3 Bcf/d w-o-w.

In summary, this week's fundamental balance was ~6 Bcf/d tighter than what we saw last week resulting our expectation of an injection at 57 Bcf.

