P&G: Activist Gains Ground

The proxy battle between Procter & Gamble (PG) and activist investor Trian Partners is a full-on war now. There is no settling, as both sides take to name calling. P&G founder, Nelson Peltz, finally put out one of his famous white papers outlining his suggested changes for P&G. However, P&G has fired back that Peltz’s plans are very dangerous for the short-term. He also takes to task the fact that Peltz wants to separate the company into three autonomous businesses, claiming that research from certain businesses leads to product development in other divisions.



P&G takes to task the ideas that Trian has offered, noting that these ideas aren’t good for the company right now. I would argue that I’m not sure other board members, such as the CEO of Macy’s (M) is bringing anything unique to the table for P&G. At least Peltz brings ideas. Ideas to a company that has been slow growth and still trades at a relatively high valuation at 25 times earnings. The curtailing of various businesses and slimming down the portfolio is positive, what P&G really needs is small and mid-sized brands that can become blockbusters with the right scale and marketing.

Peltz can do it.





Don't let the 52-week high stock price fool you.

I think Peltz gets its board seat, at what cost, I’m not sure. One of P&G’s major shareholders, Yacktman Asset Management has come out and said it’d support putting Peltz on the board. Yacktman has also taken P&G to task over this costly and distracting proxy fight. I believe other P&G investors are leaning toward supporting Peltz. Peltz owns over $3 billion worth of P&G and Yacktman owns $1.3 billion.



Peltz’s plan for turning P&G into three separate autonomous companies, under the same umbrella, is compelling. P&G has gotten too big to grow. The major divisions, such as health and beauty, need to be able to pursue their own interests and do what’s best for their respective growth. It’s the only way P&G can hope to compete with startups (like Dollar Shave Club) and natural product makers (Honest Co.).



The current structure isn’t working.





P&G spends more than any of its peers on research and development -- dropping some 2.9% of its sales on R&D. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) and Unilever (UL) spend less than 2% of sales on R&D. P&G needs a fresh look at its P&G spending. Shares continue to underperform despite the expenditures. And what cash P&G does generate, it’s plowing it all into buybacks and dividends. Meanwhile, capital expenditures have fallen from 5.4% to 5.2%. The company’s priorities seem misplaced. A move to decentralize R&D -- which includes taking away corporate R&D and creating three separate R&D departments -- could rekindle growth and focus on P&G.



Even if Peltz gets the board seat, he’s one may on a board of 11. He won’t be able to implement a completely new strategy without convincing other board members like the American Express (AXP) CEO. So the risks (i.e. the activist will break up P&G) of putting Peltz on the board is minimal. If anything, he’ll bring a new perspective. P&G has already spent a lot of money and generated plenty of distractions over adding just one person to the board. Management needs some guidance.



Things come to a head on Oct. 10 at the shareholder meeting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.