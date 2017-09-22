Boston Beer Company: Road To Recovery

Although revenue is down, free Cash is up. SAM is leaning out the organization and making smarter investments, which I believe will lead to greater future profitability.

I see deep value in SAM after steep sell offs over the past two years due to poor revenue numbers as the Samuel Adams and Angry Orchard brands have struggled.

Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) closed on Sept. 21, 2017, at 151.60. The stock remains flat for the year, only down 0.69% in the past 52 weeks. However, YTD the stock is down 11%. The price peaked in early January of 2015 when the share price was trading at about $321. The price depreciation is a result of poor performance by the Sam Adams and Angry Orchard brands, which will be elaborated on later in this article. Since the sharp declines in 2015, investors have debated on if a lower stock price is the new reality for SAM, or if their efforts to re-brand will boost the stock price back up. From my fundamental analysis and valuation models, I believe the latter is the direction that SAM is headed and the price declines present a value opportunity to investors.

Company Overview

Boston Beer Company was founded in 1984 in Boston, Mass., and is known to be one of the largest craft beer brewer in the United States. The brands owned by SAM consist of Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard Ciders, Twisted Tea, and Truly Spiked and Sparkling. The Samuel Adams brand sold a total of sixty varieties in 2016 while Angry Orchard had 20, twisted tea with 13, and four brands for the seltzer product line. Their products can be found in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, Mexico, and South America. Typically the Sam Adams brand, which is made up for their signature Boston Lager, seasonal beers, and Rebel IPA, are the revenue drivers.

As previously mentioned, SAM operates in the craft beer market, which is a quickly growing industry. According to IBIS world, it is about a $7.2 billion dollar market. Below is a graph of the five year industry revenue growth, which show craft beer to grow at about double the pace of the economy. IPAs and seasonal beers contribute to approximately 40% of the industries sales. Note that SAM is a producer of both seasonal and IPA beers and they are a large player in the market, responsible for 16.1% of sales. The only other significant competitor is Yuengling (~21%), leaving 60% of the market fragmented between multiple companies.

The industry is subject to the state of the economy as craft beer is considered to be a luxury good. In addition to this, political and social factors do moderately effect the craft beer industry. The main barrier to entry is the capital required, as buying a brewery is capital intensive. Finally, the main challenges this industry faces is a constantly changing consumer taste as well as increased competition as new micro breweries are constantly popping up.

Recent Performance and Fundamentals

The main reason that the stock price has fallen in the past two years is due to falling revenue. As a result of falling revenue, investors start to ask questions about what is causing the downturn and if the problem is easily remediable. The reason for poor top-line performance is that the Samuel Adams brand and the Angry Orchard brand are not selling the volume that they previously have. Investors seem not to be confident in the revival of the brand, hence the 50%+ drop in share price in 2.5 years.

The images below show the revenue history of SAM as well as quarterly breakdown for the previous four quarters. Looking historically, SAM has experienced one down year in 2016, which was followed up by a horrific Q1 2017 top line result. Based on Q2 results they are making a nice recovery. Revenue is growing, and EPS is beginning to rebound. This is fantastic progress, but there is still work to be done for them to return to nearly a billion in revenue. Slightly beating the comparison to a bad year does not have me that excited yet.

However, a major metric known as depletion, which is the rate that beer that has already been sold to a distributor is then put on the road to where consumers can drink it, is estimated to be down 7% YOY. A lower rate is not good and ultimately means distributors are having a tougher time moving the beer to consumers, meaning that reorders will not happen as frequently. This causes me to conclude that 2017 total year revenues will be lower than in 2016.

For someone that is interested in valuation, the metric that intrigues me the most is the free cash value. In spite of declining revenue, free cash grew in 2016, and is on track to grow again in 2017. From a valuation standpoint, increased CF makes a stock more valuable, rather than less valuable, which is what has been occurring in the case of SAM. Based on the revenue analysis and growing free cash balance, I am left with two questions. One: Does SAM have a plan to revitalize the Samuel Adams brand to drive revenue? And, two: What has caused an increase in cash if revenue and NI are down?

I found the answer to the first question to be yes. In fact, it is managements number one priority right now is putting in place a strategic plan known as their three-point growth plan. What this plan aims to do is re brand and revive the Samuel Adams and Angry Orchard brands, begin cost cutting initiates, and product innovation. The Twisted Tea brand has been picking up some of the slack of the other brands. To assist in the revival of the brands mentioned, SAM has initiated repackaging efforts, more promotion, and potentially changing the product mix.

In terms of cost-cutting efforts they currently have set the goal of increasing gross margin by 1% for three years. Finally, their innovation heavily lies in their Truly Spike & Sparkling brand. This is a beverage concept in the past few years that has gained popularity and is growing. It is essential that SAM stays in touch with consumer taste in order to stay a competitive brand. As a result of this plan, advertising and promotional expenses are expected in increase about 20-30 million this year, while capex for new breweries is foretasted at $30-$50 million.

To answer my second question about cash, I headed to the cash flow statement. It was extremely apparent that their increase in cash flow was due to a $25 million decrease in YOY capex. Typically yearly capex has been in the $75-$100 million a year range. SAM invested this cash by investing $111 back into the business through stock repurchases in 2016, which is why the balance sheet cash value decreased by $3 million . This is an indicator that management is still confident in the brand and expects the strategic initiatives to be successful in the future. The financial data discussed was retrieved from Morningstar.

Valuation

The first valuation methodology I performed was a DCF model. I used a percent of sales method to calculate my free cash estimates, as seen below. I project 2017 revenue figures to be down again this year. This is based on poor Q1 performance and lower depletion. The $860 million revenue figure will come to fruition if they match their Q2 revenue number in Q3 and Q4. In 2018 I expect revenue will grow at 7% yearly. This is their current 3 year revenue growth figure. I believe this is doable due to the large re branding initiative SAM has undertaken. A free cash percentage of 14% is what SAM is currently doing.

To be conservative, I used a 10% to buffer for future increases promotional costs that would come out of NI. However, I think it will remain in the 10% range due to their cost cutting efforts. Finally, the long term growth rate implemented in this model is 2.20%. This is because they are in a growing industry that is expected to outperform the economy currently, but they are subject to economic, social, and political factors that could potentially hinder future growth.

I discounted the cash flows at a rate of 6.64%, which was calculated using CAPM since SAM does not have any long-term debt. From here you can follow the calculations to see how I got to a fair market estimate of $193.35. My model shows approximately 27.5% upside for SAM. (If you have any questions about the model or would like an excel copy, please comment below.)

I created the Excel sheet.

The next valuation method I used to analyze SAM is a relative valuation. Instead of listing out their direct competitors and analyzing, I find the graph below from Morningstar to be more useful. Looming at P/E, SAM has dropped their own value by over 10 and is below the industry multiple by over 15. This is an indicator they are trading cheaply in comparison to the attractive industry they are in. However, in terms of P/E are on par with the broader market. Price to cash flow for SAM is nearly double to the industry average, while price to sales is significantly lower. The conclusion is that there is some evidence from relative valuation that SAM is cheap, however, the indicators are not overwhelmingly strong.

Conclusion

I give SAM a buy and hold rating. They are a competitive company in a quickly growing industry that is expected to keep performing well. The revenue woes do not scare me and provide a great buying opportunity as it has deflated the stock price. Regardless of where revenue lands, the company is becoming more efficient through their goal of cutting cost and improving margin. Becoming more efficient, coupled with their re branding efforts, should lead SAM to higher levels of profitability.

Based on 2017 performance YTD, I do not expect to see revenue increases in 2017. But I will expect to start seeing their strategic initiatives pay off in 2018 and 2019 with gradual revenue increases each quarter. My valuation shows a fair market value estimate for SAM In the $190 price range, approximately 25%-27% upside. I do not think that SAM will reach this price target in 2017, but I do expect price appreciation in 2018 and 2019.

