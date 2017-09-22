URE Or SVXY:  Which Now Is YOUR Best Wealth-Building ETF Choice?

The btfs' data rows reveal how these attitudes have reflected their big-money-fund-manager client trade orders, and how well those expectations were met in subsequent market prices.

The block-trader forecast [btf] pictures below show how implied price-range expectations by market-makers for these ETFs have trended daily over the past 6 months.

You are the best (only) one to decide which combination of these features is likely to be the most satisfying for your present portfolio.

But they have differing levels of price-drawdown exposures, odds for successful profit capture (using the TERMD portfolio management discipline) and likely size of reward.

These are the best two ETFs on the trade-off between RISK and REWARD in the Leveraged Long category (37 alternatives considered).

Current Industry-focus ETF Wealth-Builders

Figure 1

(used with permission)

Upside price rewards are from the behavioral analysis (not of errors, but of what to do right) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves.

Their potential reward forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale. The risk dimension is of actual price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found at the frontier of alternatives down and to the right. In this case the ETF of Leveraged Long Real Estate issues (URE) is at location [15] and the ETF of the inverse (short) of the VIX Index (SVXY) is at [12].

SVXY is functionally a long position, price-wise, since it tracks (is driven by) the S&P500 Volatility Index. That index goes down as the S&P 500 goes up, and rises when the market index (SPX or SPY) falls. So SVXY is a negative of a negative or a positive in relation to the market index.

SVXY's leverage comes from the way the Volatility Index is constructed and behaves in the marketplace. The VIX's price resists declines below roughly 9 or 10, and accelerates its upward motion when market decline fears grip the investing community. SVXY has no product design leverage, because it needs none.

URE, on the other hand is designed to have price moves twice (2x) that of the index which it tracks. That is accomplished by the ETF holding derivative securities in proportions to accomplish the desired end.

URE minimizes price drawdown exposure risk, accepting reduced upside reward, while SVXY accepts greater drawdown exposure to have a larger payoff prospect. Let's look at the details of both as candidates for investment.

Do not jump to conclusions about what these pictures show

Figure 2 is NOT a conventional backward-in-time-looking "technical price chart." Instead, it is a recent history of daily forward-looking price range forecasts for URE made by well-informed, experienced market professionals.

Figure 2

(Used with permission)

The vertical lines of Figure 2 span the range of price implied to be likely by the actions of MMs as they hedge the firm's capital required to be put at risk. Their commitments are needed to balance buyers and sellers when "filling" client block trade orders from big-money-fund portfolio managers.

The implications of these actions have been known to sometimes vary significantly from forecast statements made by the "research" departments of the same firms.

The vertical forecast lines are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast. A measure of the imbalance between up and down implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percent of the whole forecast range lies to the downside.

Here for URE, the RI is -11, indicating that its present price is actually below the lowest reasonable price expected by the market-making community, based on hedging positions available and utilized to bring about buyer~seller balance in getting block trades in URE accomplished.

The "thumbnail" picture at the bottom of Figure 2 displays where today's RI relates to the RI experiences of the subject over the past 5 years. Positions to the left of the distribution's peak are favorable, to the right may be not so. URE today is at an extreme, but there is always the possibility (historically unlikely) it could become more extreme.

The row of data between the two pictures of Figure 2 tells of the prior experiences of forecasts like the one seen at this point in time. We use the RI to see how well the MMs' prior forecasts have worked out when a simple, practical portfolio management discipline is uniformly applied to all investment candidates at all times.

The acronym for that Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline is TERMD. It sets as a price sell-target the top of a price range forecast held likely to occur within a time horizon that can be credibly forecast. When the target is reached, the position is closed and the realized proceeds are reinvested, in their entirety into the then current best available candidate. For our purposes, the forecasts used come from the MM hedging actions, with costs set by the price at end of the market day following the forecast. The forecast horizon used is 3 months (91 calendar days or 63 market days), when a still-open position is closed, to be reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

For URE there have been 37 prior instances of RIs at negatives out of the 1261 market days in the past 5 years. Profits were there to be earned in 89% of those experiences. After deducting the losses of the unprofitable 4 positions, the return on all 78 was +9.8%. Since most reached targets before 63 full market days, the average holding period on all 37 was 42 market days. That compounds to an annual (CAGR) rate of +76%.

A comparison of the +9.8% prior achievement with the present +8.9% prospect now produces a credible Ratio of 1.1, which is highly desirable.

So much for what URE may be able to produce in coming months. What about the bigger reward prospect for SVXY?

Figure 3

(Used with permission)

Figure 3 follows the same format and derivations as Figure 2. Here the MMs forecast is currently 46, much closer to an even balance between upside and downside than the extreme of URE.

But SVXY's actual experiences of worst-case price drawdowns during its 88 prior RI 46 holdings were not nearly a negative the size of the +13.5% upside prospect. And in URE there were actual drawdowns despite forecasts which denied their likelihood. So the two ETFs had somewhat comparable reward-to-risk propositions, which is what Figure 1's measure indicates.

The presence of SPY in Figure 1 is intended to provide a comparison of what prospects exist for a "market-average" investment. SPY's current, unleveraged prospects are a midrange RI of 48, with an upside of +6% and a downside of like amount. SPY's history of 241 like RIs in the past 5 years has averaged actual worst-case price drawdowns of only -2.5%, providing evidence of the "safety" of diversification.

The cost of that safety is evident here in the not-so-majestic average SPY price returns of 2.3% when managed under TERMD, with average holding periods of 60 days, for CAGRs of +10% during the past 5 years.

In comparison, the acceptance of worst-case average price drawdowns only -1% more extreme than SPY"s experiences earned CAGR returns in URE over 7 times larger than SPY.

The contrast between SPY and SVXY is even more startling. The volatility of SVXY exposed its holder to price drawdowns of -8.3% on average, over 3 times as large as the hardly noticeable -2.5% of SPY. But in the case of SVXY that holder came away with a profit in 91% of the experiences. And the 8 losses in 5 years only reduced his average price gain to +12.3%, more than twice SPY's +6.1%.

But the real payoff for the SVXY holder lies in what may be done with his/her capital in the time not invested in SVXY. There is a lot of that time, since typical TERMD holding periods for SVXY at today's RI were only 28 market days, less than half the typical 60 market days of the SPY holdings. SVXY's CAGRs of +180% are staggering, but real.

The power of time as an element in the calculation of investment returns is for most investors an unappreciated and a poorly utilized resource. The 88 times SVXY earned +12.3% totals 1,082%. That gain was made in only 3% of the 5 years' market days. Meanwhile, SPY, under similar discipline earned about half as much, +554%, in 6 times as much capital commitment, 18% of the 5 years market days.

But behold the buy & hold gains of SPY in the 5 years since 9/21/12: From $145.87 to today's $249.40, a +71% price gain. In an investment of 100% of the time available. For the uninformed investor the gain sounds like a lot. Not 554% or 1,082%, but without an awareness of what can be done, and is being done, maybe it is, for them, acceptable.

The intelligent active investment of capital in a time-efficient manner easily doubles and triples buy&hold market average gains. More evidence of this reality can be found at our website, blockdesk.com.

Conclusion

The appeal of substantial capital gain rates for investors intent on building portfolio wealth should always be tempered by personal standards of concerns over loss. Each investor must set his/her own standards.

The two suggested alternative here have differing price drawdown risks, ranging from the modest discomfort of having an interim market quote -3.5% below acquisition cost to one of greater concern at over -8%. But in all 3 points of attention the odds of a position returning a profit ranged only between 88 and 91 out of 100.

For many investors the attraction of a return rate over +100% seems mythical, as does one over +50% to most conventionally "managed" investors. But the reality is that both extremes exist, in far greater frequency than generally accepted.

No promises can be made about the future. But there is extensive evidence of what has happened in the past, and considerable difference exists between available choices. Do you want no more trauma than -3 or -4% to earn at a rate greater than +50% CAGR? Then pick URE.

Can you take the stress of seeing an investment of yours be "under water" by -8% to -10% to make twice as much as URE might produce, in far less time? Then pick SVXY.

If none of this is convincing, then, we're sorry to have spent your time in the exploration.

But then, the active investment strategy we propound and follow can't benefit all equity investors. There has to be the seller for every buyer. Knowing when and where makes the difference.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.