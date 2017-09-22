Annaly Capital: A 10% Yield Backed by Management

The company could be entering one of the most attractive opportunities for growth in the company's history as its biggest competitor exits the market.

Much has been made about the difference between internally and externally managed REITs. The thinking is that an external manager doesn’t have shareholders’ best interests in mind when making decisions. The most extreme of opinions allege that an external manager’s only objective is to line their own pockets at the expense of shareholders if necessary.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is one of those externally managed REITs that investors seem to have a love/hate relationship with. But looking at the details of the external management agreement and the additional requirements that executive managers have to comply with gives me a great deal of certainty that increasing shareholder value is their top priority.

The External Management Agreement

The externalization of management was approved by 83% of shareholders in April of 2013 and was applied retroactively to the beginning of that year. It was a result of a study by Credit Suisse, who then advised Annaly management to go from an internally managed REIT to using an external manager. At the time, there were many other mortgage REITs that were externally managed. In fact, in the list below, only CYS Investments was internally managed when the proxy materials were published and two of the other REITs made the change earlier that year. So Annaly wasn’t going against industry norms – quite the opposite.

The actual external management agreement that was implemented compared favorably to those of industry peers. The median management fee for external management agreements among mortgage REIT peers was 1.5%, while Annaly’s agreement called for a 1.05% management fee. The initial term was half of the peer median and unlike peers, there was no termination fee if the board decided in the future to switch back to internal management. The peer median termination fee was a hefty 3 times the previous 2 years management fee!! Lastly, Annaly required executive officers to own Annaly shares worth 6x their base salary within a 3-year period. That to me is a strong indication of alignment of interests.

The favorable terms of the agreement were expected to generate savings of $211 million over five years based on a net present value analysis of the difference between the management fee and the compensation expense that would now be paid by the external manager. According to the agreement, all employees would be employed by the external manager except for a few individuals that were required to be Annaly employees for compliance reasons. However, any compensation expenses for these or any other employees in related companies or subsidiaries would reduce the management fee by an equal amount.

Stock Ownership Requirements

As mentioned earlier, the external management agreement coincided with requirements that executive officers own a certain percentage of the Annaly shares. At the time of the agreement, the top five executives within the company were required to purchase, in the open market, almost $13 million worth of stock.

In early 2017, the company expanded those requirements to 62 employees whose requirements based on their position are outlined below.

Note that the CEO, which is now Kevin Keyes, was required to own $10M worth of stock at the time. In July of this year, however, Mr. Keyes voluntarily increased his stock ownership commitment to $15M. And I want to stress, these shares must be purchased in the open market, not issued as grants or bonuses.

Impact on Compensation Expenses

As we stated earlier, the external management agreement was pursued because of both strategic opportunities and cost savings. A look at compensation expenses for the years 2012, 2013, and 2016, reveals that perhaps that is exactly what occurred and that management did the right thing by shareholders. In 2012, pro-forma compensation and management fee expense was $190M. This was the last year in which the company was internally managed and the compensation costs were borne by the company. In 2013, when management fee replaced most if not all of the compensation expenses, the amount incurred decreased to $167M. And fast forward to 2016, compensation and management fee expenses were $151M. Part of the reason for the decrease was a noticeable decrease in shareholder equity – which is what the management fee is based on – from almost $16 billion in 2012 to 12.6 billion at the end of 2016. If management’s objective was solely to line their pockets, shareholder equity would be increased at all costs. That doesn’t seem to be the case.

Meanwhile, Annaly has produced YTD returns of 30% plus through September 21st, 2017. Not a bad return for members of the external management team and shareholders alike. Is the price overvalued, perhaps a bit, considering the huge run-up this year that has increased the price/book value to 1.2. But management thinks they are facing one of the most interesting growth opportunities the company has ever seen – as the Fed, its largest competitor, begins exiting the market. It could be quite interesting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.