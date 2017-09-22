Finish Line: Wild Trading Doesn't Mean Much

The sharp rebound has some bulls calling for a bottom in this stock.

FINL went from down 10% to up 10% in about an hour.

Finish Line (FINL) has bounced around dramatically after the company reported mixed quarterly results. Revenues missed, earnings were in-line, and guide was unchanged from August's ugly update. The stock initially tanked about 10%, then rebounded sharply to trade up as much as 10% just an hour later. As of this writing, the stock is holding gains in the 4% range.

This volatile trade can be attributed to a few silver linings in an otherwise stinky report. While we love to play the contrarian, we do not think FINL stock is the right stock to buy if you're betting on an athletic retail rebound (which we are). We think stocks like Foot Locker (FL) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) are better options.

FINL Price data by YCharts

The quarter was more of the same stuff investors have come to expect from FINL. Comps were negative. Macy's (M) sales were up. Gross margins got sliced. The SG&A rate flew higher. Operating margins got killed.

None of that is particularly good news.

But on the bright side, cash was up and now represents just under a third of the total market cap. Inventories were down. The guide didn't get cut again, so maybe $0.55 EPS is a bottom. There are a whole bunch of new products coming through the pipeline which could provide upside to that $0.55 guide, namely a bunch of Nike (NKE) branded NBA jerseys which will undoubtedly act as a huge tailwind for NBA-related apparel sales.

But despite these positives, we don't fully grasp the bull thesis on FINL. Put simply, the stock remains richly valued relative to peers despite featuring a less recognizable brand name.

A quick look at Google Trends shows just how much more recognizable DKS and FL are than FINL. Despite this, FINL still trades at a premium to those names.

After backing out the company's $115 million cash balance, FINL stock still trades around 12x guided fiscal 2018 earnings. That is a pretty big multiple for this space. Foot Locker, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Hibbett Sports (HIBB) all feature lower forward earnings multiples, even before backing out any cash.

FL PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Bottom line on FINL stock: It's still overvalued.

If you want to play what may be an upcoming reversal in athletic retail thanks to new product launches and renewed consumer interest, FL and DKS are better and cheaper options. The only thing FINL has going for it that FL and DKS don't is a higher likelihood of being taken over. But even a Sports Direct acquisition feels speculative, and we don't believe it is a sound investment idea to rest your hat on such a deal going through.

All in all, we remain on the sidelines with FINL, but are buying FL on recent weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DKS, FL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.