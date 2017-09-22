New Residential Investment: Expect Another Dividend Raise Soon

New Residential has a huge allocation of funds to interest rate-sensitive MSRs which will serve the company well in a rising rate environment.

Another dividend hike is in the cards if Q3-2017 core earnings come in strong.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) could announce yet another dividend increase in 2017. The mortgage REIT has already raised its dividend twice this year but it retains potential to increase its payout again if third quarter core earnings come in strong. I continue to see New Residential Investment Corp. as undervalued based on its dividend prospects, and expect the company to announce a higher dividend within the next two quarters.

How many high-yielding income vehicles do you know that have raised their dividend payout in 2017? Right, not many. Most business development companies and mortgage REITs have held their payouts steady this year, which was the best income investors could hope for. Some companies even slashed their payouts on the back of insufficient income. Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC), for instance, comes to mind. However, there are some high-yielding income vehicles such as New Residential Investment that have raised their dividend payout at a fast clip, and can continue to afford another dividend hike.

Potential For Attractive Capital Returns

New Residential Investment invests in mortgage servicing rights (or MSRs), servicer advances, residential securities and call rights as well as residential and consumer loans. New Residential's investment strategies are expected to produce net yields ranging from 12-25 percent, allowing the company to earn high returns on its capital and pay shareholders a generous dividend.

Source: New Residential Investment

The MSR portion of New Residential's investment portfolio is particularly attractive in my opinion because mortgage servicing rights are the only mortgage assets that increase in value as interest rates rise. Since the Federal Reserve has kicked off a new interest rate cycle in December 2016, the biggest portion of New Residential's investment portfolio is poised to do well.

Since MSRs are the most attractive mortgage assets to own in a rising rate environment, management has aggressively doubled down on this part of the portfolio.

Source: New Residential Investment

MSRs now make up the biggest part of New Residential's investment portfolio - MSRs and excess MSRs combined account for approximately 37 percent of the mortgage REIT's net investments. MSRs have significant positive interest rate sensitivity thanks to lower prepayment speeds as interest rates climb higher.

Source: New Residential Investment

Expect Another Dividend Hike Shortly

On the back of strong core earnings and consistent excess dividend coverage, New Residential Investment hiked its quarterly cash dividend twice this year.

The Q1-2017 dividend went up $0.02/share to $0.48/share. The mortgage REIT again raised its dividend $0.02/share to $0.50/share in Q2-2017. Total dividend increase since Q4-2016: 8.7 percent!

Importantly, given New Residential Investment's growing degree of excess dividend coverage, another dividend hike in the third or fourth quarter is entirely within the realms of possibility.

Source: Achilles Research

New Residential's management has been quite shareholder-friendly in the past, regularly raising the payout when core earnings allowed it. If third quarter core earnings are as strong as in the previous two quarters, I'd bet management will hand shareholders yet another dividend raise this year. The mortgage REIT surely can afford it.

Source: New Residential Investment

What's The Price Tag?

New Residential Investment's shares sell for 1.17x BV based on the company's last reported Q2-2017 book value of $14.40/share. This makes the mortgage REIT undervalued in my book given its dividend coverage and very good dividend growth history.

Your Takeaway

I don't know many high-yielding income vehicles that have raised their dividend payouts by almost 9 percent in two quarters, and yet retain potential to grow their dividends even more. Fortunately, New Residential Investment is such an income vehicle.

I am overweight New Residential Investment as I believe the company's dividend coverage stats and dividend prospects are just extraordinary. I specifically like New Residential's aggressive purchase of MSRs which will serve the mortgage REIT well in a rising rate environment. New Residential is undervalued in my opinion. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ, PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.