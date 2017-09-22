Important Test Of Support For Gold Ahead

Gold fell about 1 percent on Thursday to its lowest in nearly four weeks after the Federal Reserve's latest policy statement.

Spot gold was down 0.7 percent at $1,291, having earlier hit its lowest level since Aug. 25 at $1,287. December gold futures settled at $1,294. Silver was down 1.1 percent at $16.94 after falling to its lowest since Aug. 25 earlier in the session at $16.80.

Gold's decline was close on the heels of the Federal Reserve's announcement that it would raise the Fed funds rate again in December. In a statement following its latest two-day policy meeting, the Fed indicated it still expected one more increase by December in spite of a recent run of soft inflation readings. It also said it planned to trim the $4.2 trillion in asset holdings that it had built up in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

The dollar hit a two-month high versus the yen on Thursday after the Fed's decision, but later fell against the euro after ECB President Mario Draghi said monetary policy was not the right instrument to address the eurozone's financial imbalances.

Gold has pulled back more than $60 an ounce since hitting its highest in more than a year earlier this month at $1,357. The decline which began on Sept. 11 has accelerated as investor uncertainty has increased over the Fed's so-called "QT" (quantitative tightening) issue. Gold's immediate-term trend remains has been in the hands of sellers, thanks in part to recent strength in the equity market.

Meanwhile, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday urged Republicans lawmakers to get behind the party's final thrust at repealing and replacing Obamacare. A vote is scheduled for next week. Some analysts worry that progress on the healthcare and tax reform fronts would undermine gold's attractiveness as a safe haven.

After violating its 15-day moving average on Sept. 15, the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), my favorite gold proxy, has been under the bears' control. Short-term momentum indicators confirmed the trend reversal and currently remain in negative territory. Yet IAU is becoming quite "oversold" according to 10-day rate of change (R.O.C.) shown in the following graph. The R.O.C. indicator has reached a level which suggests that at least a technical bounce is in order soon.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

The nearest technical benchmark to keep an eye on is the 12.25 level in the IAU daily chart. This is a level which the IAU price line has encountered difficulty in crossing in recent months, which makes it significant as a potential area of support. Underscoring this level as a potential inflection point is the visibility of the 60-day moving average at this level (see chart above).

Of technical significant, the 60-day MA has shown itself to be reversal point for advances and declines alike in the past. If IAU can find support somewhere near the 12.25 level while the 10-day rate of change indicator turns up, we may soon have another confirmed immediate-term bottom signal.

Another important factor for a gold recovery is relative strength. As previously discussed, relative strength for gold has been conspicuously absent for most of this year. Without this vital element, gold is missing an important support. Relative strength (versus the S&P 500) is necessary for attracting institutional investors. This group needs to see gold outperforming equities on a relative basis in order to entice them to forego attractive dividend yields in favor of pure price appreciation potential.

The chart shown below shows that gold's relative strength line hasn't been able to confirm the higher highs made in the gold price this year. While gold, and the iShares Gold Trust ETF ((NYSEARCA:IAU)) I use to track it, established a stair-stepping pattern of higher highs and lows between January and September, the relative strength indicator (versus equities) made a lower high in September after peaking in April.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Gold's relative strength indicator is at the 0.50 level as of this writing. A thrust back above the 0.51 level is needed to show that bulls are at least making a concerted effort at regaining control of the immediate-term trend. Until such improvement becomes apparent, however, it should not be assumed that the correction in IAU - and gold by extension - is over.

