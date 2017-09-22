Breaking Down An Unsustainable Dividend

The preferred shares are much better than the common here. Common share prices are enhanced by euphoria and poor analysis.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is one of the largest mortgage REITs. They also run a relatively simple portfolio and have very clear investor presentations. Investors who want to understand the sector should make AGNC a top choice for studying. I believe the fundamental operations of the mortgage REITs are weakening. I believe net spread income adjusted for all costs would be weaker today than in prior years, but few investors share this belief…yet. I’ll use AGNC’s investor presentations to demonstrate how things have changed. When I’m done, you’ll reevaluate your beliefs about dividend sustainability.

Things to keep in mind while reading this article:

The yield curve is flattening. This results in mortgage REITs having lower net interest spreads.

Net interesting income can look better by putting expenses through book value without going through net interest expense.

In general, for mREITs comprised of agency securities, the preferred shares are still safe investments.

AGNC is only sustaining their dividend by losing book value. This doesn't mean they are a weaker mortgage REIT.

Asset Yields, Cost of Funds, and Net Spread Income

The following chart shows the asset yields and cost of funds by quarter:

I added the arrows to highlight the three periods I want to discuss, Q2 2015, Q1 2016, and Q2 2017. We’ll be using the light blue values because I believe the light blue bars in ‘Average Cost of Funds’ provide the best picture of the mortgage REIT’s operations.

From Q2 2015 (green arrow) to Q1 2016 (orange arrow), the cost of funds was increasing. Over the next 2 quarters it decreased significantly. Then it began climbing again leading up to Q2 2017 (red arrow).

After 2 years, despite some volatility, the average cost of funds is right about where it was previously. The green arrow is 1.29% and the red arrow is 1.31%. The difference is inconsequential.

That brings us to the net interest spread.

Again, we have the same colored arrows to help identify the periods. We can see that the net interest rate spread hit its lowest level in Q1 2016. We can also see that the spread for Q2 2017 is 1.55%, which is higher than the starting value of 1.50%.

Net Spread Income

Since the net interest rate spread is higher, investors might assume they would see more net interest spread income per share. Here’s what they will find:

Sure enough, the net interest spread and TBA income per share is higher in Q2 2017 than in any of the quarters for the prior two years. Sounds like everything is working, right?

Fundamentals are improving, right?

No, things are getting worse.

How Book Value Works

For a transparent mortgage REIT like AGNC, book value is relatively simple. Figure out how much your assets are worth and how much the liabilities are worth. Net the two figures and remove preferred equity. You’ve found common shareholder’s equity. Divide by shares outstanding to get book value per share.

Assets – Liabilities = Equity

Equity – Preferred Equity = Common Equity

Common Equity / Shares Outstanding = Book Value

The assets and liabilities can be nailed down fairly precisely, so there isn’t much wiggle room here.

Why Book Value Matters

Book value has two major uses.

First Book Value Use

The mortgage REIT uses their tangible equity to invest in a portfolio of agency RMBS. They use leverage to amplify the results. They hedge the position to reduce the leverage risk.

Let’s take a quick example:

If a mortgage REIT has $10 in book value and has a yield on assets of 3%, it can generate $.30 in interest income before using any debt.

If it has a cost of funds of 1.5%, it would have a net interest spread of 1.5%.

Let’s say this mortgage REIT uses a debt-to-equity ratio of 7. The mortgage REIT would expect to earn the net spread of 1.5% 7 times, or 10.5% from their leverage.

Add on the 3% for the asset yield and you have 13.5% before operating expenses.

Since money paid to management can’t go to shareholders, we can simply subtract the operating expenses. Let’s use 1.7% as a nice simple number. Operating expense of 1.7% reduce the net spread income available to equity to 11.8%.

I want to make sure you understand this, so I put it in a nice little chart:

Second Book Value Use

The second use is to help stabilize share prices. If shares trade at discounts exceeding about 30%, activists can be drawn to a stock. If shares trade at a material premium, it encourages the mortgage REIT to issue new shares at the higher price to raise book value per share.

As an investor, you want higher book value per share.

Why?

It gives management more capital to leverage into this model on your behalf.

Here’s a sample situation showing the difference between $10 of equity and $11 of equity:

What Happened Over the Last Two Years?

GAAP book value per common share decreased from $24 to $20.80.

Tangible book value per share decreased to $19.25 because $1.55 of book value per share comes from the “Goodwill” entry where AGNC purchased their external manager.

The buyout was actually a good deal for shareholders because it materially reduced the operating expenses from around 1.7% down to around .8%. By my calculations, this reduction in operating expenses improves their performance more than having the additional equity available to leverage into their portfolio.

Note: A mortgage REIT cannot use Goodwill to purchase assets or to generate leverage. By my estimate, it saves shareholders roughly $.20 per share per year in operating expenses. On the Goodwill of $1.55 per share, this is about a 12.9% yield (rounded). If AGNC issues additional equity, the operating expenses won’t increase the way they would have. The savings grow and thus the yield on the transaction would increase.

What Happened to Interest Rates?

I track data on asset yields and hedging costs. I’m not restricted to the data AGNC provides. Consequently, I can find or closely estimate other metrics such as the yield on a 30-year agency fixed-rate RMBS that would sell precisely at par value.

The beauty of such a security is that there is no premium to amortize or discount to accrete. Consequently, we know the yield to maturity from day 1. We don’t know if there will be more or less prepayments than we are projecting, but they won’t influence the yield to maturity. They can increase or decrease the life of the security, but the yield does not change.

If we know the yield on that security and the cost of hedging it, we can create a decent estimate for the net interest spread.

Q2 2015 Rates

In Q2 2015, I estimate the fixed-rate 30-year RMBS to trade precisely at par value would’ve needed a coupon rate of 3.10%. The cost of hedging would’ve been 1.79%. That leaves a net interest spread of 1.31%.

Is that great? No, not really. It was kind of mediocre.

Q2 2017

The yield would’ve been 3.03% for that fixed-rate RMBS selling right at par value. However, the cost of hedging would’ve increased to 1.95%. That leaves a spread of only 1.08%.

Is that bad? Yes, it is pathetic.

What is AGNC Showing?

AGNC demonstrated a spread of 1.5% in Q2 2015 and a spread of 1.55% in Q2 2017.

Does that mean I’m wrong? Am I accusing AGNC of being wrong?

Neither.

AGNC materially changed their hedging strategy.

This is the hedge portfolio from Q2 2015:

The notional market value across hedges was shorting around $48.4 billion with an average duration of 3.2 years. The swaps were over 90% of that balance and had an average duration of 4.5 years.

Here is the Q2 2017 hedge portfolio:

The notional balance on swaps is down from about $45 billion to $40 billion. The duration is down from 4.5 years to 3.9 years. However, the total net hedging position has increased to shorting $55.7 billion.

In a nutshell, AGNC is buying more negative duration today but running the substantial majority of it through securities that are not interest rate swaps.

Why Does That Matter?

When the mortgage REIT calculates the cost of funds, they don’t include the economic cost of these other positions. AGNC discloses this on page 39 of their second quarter 10-Q:

Net interest expense is included, but other securities are not. If a loss can be classified as a realized or unrealized loss on a derivative contract, it doesn’t get factored in unless the loss is specifically realized as net interest paid. Consequently, swaps go into cost of funds. The others are just book value losses that don’t go into the cost of funds.

Economic Costs Don’t Go Away

It costs money to hedge a portfolio. It isn’t free. The other party doesn’t agree to the trade out of the kindness of their heart. With the LIBOR swaps the investor has the benefit of knowing how much the hedge costs on a periodic basis.

What Happened

AGNC changed their hedge portfolio away from LIBOR swaps to emphasize hedges that did not involve a net interest expense that would be reported as part of the cost of funds. Consequently, their “cost of funds” is materially lower than I would expect it to be if they were hedging entirely with LIBOR swaps.

Instead of the cost flowing through “cost of funds” it flows through book value. It helps to drag the book value lower quarter after quarter.

Dividend Sustainability

By my math, if AGNC’s entire tangible book value were invested either at the end of Q2 2015 or the end of Q2 2017, these are the level of sustainable dividend yields I would predict based on full hedging and using the 30-year fixed-rate RMBS as the major instrument:

You’ll notice my monthly estimates for the two different time periods in the green boxes.

When I talk about the weak spreads for mortgage REITs, this is what I’m talking about. This is why I want to be in the preferred equity instead of the common. Notice that in both periods, I standardized to 7.0x leverage. AGNC’s leverage changes over time, as shown in the next section.

How Does AGNC Pump Up Their Figures?

AGNC did more than change the hedge book. They changed the level of leverage and the hedge ratio:

AGNC went up from 6.1x to 8.1x for leverage. That is a substantial increase and it comes when the spreads are weak. If a company wants to maintain the same level of net interest spread income when spreads are collapsing, they would need to ramp up leverage at the worst times.

Part of the higher level of net interest income shown in Q2 2017 is from ramping up the leverage. Another boost comes from pushing some of the hedging costs through book value.

That combination allowed the“Net Interest Spread plus TBA Dollar Roll Income Per Share” to climb from $.60 in Q2 2015 to $.67 in Q2 2017 despite book value taking a substantial hit and spreads getting weaker.

Q2 2015:

Q2 2017:

Preferred Shares

Preferred equity leverages the returns to shareholders by creating another source of financing. Since preferred equity is only around 5% of the capital for AGNC, I don’t consider it to be a material factor here.

I do like their new preferred shares, AGNCN. However, those shares have been on quite a rally since I talked about them and look set to climb outside of the target “buy range”.

Conclusion

The current dividend is not sustainable. It may be sustained in the short-term as AGNC looks to issue new equity above tangible book value. It is in the best interest of current shareholders for AGNC to grow their book value as much as possible. It gives them more capital to invest and it gives them a cushion against rates widening. Ultimately, AGNC will need to trim the dividend because the current environment simply does not provide a strong enough spread between the rates available on assets and the full period cost of financing with interest expense recognized in the current period. This isn’t an unusual situation. As I go through the mortgage REITs, most of the dividends will come out as unsustainable.

I believe AGNC, and most of the common stock in this sector, is priced as if the available net interest spreads were excellent. They are not. The appearance of excellent spreads is a function of hedging techniques. The high price is a testament to poor analysis and investors relying on that poor analysis. A strong dose of euphoria throughout the broad equity markets certainly helps share prices as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AGNCN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.