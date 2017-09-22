Why A Bear Raid Attempt Would Likely Fail

A number of sentiment indicators and put-call ratios suggest that the broad market currently enjoys enough to support to remain range-bound through the traditionally weak period of late September-to-mid-October before the bullish seasonal influence of the fourth quarter begins.

We've already discussed the positive technical aspects of the broad equity market. Breadth, volume and internal momentum indicators are all still supportive of the intermediate-term rising trend in the major averages. The most important of the technical indicators just mentioned is the 52-week highs-lows. As shown here, the NYSE cumulative 52-week highs-lows index is in a rising trend. This, combined with the fact that the number of stocks making new 52-week lows has been well under 40 recently, tells us that the broad market's internal condition is still healthy on an interim basis.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Fundamentally, the stock market also remains on a strong footing. Forward earnings and forward revenues for the S&P 500 continue to trend higher into record territory. The two areas which showed signs of relative weakness this summer, namely the transportation and financial sectors, improved markedly this month. Yet there are also signs that the market isn't quite ready for an extended rally.

Before the historically bullish year-end seasonal bias kicks around mid-October, there is a possibility the stock market will undergo another brief internal correction. The first sign from our indicators that a slowdown may be soon coming is found in the Composite Gauge. This indicator combines several measures of professional market sentiment including the OEX put/call ratio, insider buying/selling and price oscillators. Historically, whenever the Composite Gauge has exceeded the 45 level it has been followed by a leveling off of upside market momentum within a couple of weeks and, eventually, a pullback or corrective decline in the major indices.

Back in late July this indicator hit a reading which suggested that "smart money" options players were starting to hedge their bullish bets, or at least take some money off the table. It proved to be a prescient warning as the major averages dipped into August. Here's what it looks like as of Sept. 21.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Until we see the Composite Gauge fall back to a normal, healthy reading (ideally below zero), it's recommended that conservative traders and investors hold off on making any major new commitments. We should get a better entry point once the Gauge shows that the smart money has become more bullish on the near-term OEX outlook.

Even if the market slows down or even dips in the next couple of weeks, it's worth mentioning that it should prove to be only a temporary setback within the context of the major bull market trend. One very important clue that the market isn't primed for the bears to wreck the bull is found in current U.S. financial conditions. Our Financial Conditions Index (FCI) provides a basic overview of the four major components of U.S. broad market health. Specifically, the index is an average of the daily closing prices of the S&P 500 Index (SPX), the KBW NASDAQ Bank Index (BKX), the NYSE Broker/Dealer Index (XBD), and the BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate Master Option-Adjusted Spread Index, where each component of this average is given an equal weighting.

The components of the FCA tend to lead the SPX at critical junctures due to the sensitive nature of the financial sector stocks to tidal shifts in the broad market. Bank and broker dealer stocks are also reflections of financial sector profitability since they contain all known information impacting the current and future profitability of these institutions. They are therefore a useful proxy for discerning the overall health of U.S. financial sector.

Even more useful is the corporate credit spread component in the FCA. High-yield spreads are particularly sensitive to the underlying health of the economy, which makes them particularly useful when measuring shifts in the financial market winds. Credit spreads were also one of the valuable tools which warn investors of unsound lending conditions and are therefore essential to a healthy U.S. financial market condition. Here is what the FCA looks like as of Sept. 21.

Chart created by Clif Droke

As the above chart makes abundantly clear, the intermediate-term upward trend which was established earlier this year is still clearly intact. From this observation we can assume that there is no imminent danger in U.S. financial conditions, hence the stock market remains on a sound footing on an intermediate-term basis. While the bears may soon attempt a raid on the market, their efforts at gaining control of the dominant interim trend are likely to fall short. Based on the combined strength of the market's technical and fundamental position, whatever weakness becomes manifest in the near term should prove transient as the bull market remains intact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.