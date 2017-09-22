Google Has Hit the Jackpot With 'Tez'

Introduction

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), over the years, has established itself as one of the largest tech companies and has shown no signs of slowing down. It has only broadened its outreach through subsidiaries and operations across several industries such as search engines, social media, and more recently, autonomous driving. But its most recent endeavour, “Tez”, is a free mobile wallet which is set to take India by storm. Tez aims to grow in India’s already booming digital payments ecosystem and is poised to take advantage of the favourable trends within this sector in the world’s fastest-growing emerging economy.

Investment Thesis

A large stake in India’s digital payments industry could well become one of Google’s more profitable ventures in the coming decade. Google already has the built-in capabilities to ensure Tez’s success. This will undoubtedly result in future growth and hence share price appreciation for the company.

A Quicktake on India’s Digital Payments Ecosystem

There have been 4 macro factors and trends that have impacted the industry in India, and allowed for the rapid growth of the digital landscape:

Ongoing digital/tech revolution in the country and increased mobile penetration. Favourable regulatory environment (Demonetization). Supporting the transition: Developments in the digital ecosystem. Evolving customer needs and requirements.

There has been a significant rise in industry participants in recent years, ranging from Telco-led payment solutions from Airtel and Idea to e-wallets such as PayTM, Mobikwik and Freecharge. Payments in the digital space have been on the rise and will only get more prominent in the coming years.

Source: BCG

As can be seen in the chart above, non-cash transactions represented 22% of all transactions in 2015, and this number is set to rise to as much as 40% by 2020. Many recent innovations in this space utilise mobile as their main platforms. Even within this category, India ranks #2, with over 1 billion mobile subscriptions. Furthermore, 3G and 4G penetration across the country has been on the rise.

India’s Prime Minister Modi’s demonetisation scheme in November of 2016 also played its part in paving the way forward for the industry. By significantly reducing the money in circulation, going digital was the only option for a large portion of the population.

Source: KPMG

The charts above show the effects of demonetisation on the volumes of transactions. There has been a rise in the number of digital transactions by around 90% in the month following the demonetisation.

Many efforts have been made by the private as well as the public sector in improving the digital ecosystem in India. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) recently launched a platform known as ‘Unified Payments Interface, (UPI). UPI was set up to stitch together all payment services into one common platform. The platform encourages participation from every PSP, such as banks, e-wallets and FinTechs. This will enable large-scale adoption of digital payments.

Source: BCG

We see steep YOY growth of payments through digital channels in the country. There was an increase of 50% or over for both FY 14 over 13 and FY15 over 14.

How Tez Fits In

On Monday, Sep 18th, the search giant launched UPI-based “Tez” which is a free mobile wallet in India that will allow its users to connect their phones to their bank accounts to pay for goods online/in physical stores, and for person-to-person money transfers. Google has opted to base its e-wallet on Audio QR, which uses ultrasonic sounds to let you exchange money.

Scalability is a crucial aspect in order to make a digital payments business model viable. Participants in the industry must look to gain market share to drive consolidation. Large investments in technology, infrastructure and partnerships must be made. This is where Google will have a significant advantage over its peers due to its size and established image. Furthermore, for a company to thrive in this industry, it must provide not only payment solutions, but build an ecosystem around the payment provider so the customer can have a vertical and end-to-end experience. With pre-existing platforms such as Gmail and Android, Google again seems to have a competitive edge.

Google’s Revenue Breakdown

It is noteworthy that the source for over 87% of Google’s FY16 revenues was advertising. It is evident that the vast majority of Google’s revenues come from advertising. However, over the years, there has been a gradual decrease in this trend (as shown in the graph below).

Source: Author (data from Alphabet-10K)

Using historical rates of decline, I have forecasted the percentage of total revenue sourced from advertising to drop below 80% of total revenue by FY2020. The graph above demonstrates that subsidiary’s such as Tez will have a much more important role to play in the company in future decades.

DCF Analysis

I have included a DCF model for Alphabet in order to strengthen my analysis. It is evident that in the short run, Tez is unlikely to have a significant effect on Google’s revenue stream or bottom line. However, in the long run, ventures such as Tez will be sure to become significant streams of profit and revenue for the company. For the purpose of this DCF analysis, I have decided to focus on the intrinsic value of the company as it stands in the near term.

Here are the financial statements as inputted into the model:

I have forecasted revenue to grow by 21.1% from FY16 to 17, and by 17.4% from FY17 to 18. This was in-line with the average analyst revenue growth forecast by Yahoo! Finance. I have kept revenue growth at a steady 18% for the three years thereafter.

The tax rate was taken as 19%, which corresponds to the average of the previous 5 years. This is shown in the chart below:

Source: YCHARTS

Operating expenses, as well as COGS as a percentage of revenue, was projected as the average over the last 5 years.

CAPEX as a percentage of revenue was projected at 13.6%, which was the average of the previous 5 years.

The Terminal Multiple was taken as the current trading EV/EBITDA multiple (18.3x).

And now for the WACC:

The WACC was calculated to be 8.1% as shown below.

Finally, the DCF model:

My model shows a target price of $1002.13 or a potential upside of 7%. However, as the sensitivity analysis below shows, a lower WACC (or higher terminal multiple) could, in fact, result in an upside from 7-13%.

Conclusion

Ventures such as Tez may not be profitable in the short run; hence the DCF analysis simply gives insight into the intrinsic value of the company in the near future. However, in the long run, Tez has potential to become a large revenue generator for the company, as demonstrated by the industry analysis. Even disregarding the impact that Tez will have on the business, the DCF shows an upside of 7-13%, which goes to show Google’s solid health. My long-term recommendation is quite obvious – buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.