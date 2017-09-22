Add Thor Industries After Earnings

Keep an Eye on Earnings

In February of this year, when Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had reached what was then a 52-week high, I outlined a long-term bullish thesis and suggested it would be wise for investors to buy on a dip. The RV’s traditional consumers, the newly retired, are coming in full demographic swing as Baby boomers reach that age. Younger generations are also purchasing RVs as part of a social trend toward the outdoors, escaping city life while still having the comforts of modern technology in an RV.

After THO reported its 2nd quarter earnings in March, Wall street sent it down to around $90 per share. Since then THO has rallied a nice 27% to its current level. With THO set to report its 4th quarter earnings on the 27th of this month, there may be another good buying opportunity if Thor dips unjustifiably.



Expanding Production Capacity to Meet Demand

In June Thor surprised Wall Street with it 3rd quarter surprise. THO beat revenue and earnings estimates by 3% and 12% respectively. Much of this can be attributed to improved margins for Jayco, which Thor acquired last year. Thor also reported backlogs more than doubling year over year from $1.06 billion to $2.36 billion. CEO Bob Martin attributes the increases to higher demand for their new products.

In the past Thor had primarily relied on acquiring smaller RV companies, like Jayco, for growth. However now that Thor is the dominant player in the industry, with around 48% of total RV retail market share. Through its subsidiaries below, Thor has a hand in in every sub-segment of the RV industry, from small affordable towable campers to large luxurious Class-A motorhomes.



To meet the increase in backlogs Thor has been spending more on expanding production capacity this year than recent years. It currently plans to spend $150 million for 2017 fiscal year and will likely have to increase capital expenditures next year if the RV Industry continues to grow. This is the big “if” question for THO. The RV Industry has experienced tremendous growth since the end of the recession. Since 2009 wholesale RV units have increase from 194,000 units to its highest level in 30 years of 435,000 in 2016.



Is the RV Industry Peaking?

With an expected total wholesales expected to be 446,000 this year, it may seem like the RV industry is decelerating, but does that mean the cyclical RV industry will soon peak then go back toward the trough? The short answer to that is maybe, but probably not. Since RVs are highly dependent on disposable income, industry sales are highly dependent on consumer confidence. Since the 1970s, during every recession or major asset bubble burst, the RV industry makes a wrong turn and drives off a cliff. However, currently the US economy is very stable and in my opinion a recession in the near future seems unlikely. Economic growth is mildly strong for a developed nation, and consumer confidence is the highest its been in 10 years. While the Federal Reserve raising interest rates may be a concern, for both financing an RV and the possibility of a recession, inflation has remained low and it is unlikely they raise rates high enough or rapidly enough to cause a recession.

Assuming there no recession occurs in the near to medium term future, I expect growth in the industry to continue at a slower but still healthy moderate pace led by retiring baby boomers and younger generations adopting an RV lifestyle.

Conclusion

At the time of writing this, THO trades at around $115 per share or 15.3 times forward earnings. Assuming there is no recession in the near future, THO is fairly priced. It maintains a healthy balance sheet with a quick ratio (current assets - inventories / current liabilities) and little long term debt. However with their earnings report on the due on the 27th investor should precede with caution. THO trades near it's all time high, and after reporting earnings in for the last two quarters its stock made large moves. If THO dips for reporting a fair quarter, as it has in the past, it may provide a great entry point for investors to ride the hop on the RV trend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long THO, but may sell a portion of my position in the next 72 hours to re-balance my portfolio.