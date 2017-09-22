People's Utah Bancorp: Small-Cap Community Bank Continues Impressive Growth

Centered in an ideal market and led by a growth minded but disciplined management, People's Utah Bancorp has years of growth ahead of it.

Management was finally able to put to good use the capital raised in the IPO by way of two strategic acquisitions.

Back in late February I wrote about People's Utah Bancorp, a community bank holding company whose share price appreciated 58% in 2016. You can read the full article here, but the main takeaways were:

PUB's main subsidiary, Bank of American Fork, is family run and close to the community, which has created a loyal and growing customer base.

PUB is centered in a market that is growing fast both residentially and commercially.

Double-digit growth rates for assets, loans, and deposits puts PUB at the front of the pack in Utah among community banks in terms of market share, with plenty of room to grow and take on bigger names. The share price has responded accordingly.

Since my article was published, the share price has continued it's climb and reached new all time highs. The record hit this last week was $30.60, a 15% return from where the stock price sat on the day I published my first article back in February. This can be attributed to several factors, all of which point to continued strength in my opinion and a healthy long term investment idea.

First, PUB continues to exceed expectations. Q1 results beat EPS estimates by $0.04 and revenue by almost 5%. Q2 results beat EPS estimates by a penny and revenue by 8%. In fact, PUB has beat EPS and revenue estimates in all but two of the past nine quarters.

Second, PUB raised their quarterly dividend 12.5% to 0.09 cents per share. They have raised their dividend every year since going public in the middle of 2015. The payout ratio sits comfortably at 22%.

Third, PUB was able to put to use the capital raised in their IPO by announcing their merger with a bank in St. George, Utah, and the acquisition of seven branches from Banner Bank in key markets in Utah. According to a conversation I had with a PUB regional operations manager for the southern Salt Lake City region, the management team has followed a disciplined approach to inorganic growth and has strict standards for potential acquisition opportunities. After several years of reviewing many banks, they finally found two suitable establishments. The merger with the bank in St. George, Town and Country Bank, Inc., will bring with it assets of $135.1 million, gross loans of $97.3 million and total deposits of $119.7 million. The strategic move gives PUB more exposure to the St. George market, which has very favorable demographics:

According to MetroStudy, housing dynamics in the St. George, Utah and Mesquite, Nevada market area are very strong. As of March 2017, job growth showed a year-over-year net increase of 3,100, unemployment was 3.7% compared to the national rate of 4.5%, and there were 1,716 new home starts, among the highest months since 2008.

Of the Banner Bank branch acquisition, management stated in their most recent conference call that the "transaction is immediately accretive to earnings with the estimated internal rate of return of 20%." The seven branches will add "approximately $260 million in loans... with approximately $180 million in low-cost deposits."

Taken together, these moves will add $357.3 million in loans and $299.7 million in deposits. Add this to the organic growth the company is showing, and the future looks great.

Because PUB is a small company and is not well known in the investment world (or at least on SA, I am the only person who has ever written about them), I wanted to get a third party opinion on PUB. I reached out to Richard J. Parsons, a contributor on SA that has an impressive pedigree and background in the banking industry. On one of his articles I asked him to glance over PUB's metrics and give me his thoughts. He kindly obliged and I quote him:

Kevin, I read your Feb comments but I don't know the bank. Did quick scan and liked what I saw. Pluses: Nice loan to asset mix; low duration securities; low cost funding; decent deposit base. Negative: non-interest expenses look higher than I like. Questions: Why are the loan yields so high? I worry when yields that far above market. Will credit quality hold up if economy sours, especially if higher loan yields mean higher risk loans? Those are my 5 minute review observations so take it for what it is.

I appreciate his views, particularly that he gave pro's and cons. Getting another persons perspective (particularly a highly credible one) was useful to me and I hope to you.

The purpose of this article was to explain that PUB has continued it's impressive climb and why it has gone up. The company is positioning itself well for the future. Thank you for reading and happy investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PUB.

Business relationship disclosure: I am a customer of PUB. My mother works for PUB.