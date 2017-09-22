Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Patient Deaths Hit Intercept Pharma

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a Spotlight feature on Athersys are below.

The biotech sector continues to meander but the main biotech indices are near their highest levels since late in 2015.

When you're at the end of your rope, tie a knot and hold on.

—Theodore Roosevelt

Not much to comment on regarding the overall movement of the main biotech indices this week. They remain pretty directionless as they consolidate the gains of late August which has the sector at levels not seen in the market since late in 2015. M&A remains dormant and probably won't pick up until we get the outlines of whatever tax reform has a chance to be enacted in coming months. Until then, individual names will continue to move based primarily on company specific events, FDA actions and analyst commentary



Author's note: To get these Biotech Forum Daily Digests as soon as they are published, just click here on my profile, hit the big, orange "Follow" button, and choose the "real-time alerts" option.

Versartis (VSAR) looks like it will be the 'implosion du jour' today in the sector. After the bell Thursday, the company announced that its Phase III study 'VELOCITY' assessing lead candidate somavaratan for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency failed to achieve its primary endpoint. Shares are down over 80% in early trading today below cash value. Ascendis Pharma (ASND) is benefiting from this trial failure as it has late stage candidate aimed at the same indication. It shares are up over 40% in the market today.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) lost 25% of its market value in trading yesterday and is down again to start trading here on Friday. The company received a FDA warning letter stating that its liver disease drug Ocaliva is being incorrectly dosed in some patients with moderate to severe decreases in liver function, resulting in an increased risk of serious liver injury and death.

The FDA continues to take a long look at itself under new leadership and how it can help streamline the drug approval process. Yesterday at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine conference, the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research's Janet Woodcock said the current clinical trials system is "broken". She stated there needs to be new ways to collect and utilize patient data and mentioned master protocols (studies that assess multiple therapies in a single disease or a single treatment in multiple diseases) as one step towards that process.

After stellar trial results earlier in the week, it seems the entire analyst community is reiterating Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) as a Buy. I am counting at least eight analyst firms that have reissued Buy ratings in the past 48 hours including Bernstein and Credit Suisse. Price targets proffered have ranged from $116 to $135 on ALNY. Leerink Swann seems to be the lone holdout with a Hold rating and $112 price target.

SunTrust Robinson, Piper Jaffray and Cowen & Co. are all closing the barn door after the horses are out and downgrading Versartis after its dismal trial results. Cantor Fitzgerald is only analyst firm that seems to be keeping the faith with a reiterated Buy rating and $14 price targets. Its analyst notes the following around these trial results.

Overlooked Drug Activity. The VELOCITY study missed on its primary endpoint with a two-sided 95% confidence interval lower bound of -2.3cm/ year in the ITT study population, below the -2.0cm/year threshold for non- inferiority. Patients treated with twice-monthly somavaratan achieved a height velocity of 9.44cm/year, compared with daily Genotropin’s 10.70cm/year. These results improved to 9.71cm/year and 10.73cm/year, respectively, when assessing the PP population.

Ascenda Pharma getting some love from analysts today on Versartis' trial failure. Credit Suisse, Wedbush and Wells Fargo all reissued Buy ratings on ASND this morning with price targets between $50 to $65. Credit Suisse's analyst which raised her price target $20 to $50 states that Ascenda's

TransCon hGH can have dominant market share if its Phase 3 trial succeeds after Versartis' non-inferiority study testing somavaratan failed. Ascendis now has the potential to be first to market in pediatric with their weekly growth hormone drug.

She also raised her peak sale estimate for TransCon hGH to $1.2 billion from $820 million.

Author's note: New analyst ratings are a great place to begin your due diligence, but nothing substitutes for deeper individual research in this very volatile sector of the market. Many of the small-cap names highlighted in "Analyst Insight" will eventually appear in the "Spotlight" section, where we do deeper dives on this type of promising but speculative small-cap concerns.

I have gotten quite a few questions on Athersys (ATHX) recently and have not looked at this ~$2.50 biotech stock for quite some time. Therefore, it will be our quick 'deep dive' of the day.

Company Overview:

Athersys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Cleveland, OH of all places. The company came public late in 2008 and currently has a market cap of approximately $270 million.

Pipeline:

MultiStem

This is the company's primary pipeline asset. The firm states this is "a patented, adult-derived “off-the-shelf” stem cell product platform". This currently is being tested for a half dozen indications. The most advance of which is pending Phase 3 study in ischemic stroke as well as an ongoing Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of damage from acute myocardial infarction. The company has received Fast Track designation for MultiStem® for ischemic stroke and the study will be done under a Special Protocol Assessment {SPA}. It has been granted a similar status by European authorities.

The upcoming key trial is designed as a double-blind randomized placebo-controlled study that will evaluate administration of MultiStem via intravenous administration using an optimized vial format of MultiStem® to approximately 300 patients that have suffered a moderate to severe ischemic stroke with treatment occurring within 18 to 36 hours of the time of the stroke. This will take place at 50 leading stroke centers across North America and Europe. According to management:

The primary end point for the trial uses the well-established and accepted mRS shift analysis, which evaluates patient improvement across the disability spectrum during the initial 90-day recovery period.

The company is also planning to do a similar study in Japan through its partner Healios. Those results should be available in the fourth quarter of 2018. The firm has alluded that it is trying to find a partner in China as that is potentially a huge market given the country's size and aging demographics.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

The company ended the second quarter with just under $30 million in cash on the balance sheet. At current burn rates that should provide four quarters of funding. The cost of the key trials in the United States and Europe. Management has stated they are looking for a partner to help shoulder that cost and the company last raised funding via a secondary offering to the tune of some $20 million earlier this year.

There is very little analyst activity around this stock. Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and $12 price target earlier this month. The only other analyst commentary I can find on ATHX this year is William Blair reissuing a Buy rating and no price target some six months ago. Insiders did some buying in the shares when they approached $1 earlier in the first quarter of the year but have been small sellers recently.

Outlook:

Until Athersys has funding in place for key trials and the immediate rollout of MultiStem® if approved, it is hard to give the stock much more than an 'incomplete' or mildly tepid endorsement. The market they are aiming at could indeed be lucrative if successful, but with the company coming up on 'Ten Year Rule' territory, ATHX should only be a very tiny stake within a well-diversified biotech portfolio for only very aggressive investors.

Desperation makes for poor stealth.

—N.K. Jemisin

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALNY, VSAR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.