Brent WTI Spread - What's Going On?

That means in order for the spread to close, WTI will have to rally.

Welcome to the what is going on edition of Oil Markets Daily!

We have received quite a few comments and direct messages over the last few weeks on the topic of the Brent/WTI spread, and why it remains wide and what it means. Here's what you need to know.

A wide spread foretells higher U.S. crude exports:

As you can see in the chart above, when the Brent/WTI spread gets too far apart, U.S. crude exports will rise. As to how much exports will rise depends on logistical infrastructure constraints in the Gulf of Mexico. We have seen estimates now pegging the export figures for this week at close to 1.2 million b/d +. As U.S. crude exports rise in the coming months, U.S. crude storage will get another tailwind demand boost and the spread should narrow.

What does that mean for oil prices? Should WTI rise or Brent prices fall?

Another question we received a lot over the last several weeks was whether WTI should be on the rise, or if we should expect Brent prices to fall. This question is much trickier to answer. In order to answer this question, you have to understand what the global physical market looks like. How are the spreads trading in relation to Brent (Azeri Light, as just one example)? Are these spreads trading at a premium or discount to Brent?

We have written repeatedly since the end of August that the physical oil market is considerably tighter than indicated by how flat prices are performing. This is notably true when we look at global grades. Here are some of the ones we pay attention to:

North Sea diffs to Brent - Forties and Ekofisk

Forties - NWE Urals

Urals diff to Brent

Azeri diffs to Brent

Saharan diffs to Brent

Bonny Light diffs to Brent (Nigeria)

Forcados diffs to Brent (Nigeria)

Qua Iboe diffs to Brent (Nigeria)

Cabinda diffs to Brent (Angolan)

Girassol diffs to Brent (Angolan)

Basically, the spreads we follow are showing us a very tight physical market. Most of the spreads are trading at two-year highs, which indicates to us that Brent should actually trade higher.

Now, one can make the argument that once the physical tightness goes away due to seasonal maintenance or other factors that reduce buying, Brent prices could weaken. Yes, that is true. However, from what we are seeing with regard to storage, there is a shortage of barrels on the market. In addition, year-over-year comparisons to 2016 will be much easier this time around since OPEC ramped up exports heavily into the meeting last year, and current loading shows a material decrease in export volumes year over year.

Taking this all the way back to WTI, this means that Brent prices will be well-supported in the months to come as indicated by the physical market. So, the Brent WTI spread will close not from a price decline in Brent, but a price increase in WTI.

What do we expect?

Another really important element of the oil market is to pay attention to refinery margins (e.g., crack spreads). Global refining margins remain high, indicating refineries will delay maintenance season. This is also true when we look at U.S. refinery margins.

Physical spread tightness will lead Brent higher and, as a result, the Brent/WTI spread will remain wide ... for now. U.S. crude exports will start to ramp up and this should close the spread between Brent and WTI. We think the spread should be closer to -$2/bbl.

Brent will make a move to $60/bbl first, and with prices currently trading at $56.72/bbl, it's only ~$3.28 away. The Brent/WTI spread will close, and WTI will have a clear pathway to $55/bbl in the coming weeks. Going forward, we will be watching the physical market closely. This will give us an early indication how Brent will do. We see Brent eclipsing $60/bbl first and WTI to follow by year-end.

