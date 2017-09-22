Gladstone Land Is On A Roll For Growth

Farmland REITs are relatively new to the market, LAND is on a roll for growth.

Investment Thesis

While farmlands used as a resource or an investment vehicle have existed since the dawn of time, it is only recently that they become available to investors on the stock market. Over the past decade, we have seen a few Farm REITs entering the market. Traditional REITs make money renting their properties (individual, commercial or industrial). In this case, we are talking about renting lands.

One of my readers and subscribers to Dividend Growth Rocks asked my opinion about Gladstone Land (LAND), a farm REIT that did its IPO in 2013. Since its IPO in 2013, this REIT shows a total return of 12.57% (as of Sept 21st) thanks to the dividend as the stock is down 12.30% during the same period. Is it worth it to sacrifice value in the name of a dividend payment? Let’s take a deeper look at LAND and its dividend growth potential.

Understanding the Business

Gladstone Land currently owns forty-eight row crop properties in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska and Oregon totaling 23,857 acres.

Source: Gladstone Website

Most of its assets are concentrated in sunny states as LAND focuses on fresh produce culture (fruits & vegetables) and nuts. As opposed to many companies interested in cropland, management has decided to leave this volatile segment to others and concentrate on something more stable.

The idea of investing in a farm REIT is based on the natural land value growth potential. Each year, the world population is increasing while arable land decreases. In other words, “they don’t build farmland anymore."

Source: Investor Presentation

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

LAND’s growth story since their IPO isn’t about increasing their rent as you can imagine. Since 2013, management has acquired over $408M of new farm assets. LAND aims mostly at family-owned farms in a target price of $2M - $50M. In other words, it focuses on smaller farms flying on the big institutional radar. There is a good market for further acquisition as 65% of all farmers are over 54 years old. Therefore, there are many people looking for a way out of the business.

Unfortunately, such impressive growth also comes at a price. LAND's debt level is rising as fast as their revenue:

Source: Ycharts

Current debt has been issued at a very low rate but as contracts renew in the future and interest rate rises, LAND’s debt portfolio should be closely watched. Management seems to have done a great job at pairing their leases with their debts (e.g. long-term leases proportion matches long-term debt maturities). This will allow additional flexibilities and natural price increase as debts are renewed.

Earnings

Looking at EPS for a REIT isn’t exactly the right way to conduct an analysis. We are better off looking at funds from operations:

Source: Ycharts

As revenue grew throughout time, FFO followed the same trend. Rapidly LAND was able to go from an FFO per share of $0.13 to $0.614. Farmland in the U.S. is a highly fragmented market where 87% of the land is owned by families and only 13% by institutions (LAND presentation).

The REIT buys the farm and then issue a triple net lease with the tenant. A triple net lease (triple-Net or NNN) is a lease agreement on a property where the tenant agrees to pay all real estate taxes, building insurance, and maintenance (the three "nets") on the property in addition to any normal fees that are expected under the agreement (rent, utilities, etc.). (Source).

Instead of incurring various expenses to maintain the asset as is, the tenant has all the responsibilities.

Dividend Growth Perspective

LAND is currently showing 3 years of consecutive dividend increase including 2017. We are far from talking about dividend achievers, but I can see that LAND is on the right path. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts

Source: Gladstone Website

LAND shows a 4% dividend yield with increases of 27%, 6.5% and 5.75% (expected) since 2014. It is fair to expect the REIT to continue a middle-single-digit dividend growth rate for the upcoming years as it will continue to grow by acquisition. LAND meets my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

As LAND grows through acquisitions and farmland gain in value year after year, each new acquisition will be more expensive. Therefore, it will be hard for the REIT to keep providing the same return on investment.

As interest rises, this could also hurt the LAND business model. Debt is cheap right now, but it will eventually put additional pressures on funds available for distribution.

Overall, I don’t see any major potential downside in the LAND business model. I have to note that upon its IPO, Dole was their main tenant representing over 70% of their rental income. As at December 31st, 2016, this proportion had dropped to a more acceptable level of 17%.

Valuation

It is unfair to look at the 300 P/E ratio to value a REIT. I would rather take a look at the net asset value per share and also use the dividend discount model.

Source: Investor Presentation

With a net asset value per share of $14.46 and a stock trading around $13.20, investors get something for their buck.

As previously mentioned, I expect LAND to keep increasing its dividend by a middle-single-digit growth rate in the future. For calculation purposes and because the DDM is highly sensitive to the growth rate, I decided to use 5%.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $0.53 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 5.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $22.18 $16.63 $13.31 10% Premium $20.33 $15.25 $12.20 Intrinsic Value $18.48 $13.86 $11.09 10% Discount $16.63 $12.47 $9.98 20% Discount $14.78 $11.09 $8.87

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

LAND seems fairly valued at this time.

Final Thought

If you are looking to build an income portfolio, I think REIT could be a great addition. After a bumpy start on the stock market, I think an entry point at $13 would be a fair price to pay while you earn a 4% yield. In the end, we all know farmland will continue to rise in value. You might as well want to participate and get your share of this growth.

Disclaimer: I do not hold LAND in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.