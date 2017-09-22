Recent Buy: Dominion Energy

With a near 4% yield and double-digit dividend growth, Dominion is my top pick in the utility sector for income investors.

In an expensive utility sector, Dominion stands out as one of the few stocks trading near fair value.

One of my favorite sectors to cover in the stock market is the utility sector. I guess being an engineer, I find the business of generating and distributing various forms of energy to customers a noble cause, as energy is one of the basic essentials to a productive and comfortable life.

I'm also attracted to the stability of the utility business, as customers will continue paying their gas/electric bill ahead of most other items in their budget. With the market now in its eighth year of a bull market, I have been looking to play defense with my portfolio by adding exposure to sectors that are less sensitive to the economy.

It's obvious that I'm not the only one doing so, as the less sensitive sectors like consumer staples and utilities are trading at multiples well above historical levels.

This was quite apparent in my December article covering the utility sector, which showed just three of thirty stocks trading within 10% of fair value. The situation isn't much different today, as my current watch list shows just six of thirty stocks within even 20% of my fair value target.

One constant across the four articles I've written on the utility sector is the high ranking of Dominion Energy Inc. (D), which has placed no lower than #3 on any of the top ten lists. Dominion's combination of a relatively high dividend yield plus expectations for strong dividend growth has made it one of the best income opportunities in the sector.

Dominion Energy is a diversified utility, and with a market cap over $50 billion is one of the largest in the nation. The company has a portfolio of approximately 25,700 megawatts of electric generation, 15,000 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, storage and distribution pipeline and 6,600 miles of electric distribution and transmission lines. It also operates one of the largest natural gas storage systems in the U.S. with 1 trillion cubic feet of capacity, and serves more than 6 million utility and retail energy customers.

Capital Spending For The Future

Dominion has been aggressive in spending capital to drive future growth on all fronts, as evidenced by last year's acquisition of Questar Corp. (STR), its near-complete development of the Cove Point Liquefaction facility, the construction of its massive Greensville County power station, and its upcoming construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Those are just a few of the many projects, here are some other capital expenditures the company is undertaking to grow the business.

Growth hasn't materialized in 2017, as unfavorable weather has lowered EPS expectations for the year. However, I suspect that 2017 will end up as an anomaly, as both the company and analysts are projecting 6%+ growth going forward.

Six percent growth may not sound all that great at face value, but for a $50B diversified utility of Dominion's scale, hitting that target would be an impressive feat.

Just twelve of the thirty companies on my utility watch list are expected to see 6%+ earnings growth over the next five years. However, most of those who are have yields of under 3%, and most are smaller operations with market caps of $10B or less.

Dividend Growth Makes Dominion Stand Out

Dominion is currently yielding 3.9%, which ranks it fifth highest on my list. That alone makes it attractive, but when coupled with the high dividend growth expectations, it quickly makes Dominion my favorite income opportunity in the sector.

Here is Dominion's dividend growth history, as shown by F.A.S.T. Graphs:

Dominion has increased the dividend at a 7.3% annualized rate over the last decade, which has translated into a 6.7% yield on cost for investors (9.7% with dividends reinvested). This result came despite just a 3.5% initial yield.

Dominion has guided for even stronger dividend growth going forward, as management has targeted 10% annual growth through 2020.

With a current yield of 3.9%, this 10% dividend growth is an attractive offering for income investors.

Here is a snapshot of my spreadsheet showing a comparison of the top five yielding utilities:

The five-year yield on cost "YOC" projections are based on current yield and the estimated dividend growth rate. Here you can see that despite Dominion's lowest yield of the group, the higher dividend growth rate will end up providing more income to investors in the long run.

Certainly there's some risk/reward to consider, as management guidance may not come to fruition, but with the growth projects in the pipeline and a history of strong dividend growth, it's a risk I'm willing to take.

As you may have noticed, the spreadsheet shows Dominion trading about 11.5% above fair value. Which is based on a targeted 19 PE, roughly in line with its FAST Graph.

I think this is a bit deceiving though. As mentioned previously, EPS in 2017 has been impacted by unfavorable weather, and the $3.65 is not representative of the earnings potential for Dominion.

Plugging in the 2018 estimate of $4.04 gives a forward PE of 19.1, in-line with historical numbers. This also improves the payout ratio, bringing it down to 74.8%, also in-line with previous guidance for targeted payout ratio.

All that said, Dominion is far from a bargain at current prices, but in an elevated utility sector, I think it represents the best option for growth and income among its peers.

Conclusion

I have wanted to add to my utility holdings for some time, but the high valuations in the sector had kept my focus on other sectors of the stock market. However, with the market again at all-time highs and economic uncertainty in the air, I decided to play some defense and put new capital to work in a less sensitive sector.

Based on my goal of building a reliable and growing income stream with my portfolio, Dominion is the best option available among the utilities. It offers an attractive yield of nearly 4%, potential double-digit income growth, an acceptable BBB+ credit rating, and a reasonable valuation against historical norms.

This purchase brings Dominion Energy up to a full position in my portfolio, and adds a few more snowflakes to my dividend income snowball.

Happy Investing!

