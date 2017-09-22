GSE Systems Acquires Absolute Consulting For $8.75 Million

The acquisition promises to be capital efficient for GSE and may be a harbinger of similar deals to come.

Absolute provides a range of staffing, training and consulting services to the nuclear power and other highly regulated energy industries.

GSE Systems has acquired Absolute Consulting for $8.75 million in an all cash transaction.

Quick Take

Nuclear industry training firm GSE Systems (GVP) has announced the acquisition of Absolute Consulting for $8.75 million in cash.

Absolute provides a range of staffing, training and consulting services to primarily nuclear industry customers.

GSE will surpass $100 million in revenues with the accretive deal, and management is looking for more acquisitions as it seeks to capitalize on increased training and consulting services to regulated energy markets.

Target Company

Navarre, Florida-based Absolute was founded in 1997 to help the nuclear energy industry recruit and train hard to find staff.

Management is headed by co-founder and Chairman Rick Linton, who previously had nearly 30 years experience in the nuclear industry with stints in the U.S. Navy Nuclear Program and the General Electric Company (GE) Nuclear Energy Division.

Absolute’s primary service offerings include:

Procedure assessments and writing

Training

Dry cask storage experts

Corrective action investigation and review

Licensing programs and procedures

Absolute offers its services to the nuclear industry, but also other highly regulated energy industries such as:

Electrical transmission & distribution

Oil & Gas

Fossil generation

Renewable energy

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

GSE disclosed the acquisition price as $8.75 million in upfront cash. GSE filed an 8-K and changed its financial guidance as follows,

The transaction closed simultaneously with the execution of a stock purchase agreement on September 20, 2017, and is expected to add more than $2 million to GSE’s annual Adjusted EBITDA as well as approximately $12 million to GSE’s backlog. The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to GSE’s earnings per share, with additional accretion and growth anticipated thereafter based on identified cost and revenue synergies.

As of GSE’s most recent 10-Q(June 30, 2017), the firm had $24.5 million in cash and restricted cash, and total liabilities of $27.6 million, so appears to have the necessary resources to pay for this deal without undue financial hardship.

GSE highlighted that with the acquisition, its proforma trailing revenues will exceed $100 million and the firm sees more opportunities of a similar nature, so it appears that GSE is looking for more acquisitions to grow revenues.

Absolute generated $40 million in revenue for calendar year 2016 and $2 million adjusted EBITDA, so GSE’s purchase price of $8.75 million in cash looks to be a pretty good deal.

It plans to add Absolute to its Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment.

As Chris Sorrells, GSE COO stated in the deal announcement,

After vetting more than 150 acquisition opportunities over a 12-month period, we believe we have found a terrific fit in Absolute Consulting. We are purchasing a well-run business, at an attractive price, that addresses a critical challenge in our industry: the world’s aging nuclear workforce. In addition to advancing our growth strategy, the transaction makes excellent use of our cash on hand and is expected to be accretive to GSE’s diluted earnings per share.

Investors seem to like the deal, as GVP has jumped on the announcement,

Assuming GSE management can effectively integrate Absolute while not taking its eye off its other operations, the deal may be a win and presage other, similar accretive deals in the near future.

