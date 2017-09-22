Shopify: Overly Expensive And A Bit Of An Investing Trap

Clearly, this is not sustainable and therefore investors should not expect the current rally to continue indefinitely.

Introduction

Even though I typically try to avoid taking a closer look at companies with no earnings and negative free cash flow, Shopify (SHOP) broke my rule as it has experienced a remarkable revenue growth which appears not to slow down anytime soon. Over the years, I learned to value such companies as earnings and cash flows are something that can come later if a company's concept is accepted. This also looks like Shopify's case, but I found a few warning signs.

The concept is good

According to Reuters financial highlights, Shopify's annual sales growth over the past 3 years has reached a rate of almost 98 percent, which confirms that the business has met the first condition of a successful story. As Dr. Andrew Stotz, CFA, puts it, revenue growth is a "proof of concept", or in other words, proof that the market wants your product. If a company moves its products or services up through the value chain, it can afford to raise prices. Generally, the longer the track record of revenue growth, the more the business model is economically durable and innovative enough to keep up with the pace of the changing world.

However.. shares outstanding are skyrocketing

Undoubtedly, one of the most critical issues Shopify's shareholders are facing is constant stock dilution. Over the last two years, the number of shares outstanding has grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 20 percent. This represents an acceleration against the first year after IPO when the number of shares outstanding increased roughly by 10 percent. At present, Shopify has almost 98.6 million shares outstanding.

Price-to-sales multiple is rising fast

From an investor's perspective, another critical issue that needs to be addressed is its exceptionally high and still rising price-to-sales ratio. Over the last year, Shopify's trailing-twelve-month price-to-sales has increased from levels under 12x to the current multiple of more than 21x. In other words, the company is now trading at almost two times the extraordinarily high price-to-sales multiple at which it traded one year ago. Clearly, such expansion is unprecedented and unsustainable in the long run.

Long-term valuation outlook is bleak

Using the revenue variation of popular Peter Lynch's earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, I see Shopify's upside potential as very limited. According to my model, assuming 90 percent annual revenue growth, 20 percent annual growth in the number of shares outstanding and an unchanged current trailing 12-month price-sales (P/S) ratio of 22x, the company's intrinsic value by the end of 2020 could reach $602. This is however a very unlikely scenario as most similar revenue fast-growing companies trade at P/S ratio of maximally 6x (- Tesla; Domino's Pizza 3.7x; Amazon 3.2x). Therefore, under a more realistic assumption of roughly 5x P/S multiple, the company's upside potential seems to be almost fully exhausted as demonstrated in the valuation output below.

The bottom line

To sum everything up, I see Shopify as an overly expensive business. At the current revenue growth rate, any additional share price rise is hard to justify. If the stock continues to rally, it will be at extraordinarily high price-to-sales multiple, which is unlikely to be sustainable in the long run. Clearly, Shopify is an amazing business, but most of its upside in terms of share price is presumably exhausted. Should the market price stretches above the orange line of my valuation PS Multiple valuation output, I am ready to initiate a short position.

