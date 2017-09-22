Allergan Is A Bargain

Thus, I would suggest using the recent weakness to take a position in thisname.

Allergan is tradingagain at discount to its 5 year average historical P/E on an absolute andrelative basis.

After the pullback in the last two months and a 20% move off its highs, a valuation check suggests that the risk/reward is now much extremely compelling.

On August 2017, I suggested to be cautious on Allergan (NYSE: AGN) given the uncertainty on the future of Restasis and I was right with the stock underperforming by 20% over the last 2 months.

Despite my concerns around Restasis, I think that the market reaction has been exaggerated and that stock is now trading at an irrational valuation.

Thus, in this article, I will go through three valuation approaches - DCF, sum-of-the-parts (SOTP), and multiple comparison - to demonstrate why I believe the risk/reward on Allergan is really compelling and why I would use this weakness to build a position on the name.

DCF Valuation

I discussed here the methodology behind my DCF Valuation for Allergan. In this article, I update my analysis on the basis of the announcements of H1/2017 Results and of the recent deal with a Native American Tribe related to the patent of Restasis to delay the IPR litigation, which has been scrutinized by the media.

As a result of that, and waiting for the judge decision on the district court litigation on Restasis' patents validity (expected by the end of October), I have updated my model to assume a more conservative stance related to Restasis, assuming a worst case of generics competition in mid-2019.

In addition to that, I still have assigned limited value at Allergan's pipeline, despite over the next 9/12 months the company will report Phase II and III results for many interesting assets:

Phase II data for CVC in Nash, by end of 2017. Phase III data for Ubrogepant in acute migraine in H1/2018. Phase IIb data for Atogepant in migraine prevention in H1/18. Phase III data for Abicipar in wet AMD in H2/2018.

Each of these assets is a potential blockbuster opportunity, but the stock is currently assigning no value for these drugs given the recent sell-off. Thus, I see an intriguing risk/reward going into these binary risk events over the coming months.

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of Sales, EBITDA Margin and FCF:

Source: Bloomberg & My Own Valuation Model

As you can see, these estimates are below consensus, as a result of my pessimistic assumptions on Restasis.

Source: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used 2 different methodologies:

PERPETUITY GROWTH METHOD: I used conservative assumptions about the perpetual growth rate and the WACC. In details, I used a perpetual growth rate of 1%, which is lower than Bloomberg assumption (i.e. 2%) and I assumed a WACC of 8%, which is higher than the Bloomberg estimate (i.e. 7%).

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, Allergan is undervalued by 42% based on the Perpetuity Growth Model, despite my expectations below consensus.

EBITDA MULTIPLE METHOD: this analysis reveals a similar result for Allergan's valuation, because the company looks undervalued by 41%. I still assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 12x, which is in line with Allergan's historical EV/EBITDA valuation, as shown by the following tables:

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Allergan's Current vs. 5-year average EV/EBITDA (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

SOTP Approach

I discussed here the methodology behind my SOTP (Sum of the Parts) Approach to value Allergan and to understand if the market is fully appreciating the value of their high growth franchises, as Botox and Fillers.

I have updated my analysis to show what multiple is now implied in the current 11.5x P/E 2018 valuation of Allergan, using a SOTP in order to classify Allergan's key drugs in 3 buckets and making the assumptions that Legacy Brands is composed by declining drugs with the highest profitability.

Durable brands (Botox/Aesthetics) + LifeCell and ZELTIQ businesses

Branded Pharma/Recent Launches (Eye Care, Dermatology, GI + recent launches as Viberzi, Vraylar, etc.)

Legacy Brands (Namenda, Minastrin, Asacol, Bystolic, etc.)

Source: My Own Valuation Model

There are two takeaways from this analysis:

Assuming a valuation for AGN's Aesthetics franchise in line with Staples/Consumer Healthcare Business (i.e. 22x P/E 2018), the company is undervalued by 40%.

The implicit multiple that the market is assigning to the Aesthetics business is now 12x on 2018 P/E, which looks ridiculous for a franchise, which benefit from high growth, stable demand, no patent cliff and limited competition.

I strongly believe that this analysis suggests that Allergan is massively undervalued, after the recent pullback.

Multiples Comparison

Lastly, it's worth noting that Allergan is trading again at only 11.7x NTM (next-twelve months) EPS, which is at the low end of the diversified biopharma group, despite a highly attractive portfolio of assets and it's a massive discount to its historical P/E valuation.

Source: Allergan's Current vs. 5-year average P/E (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Allergan's Current vs. 5-year average P/E & EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Spec Pharma peers) - Bloomberg

Thus, I think the stock is near a trough in terms of absolute and relative valuation.

Conclusion

If you've read my previous article, you know I love Allergan's business model. With the stock again at a really attractive valuation on many different valuation metrics, I would suggest using the recent weakness to take a position in this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice