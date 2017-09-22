Rite Aid's Revised Deal: What Now?

Despite the revisions and the corresponding market reaction, Rite Aid shares are conceivably worth as much as $4.57/share based on conservative value estimates of the underlying business post-transaction.

The announcement of the revised agreement, which resulted in fewer stores sold for a reduced purchase price, has since been followed by a pull back in share prices.

After nearly 23 long months of waiting on regulatory approval for any of the several proposed deals between Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) and Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), investors finally received some resolution. On Sept. 19, Rite Aid announced the receipt of regulatory clearance from the FTC on a revised asset purchase agreement with Walgreens, finally bringing the two-year waiting game to a close.

However, this outcome seems to have not been what investors and/or speculators had hoped for, as shares of Rite Aid tumbled over 12% on Sept. 19 from $2.73 to $2.40. The price decline itself is enough to make long-term shareholders question their original investment thesis and make prospective investors take a second glance. Given the revisions to the deal and the subsequent market response, it's important to revisit the analysis provided in our previous article to see what has changed in the transaction and how might those changes affect the valuation for Rite Aid's remaining business.

So, What Changed?

The Walgreens-Rite Aid saga would not be complete without yet another change to its proposed deal, with the companies having already seen several revisions during the course of the past two years.

The Divested Stores

In order to appease regulators, additional concessions had to be made which resulted in Walgreens and Rite Aid agreeing on an amended asset purchase agreement, leaving Walgreens to now only acquire 1,932 stores from Rite Aid instead of the 2,186 stores previously agreed to in the original asset purchase agreement from June 28th. While the previous agreement did allow for up to 150 stores to be replaced with comparable stores mutually agreed upon by Walgreens or Rite Aid (or a reduction in the total cash proceeds if replacement stores did not exist or could not be agreed upon) if needed, regulators presumably needed additional allowances to gain comfort in the transaction's potential impact on competition. As seen in the pro forma store counts from the original purchase agreement and the amended purchase agreement, Rite Aid will still hold 254 stores more than originally anticipated, located primarily in New York and the Northeast.

Source: Rite Aid Investor Presentation, Aug. 9, 2017

Source: Rite Aid Revised Asset Sale Store Map, Sept. 19, 2017

The Purchase Price

Shareholders were quick to note the reduction in per store consideration offered in the amended store agreement too. While the original agreement called for cash proceeds of $5.125 billion for 2,186 stores, the purchase price in the amended agreement amounts to just $4.375 billion for the 1,932 acquired stores. Without considering the distribution centers, this translates to a change from approximately $2.47 million per store sold in the original agreement to now yielding approximately $2.26 million per store in the amended agreement.

It should be noted that both agreements indicate a detailed allocation of the total purchase price among each of the acquired stores and distribution centers that would be set forth in Section 2.2 of the Disclosure Schedules, which are not publicly available through the company's SEC filings. However, it is unclear exactly how much of the reduction in the total purchase price is related to this allocation among the incremental stores still being retained by Rite Aid, versus any overall reduction Walgreens required for even the stores still being sold. All we do know is the total reduction and are left to make our investing decisions based upon that information accordingly.

Alternative Acquisition Proposals

In our last article, we talked about the speculation around sales of Rite Aid's remaining business to a third party and how any news on that front would likely not be seen before the decision by the FTC on the Walgreens deal. While the amended agreement does not restart the no solicitation period for Rite Aid, a new worry has seemed to be cast over investors' minds.

Several remarks in the investing community have been focused towards the language in the Form 8-K filed by Rite Aid, regarding the right of Walgreens to terminate the new agreement "in the event Rite Aid enters into an agreement to sell all of the remainder of Rite Aid or over 50% of its stock or assets to a third party." Many have seemed to view this as some sort of new and unduly harsh requirement in which Walgreens has yet again stuck it to Rite Aid and its investors, drawing a parallel between this inclusion and the fall in Rite Aid's shares upon announcement of the amended agreement. This language, though, is the exact same as that from the original agreement on June 28th.

As a part of both agreements, the Rite Aid stores would be sold to Walgreens over time in tranches. Given the amended agreement timing and the delayed nature of receiving regulatory approval, the companies now expect all sales to be complete in the spring of 2018.

During the time between now and the final sales to Walgreens, both agreements required Rite Aid to provide a written notice to Walgreens, informing the company of any alternative acquisition proposals in which Rite Aid planned to enter into a transaction where it would sell the remainder of its business or over 50% of its stock to a third party. The notice would provide Walgreens with pertinent information such as the name and the material terms of the proposed agreement accordingly.

Upon receiving such a notice during this time period, both agreements granted Walgreens the option to terminate any remaining store sales from Rite Aid to Walgreens that had not yet been closed. It's important to note that the termination right is an option Walgreens can elect and is not an automatic termination.

While this "news" (or rather, the sudden awareness of such clauses) has disheartened many shareholders, it would seem this is generally isolated to speculators that were hoping for a quick and sudden rise in Rite Aid's share price upon FTC approval of the Walgreens transaction and/or any announcement or speculation of interested third party buyers for Rite Aid's remaining business.

In echoing our last article, negotiations of these sorts of acquisitions take time. For reference, one should again read the background offered in the preliminary proxy for the amended merger agreement to see just how long the negotiation process can take. While it is completely plausible that interested parties may come forward between now and next spring, any possible effect of this clause simply does not detract from Rite Aid's value for the mid- to long-term investor.

How Do These Changes Affect the Value Proposition of Rite Aid Shares?

Outside of the items discussed above regarding the number of specific stores being sold and the adjustment to the purchase price, the amended agreement simply mirrors the provisions of the original agreement. Rite Aid will still be required to provide certain transition services to Walgreens for three years, and most notably, Rite Aid still has the option to purchase pharmaceutical drugs through an affiliate of Walgreens at substantially equivalent terms (including cost) as that of Walgreens for a period of ten years.

Rite Aid has not yet released updated pro forma results indicating how the changes to asset purchase agreement will affect the previously released pro forma revenue, EBITDA, and the use of proceeds. As well, the previous pro forma amounts still have not provided guidance regarding the loss of synergies from Rite Aid's smaller scale or the increase in synergies from sourcing drugs through Walgreens at substantially equivalent costs. Hopefully some of these unknowns will be answered when Rite Aid reports its quarterly financial results on Sept. 28. Regardless, based on the information we do know, one can still employ similar techniques as previously discussed in determining a reasonable and conservative valuation for shares of Rite Aid.

Based on the number of stores being sold to Walgreens and the corresponding amount of proceeds received for the sale, a value can be imputed for the stores Rite Aid will continue to hold. As discussed last time, this assumes that Rite Aid's remaining stores are worth the same per store amount as the one sold, although the remaining stores are presumably worth more based on the higher average revenue generated by the remaining stores as compared to the ones being sold to Walgreens.

Although the ultimate amount of proceeds being used to relieve Rite Aid's long-term debt is still unclear, we can simply assume the reduction in proceeds from the original agreement will conservatively lead to a dollar-for-dollar reduction in the amount of debt being relieved. Arguably, a larger amount of debt could still be relieved, as the cash used to pay taxes recognized upon sale should also be less due to the fewer number of stores being sold.

Rite Aid's pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) EnvisionRX will also still remain with Rite Aid. Last time we discussed assigning this portion of the business a value of $2.09 billion, matching the cost Rite Aid paid for the PBM in 2015. This ensures we maintain a conservative estimate of the business, although EnvisionRX could arguably be worth more given its impressive revenue growth since being acquired.

The table below highlights this sum-of-the-parts valuation for Rite Aid while also comparing the value imputed under the original agreement versus the new amended one.

Source: Author's Calculations

As shown above, under the amended agreement, the remaining stores would represent a value of $5.87 billion, based on the consideration from Walgreens. The PBM would also be worth an additional $2.09 billion, while the long-term debt would be reduced to $3.14 billion. The resulting equity would therefore be worth $4.82 billion on a conservative basis, or $4.57 per share.

In comparing the value imputed between the two agreements based on our conservative assumptions, the amended agreement results in an equity value that is approximately $0.44 per share lower than the original agreement. It should be interesting to note that much of this decrease was also reflected in the market activity on Sept. 19, with shares closing at $2.40 after dropping from its prior day close of $2.73, albeit likely for different reasons. The market was not reflecting a 100% confidence that the transaction would be approved or under what terms, and perhaps more notably, a portion of the price decline was likely contributed to by disappointed speculators exiting their positions as opposed to any true long-term deterioration of Rite Aid's business or prospects.

Reasons for the price decline aside, shares of Rite Aid closed Thursday at $2.42 per share, the same price quoted at the time of our last article. Despite the revisions to the terms of the sale to Walgreens, today is different from then in that regulatory clearance is now secured, and as illustrated above, shares of Rite Aid are still conceivably worth as much as 88.8% higher under conservative assumptions than what the market is pricing shares at today.

After dissecting and analyzing the changes brought with the new deal, current long-term investors should take solace in the fact the value proposition offered by Rite Aid remains unchanged from what it was before the new deal was announced. Investors now also have the added benefit of being able to add to an existing position in Rite Aid or start a new one at a similar price as what the market was offering before getting the green light from the FTC. As such, opportunistic and patient investors should find Rite Aid to be a compelling investment option amid today's high priced stock market accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.