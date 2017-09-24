Utility Stock Yields 7%, Goes Ex-Dividend This Week, More Dividend Growth On Way

Management increased the upcoming dividend by 7.1% and extended its annual 7% dividend growth guidance to year 2020, based on new assets' earnings.

Looking for future dividend growth? We began covering Capital Power (OTCPK:CPXWF), a Canadian independent power producer with a rapidly growing asset base, in a July article, which detailed the company's strong dividend and earnings growth potential for 2017 and beyond. This article will update CPX's latest developments, including its Q2 '17 earnings. (All dollars are Canadian, except where otherwise noted, in this article.)

Profile:

Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, operates, and optimizes power generation from a variety of energy sources, including natural gas, coal, wind, solids, and solar. Capital Power owns approximately 4,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 24 facilities and is pursuing contracted generation capacity throughout North America.

One of the risks associated with CPX is that its assets are predominantly located in Alberta, Canada, an area which is prone to the ups and downs of the energy market. However, management has been working to winnow down its Alberta exposure via acquisitions and projects it to drop to 52% in 2018:

(Source: CPX site)



Trading Info:

The "F" on the end of CPXWF's code indicates that it is a fungible stock, which means investors can either trade it in the US, or on its foreign exchange. It also trades as CPX.TO, or CPX, on the Toronto exchange.



CPXWF has an erratic daily trading volume on the OTC, which varied from 150 up to 8,500 shares/day recently, and some days, it doesn't trade at all. However, US brokers can easily get orders filled on the Toronto exchange and convert them into CPXWF in US dollars, since CPX has ample volume - it recently has traded from 2M shares to over 30M shares/day on the Toronto Exchange. We've experienced a $.01/share fee from Schwab for doing the trade this way.



Schwab now has a feature whereby, if you enter the US fungible ticker in the quote box, it'll bring up the US shares' currency-translated value based upon the value of the shares on the Toronto exchange, and it'll also list the current Toronto volume.

Common Distributions:

CPX pays quarterly, in a Jan-April-July-Oct. and normally goes ex-dividend around one month prior to its payouts. US shareholders pay a 15% withholding tax on dividends, which can be claimed on your tax return, as "Foreign Taxes Paid," with certain restrictions. You should confirm these details with your accountant.

CPX currently yields 6.63%, and it goes ex-dividend this week, on 9/27/17:

We measured CPX's dividend coverage two ways - vs. traditional Net Income, which shows a 72.13% trailing payout ratio, and vs. Adjusted Funds From Operations, AFFO, a metric which the company features in its earnings materials.

CPX's AFFO trailing payout ratio is 55.16% and would have been lower, except for the Q2 '17 drop in AFFO, which we'll cover in the earnings section of this article. Either way, it shows that there's room for management's guidance for annual distribution growth of 7%, which it just extended into 2020.

Management said on the Q2 earnings call:

"We have also extended our 7% annual dividend guidance for an additional two years to the end of 2020. With the annual growth to the dividend, we expect the adjusted funds from operations payout ratio in 2017 to 2020 will be within a range of 45% to 55%. Overall, the Company is well-positioned to deliver on this consistent annual dividend growth."

CPX also has five preferred shares - Series A, C, E, G, and Series J, which it just issued in August. The preferred shares are cumulative but have rate resets at specified dates in five-year intervals. The shares can also be called in by CPX on those dates. Their current yield range is from 4.6% to 5.8%.

Earnings:

Like many companies in a growth phase, CPX's quarterly results can be lumpy. Q2 '17 saw declines in revenue, AFFO, and EBITDA, but Net Income jumped 435%. Management explained on the earnings call,

"the lower AFFO was due to higher costs in net financing expense, sustaining CapEx and preferred share dividends as well as lower realized power price and lower generation from the Southport facility."

So, it had higher financing expense for the new assets, but it didn't have a full quarter's contributions from them yet - a timing issue. You'll see further on, in the Acquisitions section, that its three new projects only started up in June.

The expansion in Net Income over the past four quarters improved CPX's traditional payout ratio dramatically, down to 72%, whereas the share count was relatively stable up ~2%:

On the Q2 earnings call, management detailed its most recent acquisitions and their projected contributions to earnings:

"On June 13th, we completed the acquisition of the Decatur Energy Center for C$603 million. The Decatur facility is a 795 megawatt natural gas facility located in Decatur, Alabama, that is fully contracted until December 2022. Based on its history and need for capacity in the region, we believe there is a very high probability of re-contracting after 2022. The addition Decatur is expected to be accretive to adjusted funds from operations by $0.18 per share in the first full year of operations." "As part of the Veresen transaction under which we previously acquired the two gas-fired Ontario plants in April, we have now completed the acquisition of the two waste heat generation facilities on June 1st, totaling 10 megawatts for $8 million cash consideration, plus the assumption of $18 million of project level debt. The facilities are Savona and 150 Mile House which are in British Columbia. Both facilities are currently under 20-year EPAs that expire in 2028." "Our Bloom Wind facility began commercial operations on June 1st and is located in Kansas. The construction of the 178 megawatt wind project was completed one month ahead of schedule, and construction costs came in below budget. Bloom has a 10-year fixed price contract covering 100% of its output with a subsidiary of Allianz SE, a worldwide insurance and asset management group. Due to the U.S. tax attributes associated with the project, equity financing was provided by an affiliate of Goldman Sachs. We expect Bloom Wind to be the first of many U.S. wind development projects to reach completion."

Management increased its AFFO guidance to a $340-385M range on its Q1 report, as a result of these projects. Seeing that AFFO was $138 in Q1-2, it is clearly expecting better growth in Q3-4 '17 - AFFO should be ~ $224M to get it to the mid-range of its full-year AFFO guidance of $262.5M.

AFFO of $224M in Q3-4 would be ~11% growth for that period, which would equal ~ $2.28/share in AFFO, at the current share count. At the new quarterly dividend rate of $.4175, the AFFO payout ratio for Q3-4 would equal just 36.6%. Little wonder that management extended its 7% dividend growth guidance to 2020.

(Source: CPX site)

In addition to the projects listed above, management also signed a deal in July to develop new power generation assets, which it detailed on the earnings call:

"In July, we reached the partnership agreement with Siksika Resource Developments Limited to develop new generation in Alberta. Under the agreement, Capital Power and Siksika will jointly develop power projects on the Siksika Nation reserve located 100 kilometers southeast of Calgary. The reserve is situated on 172,000 acres of land with excellent solar wind and natural gas project potential. This positions Capital Power very well for a number of future project developments."

Valuation:

CPX looks cheap on a Price/Book basis, it's currently selling below Book Value, at a Price/Book of .80. Its Price/AFFO looks reasonable also compared to other AFFO valuations we've seen recently, and it should get even lower in the 2nd half of 2017, as the company generates more AFFO from the full contributions of its assets.

CPX is currently 9.72% below analysts' average price target of $27.89.

However, CPX's debt/equity load has gone up a bit in Q3, to ~ .92, depending on how much of its credit facility it repays: On 9/13/17, management announced that it priced a public offering in Canada of unsecured medium-term notes in the aggregate principal amount of C$450 million. The notes have a coupon rate of 4.284% and mature on September 18, 2024.



The Offering was expected to close on or about September 18, 2017. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for repayment of amounts owing under Capital Power’s credit facilities and for general corporate purposes.

(Source: CPX site)

Financials:

Total Debt/Equity looks very low vs. broad industry averages, while its ROE and Operating Margins look better than average, albeit the ROE and ROA for the sub-industry are very low.

We continue to rate CPX a long-term buy, based upon its dividend growth prospects, its strong balance sheet, and its attractive yield.

