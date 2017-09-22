YogaWorks: Q2 'Earnings' As Bad As Expected, Earnings Call Worse

Almost immediately after 4 PM on September 21st, YogaWorks (YOGA) reported its financial results for Q2 FY 2017, its last complete quarter prior to the IPO.

In the S1 documents and as we discussed in my previous article, "YogaWorks: How Bad Will It Be?" we knew that revenues were guided to be in the $12.3 to $12.6 million dollar range.

Source: YogaWorks S1

The other number, which was guided, is the number of visits, which were to be in the 700,000 and 720,000 range.

YogaWorks reported Q2 revenues of $12.493 million, which came in the guidance range and a net loss of $4.447 million or $.50 per share.

Revenues were down 6.3% year over year from Q2 2016. The net loss was an increase of $1.6 million from a $2.8 million loss a year ago.

While it was not anywhere in the 8-K or the 10-Q, it was reported on the earnings call that the number of visits was 706,000, down about 5.8% from a year ago.

Overall, the headline numbers were as bad as expected, continued year-over-year decline and lower class visits.

Reasons For Growing Losses

The company was sure to mention non-GAAP numbers and adjustments to GAAP numbers to account for "one-time" expenses.

For anyone who has followed my previous equity articles knows how much I LOVE "non-GAAP" numbers, (sarcasm), as for some companies, "one-time" stuff happens seemingly every quarter. The two most recent examples are Staples (SPLS) and Tesla (TSLA).

On a non-GAAP basis, the company lost "only" $3.08 million in Q2 FY2017 vs. a $2.73 million loss in Q2 2016.

Source: YogaWorks 10-Q/8-K

As we can see, the company backs out "stock-based compensation," which is apparently not an ongoing expense, (a play out of Tesla's handbook). This quarter, it was a $286k expense. The company also backs out severance and executive recruiting expenses of $33k.

The bigger items were $161k audit/fees to prepare for the IPO, $25k in a seemingly ongoing expense reimbursement to Great Hill Partners, and, of course, the big issue, the $865k legal settlement with the state of California over wages.

While I concede that the Great Hill reimbursements will end, is YogaWorks seriously saying that it is no longer going to issue stock-based compensation, have to pay severances and recruiting costs, pay for ongoing audit fees or not be subject to future legal issues as a public company?

Revenues

But the revenues are increasing?

As I stated in my first article, "YOGA: Namaste For Mind, But Not For Wallet," the company takes otherwise profitable studios and puts them through the ringer of the corporate entity and turns profits into losses.

Unfortunately, even the Studio-Level earnings are declining.

Source: YogaWorks 8-K/10-Q

Studio-level EBITDA is down more than 15% year over year, from $2.6 million Q2 2016 to $2.2 million Q2 2017.

Yes, the company does have a reason for this. It has started switching from selling memberships to selling class packages. When someone purchases, say, a 10 pack of classes, YogaWorks cannot claim it as revenue until the student takes the class.

The answer is logical on the surface, of course.

Source: YogaWorks 8-K/10-Q

As of June 30th, 2017 YogaWorks had $5.1 million of revenue that was not yet recognized, an increase from $4.593 million six months ago.

Great, right? The analysts on the call thought so. This was $5 million that will soon be recognized on top of the other revenue. Oh, boy.

Let's go back to the YogaWorks S1.

Source: YogaWorks S1

Our deferred revenue balance was $4,478,318 as of March 31, 2017, $4,593,076 as of December 31, 2016 and $5,242,957 as of December 31, 2015.

Source: YogaWorks S1

Even 18 months ago, when the company was still "membership driven," it had more deferred revenue than today.

Deferred revenue will be seasonal, and it is not a signal of future revenue. People buy packages as gifts during holidays and use throughout the year. Deferred revenues would also grow during promotional times.

Keep in mind, as stated on the call, many of the people who purchase class packages visit less often than those who have an unlimited membership.

Yoga is like all other fitness, you need to keep practicing. If you stop for a bit, you will likely drop it for good. Many of those pre-sold classes may never be redeemed and turned into realized revenue. There is a reason why fitness studios like Planet Fitness (PLNT) and Town Sports International (CLUB) sell memberships and not pre-paid per use packages.

The "Worse Than Expected"

I was really hoping now that YogaWorks is a public company we would start getting transparency surrounding its operations.

Even though it is a smaller company, it has generated a lot of interest on investment sites and as the only yoga studio publicly traded company within the yogi communities. With that interest, I was hoping it would take questions.

Unfortunately, the conference call was 45 minutes on the dot. While there were some questions asked, they were all softball questions, and all but one, I believe, came from analysts from the companies who under-wrote the IPO.

I wrote about this uneasy feeling in my previous article "YogaWorks: Not Quite Holistic" where we discussed sky high valuations from the very same firms who brought the IPO to market.

There were two things notably missing from the call.

The first was ANY talk of you know, actually being profitable.

Both the company and the analysts were all too happy to discuss deferred revenue and future M&A activity; not one person bothered to stop and discuss growing losses.

Here is one question I would have asked,

"When should investors realistically expect the company to break even?"

Simple, right?

But instead, we got forward guidance that was dependent upon acquiring 10 to 13 studios in Q3 and Q4 and the CEO, Rosanna McCollough reminding people that Yoga has been practiced for 3,000 years, and everything else is "fitness de jour" i.e., Crossfit, Boxing, and others being fads.

The other thing not discussed on the call is the transparency between revenue sources. This would include the split between memberships and class packages and MyYogaWorks.com, which many readers believe will be a significant source for growth.

Personally, I do not believe MyYogaWorks.com will survive long term as a profitable venture. Why pay $15 per month for yoga videos when you can get them for free?

MyYogaWorks faces STIFF competition from the thousands if not millions of yoga classes posted on Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) YouTube and AWESOME sites like DoYogaWithMe.com for free. When I travel and need something to follow or want something different, I watch classes on Do Yoga With Me.

There is also paid competition with YogaGlo, OneEight.com, and YogaInternational.com, and many others that I am sure I am missing.

In either case, if MyYogaWorks.com is great and is generating revenue, why not disclose it?

Where To Go From Here

Guidance For the third quarter of 2017, the Company expects net revenue between $12.7 million and $13.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $(0.3) million and $(0.8) million. For fiscal 2017, the Company expects net revenue between $53.2 million and $54.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $(0.5) million and $(1.5) million. Net revenue for fiscal 2017 assumes the acquisition of 10 to 13 studios in the second half of the year.

Source: YogaWorks 8-K

For the next quarter, and the first quarter as a public company, YogaWorks is guiding for slightly higher revenues, to be in the range of $12.7 and $13.2 million while still claiming an adjusted loss in the $300k to $800k range. I believe this is still a year-over-year decline from Q3 2016. However, I cannot find the breakdown for this in the S1.

Notice that YogaWorks is giving you adjusted EBITDA guidance and not net profit/loss guidance. We may see another $4 million plus net loss again. More important is the horrendous revenue guidance of $53.2 million to $54.2 million, for FY 2017 vs. FY 2016.

Below is the Statement of Operations from the S1.

Source: Yogaworks S1

$53.2 million to $54.2 million for FY 2017... and $55 million for FY 2016? Investors should expect revenues to decline from 2016, even accounting for 10 to 13 studios in the second half of the year?

Excuse me?

The company is expected to grow its store footprint by over 20%, AND even accounting for those revenue declines?

Once again, this WAS NOT discussed on the conference call beyond the "deferred revenue" discussion.

Bottom Line

Over the last few weeks, I have been enamored with Shark Tank. Watching it really brings you back to the basics of investing.

When looking at this company, think and ask yourself...

"What would the sharks say about this?"

Without a doubt, many of the same concerns as I have. The conversation would likely end with the certain key vocal shark saying...

"This is a horrible idea, take it out back and put it out of it's misery. You're dead to me."

In the next few days, I would not be surprised to see updated analyst reports from the underwriters re-affirming their $7 per targets or possibly even raising them, being fond of the "aggressive growth" of the company. That inevitable pump will be a good opportunity for investors and traders who want to call the bluff, to exit or even go short the shares.

While the executives and the board may have good intentions, I don't believe it is serious about profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in YOGA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.