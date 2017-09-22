Robert Shiller Won't Make You Richer

Life is tough for permabears. Despite high stock valuations, stocks keep climbing. This could be because earnings are going up, sales growth is accelerating, the job market is healing, incomes are starting to slowly improve, a cheap U.S. dollar is helping exports, the better regulated financial sector (at least better than 2002-2009), or even Central Bank intervention (or “manipulation” if you are so ideologically inclined). Or it could be because of all of these things.

And as the market keeps going up, it’s getting more and more amusing watching permabears cling to any data point they can to assert that the crash is “just around the corner.” It reminds me a lot of those who warned that hyperinflation was coming during the days of QE—and when inflation actually went down, the ideologues desperately clung to any idea they could. First they started using “shadow stats,” and when those looked increasingly preposterous, they began changing their very definition of inflation to make the data fit the theory. Few today believe QE ceteris paribus results in inflation, and we may find one day when even the most ardent permabears give up. And that may be the time to sell.

For now, however, we’re seeing growing fear in a once-esteemed economist turned permabear, Robert Shiller. This Nobel-winning economist was once a personal hero of mine, and I learned a lot from his reading. The research he did to earn his Nobel was a work of staggering genius (to quote a novel title), and his open courses on economics were wonderful introductions to the subject. So I find it honestly sad that this tenured Yalie (Yalite? Yaler?) keeps warning about stocks.

If you believe a Yale professor is going to lead you to riches better than me (Yale would never have touched me with a 10-foot pole), I’d encourage you to think twice. The man who saw the dot-com and housing bubbles has gone from a brilliant market timer to the saddest of animals, the permabear. You see, Shiller didn’t just recently warn that we’re set up for a crash because valuations are at 1929 levels because of hopes of tax reform - he also warned that stocks were in a bubble in December 2013. Here’s the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) since then:

As far as I can tell, this marks the beginning of Shiller’s role change from cogent academic to permabear. Perhaps his partnership with Barclays in late 2012 resulted in him rubbing shoulders with people who aren’t very good at making money. Barclays has a few of those. Or maybe he just thought he was being a clever contrarian after the QE run of 2013 (30% total return is pretty heady, after all). Or maybe after winning the Nobel in 2013, Shiller decided to stop being a mindful academic and just start trolling the investment world. Frankly, I don’t know.

What I do know is that his warnings haven’t stopped since then. Again he pounded the table with his permabear claws in mid-2014 and again later that year, although more subtly that time. Oh, and then he did it again a year later.

However, I must admit I’m being very unkind to the esteemed professor. If you actually read Shiller’s words instead of reading headlines and bloggers citing him, you hear him admit that, despite what his CAPE ratio suggests, “you might say the stock market is in a reasonable range,” and that the chances of a positive return are pretty good right now. In reality, Shiller hasn’t been telling everyone to “sell now,” because, as he said in this Forbes interview, “I’ve been very careful not to advise people to pull out. Even now, with a much higher CAPE ratio, which is a ratio that I emphasize, my model still predicts a positive return in the stock market.” Most recently, Shiller said he could see stocks rise 50% from current levels.

And let’s remember what Shiller does in addition to what he says. After that 2013 surge in stocks, Shiller was still investing in the stock market. Even when he said “I find the boom in the U.S. stock market most concerning” and noting the rise in real estate and stock prices “could end badly.”

Confused? You should be. Many are. In fact, his call for 50% gains was made within weeks of his caution that stocks are “at a high level, and it’s concerning.” When Shiller isn’t “lying awake worrying” about markets, he’s admitting the mood could raise stocks higher.

Some have criticized Shiller for talking out of both sides of his mouth, and in a way they are right to. Shiller is also right to make the calls he’s been making.

What’s really going on here is a clash of cultures—a clash that Shiller should be aware of and compensating for, but perhaps he chooses not to because the success of his Barclays products and press junkets depend on him being perceived as an esteemed academic. And esteemed academics talk a very particular way.

I like to think of it as “intellectual hedging.” Academics are trained from graduate school onwards to always couch their assertions in very careful language, using conditional statements and modal verbs like “should” or “could” or “might” as much as possible.

This, of course, is the exact opposite of how finance works. Finance is about conviction. Financial analysts, investors, and dealmakers of all stripes need to assert something absolutely is going to happen—all with the hopes of being right more often than being wrong. But a 51% success rate is an “F” at Yale, and Shiller has been trained for decades to always be cautious, never make a definitive assertion unless absolutely necessary, and choose his language carefully.

I decided to write the story of Robert Shiller because it has two very important takeaways that I think investors should remember when reading the rantings of permabears.

Academics don’t necessarily make good investors. If they did, they would probably leave the classroom like many of the professors who started the first hedge funds in the 1950s. This is something even Prof. Shiller has admitted on several occasions. It also means listening to academics to inform your worldview is a good thing—but they are not the place to go for actionable advice.

Read the financial press carefully. Everyone’s hungry for clicks these days. The headline “Nobel prize winner predicts stock market crash” is too juicy to give up. Editors hungry for attention are not going to cram the nuance of a Yale professor’s ruminations into a headline, and writers are going to bury that lede as much as possible. Their jobs quite literally depend on it. So read the financial press with care, and read to the bottom of the page.

Conviction and intellectual rigor intersect but are eventually diametrically opposed to one another. Finance is all about doing the right amount of analysis. Academia is about doing all of the analysis. The work of an academic discipline is never done, because no discipline can ever be 100% known. As a result, academics are really in charge of continuing the conversation in order to discover new facts and perspectives on their topic. But finance is about learning just as much as you need to know in order to make the right decision to make money—and then it’s off to the next topic.

There comes a point where analysis reaches diminishing financial returns, and then there’s a point where too much analysis will cause you to lose conviction as you get lost in the weeds of various risk factors. Finance is for magpies, academia for the pertinacious.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.