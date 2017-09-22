A Pioneering Approach To Earnings Season - Q2 2017

Nothing to exhibit from sectors or capitalizations.

U.S. Q1 2017 earnings season was one of the quietest ever. What about Q1 2017 (from July 1, 2017, to Aug. 31, 2017)? We presented in the previous article our Pioneering Quantitative Approach focusing on prices and not on fundamental data. Our analysis provides a guide per sector and per capitalization. For more information, you can refer to our original paper: "Post-Earnings Announcement Drift, a Price Signal?"

Note that return always refers to relative actuarial return of the stock versus its index (total return).

Nasdaq Composite, CCMP: Average Capitalization (<1Bln USD excluded): 14.7Bln USD

Our sample, before cleaning it up for the $1Bln capitalization, takes 1598 earnings into account. After the filter, only 656 remain.

Raw statistics

On average, return is -0.38%, median is -0.25%, meaning that the distribution seems to be quite symmetrical. In absolute terms, the average move is 4.81% (vs 4.19% for Q1 2017, 4.06% for Q4 2016, 4.77% for Q3 2016, 4.42% for Q2 2016, 4.16% for Q1 2016, 5.42% for Q4 2015, 4.86% for Q3 2015 and 4.52% for Q2 2015).

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM

By capitalization

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. The bar chart lays between the 1st and 3rd quartile for each market capitalization percentile. The grey spot stands for the median

By Bloomberg sectors

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. We only keep sectors for which we have at least 30 earnings

Earnings signals

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology AM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in our original paper), on a weekly basis, as a weekly compilation of buy and sell signals since Ytd (in red, LHS) since Jan. 3, 2003 (in red, RHS)

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in our original paper), compared to the relative returns (absolute return of the stock minus the return of the total return index return) between the first price taking the full earnings information into account to the close price of Aug. 31, 2017

We can see that:

Small capitalizations and high-beta sectors (such as IT) perform best.

Many more signals than positive (62/103). The downside peaks on the "earnings signals" chart shows the same pattern as of end of 2007 and end of 2015.

Russell 2000, RTY: Average Capitalization (<1Bln USD excluded): 2.1Bln USD

Our sample, before cleaning up for the $1Bln capitalization, takes 1.499 earnings into account. After the filter, only 720 remain.

Raw statistics

On average, return is -0.33%, median is +0.01%, meaning that the distribution for this small caps is, as for CCMP, with more negative large moves than negative. In absolute terms, the move is 4.87% (vs 4.23% for Q1 2017, 4.19% for Q4 2016, 4.78% for Q3 2016, 4.51% for Q2 2016, 4.10% for Q1 2016, 5.44% for Q4 2015, 5.01% for Q3 2015 and 4.49% for Q2 2015).

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM

By capitalization

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology AM. The bar chart lays between the 1st and 3rd quartile for each market capitalization percentile. The grey spot stands for the median

By Bloomberg sectors

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. We only keep sectors for which we have at least 30 earnings

Earnings signals

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in our original paper), on a weekly basis, as a weekly compilation of buy and sell signals since Ytd (in red, LHS) since Jan. 3, 2003 (in red, RHS)

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in our original paper), compared to the relative returns (absolute return of the stock minus the return of the total return index return) between the first price taking the full earnings information into account to the close price of Aug. 31, 2017

We can see that:

Volatility is in the middle compared to historical data.

IT, Real Estate and Industry perform best whereas healthcare underperforms.

S&P 500, SPX: Average Capitalization: 47.9Bln USD

Our sample is composed of 452 earnings releases.

Raw statistics

On average, return is -0.55%, median is -0.48%, meaning the distribution is symetric (different from CCMP and RTY). In absolute terms, the average move is 3.15% (vs 3.21% for Q1 2017, 3.01% for Q42016, 3.51% for Q3 2016, 3.00% for Q2 2016, 3.17% for Q1 2016, 3.87% for Q4 2015, 3.47% for Q3 2015 and 3.20% for Q2 2015), and in absolute terms, blue chips from SPX tend to move less than other companies.

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM

By capitalization

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. The bar chart lays between the 1st and 3rd quartile for each market capitalization percentile. The grey spot stands for the median

By Bloomberg sectors

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. We only keep sectors for which we have at least 30 earnings

Earnings signals

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in our original paper), on a weekly basis, as a weekly compilation of buy and sell signals since Ytd (in red, LHS) since Jan. 3, 2003 (in red, RHS)

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in our original paper), compared to the relative returns (absolute return of the stock minus the return of the total return index return) between the first price taking the full earnings information into account to the close price of Aug. 31, 2017

We can see that:

Volatility is in the middle of the range compared to historical data.

Statistically significant negative returns on average (and median).

Underperformance of Consumer Discretionary and Industry, whereas Real Estate outperforms.

Many more negative signals than positive (45/73).

Nasdaq 100, NDX: Average Capitalization: 74.6Bln USD

Our sample is only composed of 101 earnings releases, making the analysis by far more difficult, out of 107 components as of August 2017.

Raw statistics

On average, return is -0.72%, median is -1.05%. The distribution shows a very negative return and median. In absolute terms, the average move is 3.47% (vs 3.93% for Q12017, 3.54% for Q4 20164.08% for Q3 2016, 3.97% for Q2 2016, 4.54% for Q1 2016, 4.95% for Q4 2015, 4.41% for Q3 2015 and 4.72% for Q2 2015).

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM

By capitalization

Not relevant as we don't have enough data.

By Bloomberg sectors

Not relevant as we don't have enough data.

Earnings signals

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in our original paper), on a weekly basis, as a weekly compilation of buy and sell signals since Ytd (in red, LHS) since Jan. 3, 2003 (in red, RHS)

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in our original paper), compared to the relative returns (absolute return of the stock minus the return of the total return index return) between the first price taking the full earnings information into account to the close price of Aug. 31, 2017

We can see that:

Volatility is the lowest compared to historical data.

Very negative earnings season (negative average return and median return).

Many more negative signals than positive (9/12).

Conclusion

This empirical study emphasizes many things:

We are still in a low earnings-volatility mood. It was a statistically significant negative earnings season for all the indices. There is a worrying pattern on CCMP, and many more significant negative signals than positive ones. There was nothing to exhibit from sectors or capitalizations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.