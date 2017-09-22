The FOMC's Missing Inflation Mystery

The elephant in the room at developed central bank monetary policy setting meetings has been the absence of inflation. At the Fed, it is now officially a “mystery”, although as yet no missing person’s report has been filed yet in relation to its absence. Evidently, the perception is that no crime has been committed and there are no suspicious circumstances. There is no crime and no smoking gun. This “mystery” has no explanation, so it is being discounted by the Fed until either its absence can be understood or more hopefully it will return. In the meantime, the priority to press on with the normalization has taken precedent.

The plot thickened at Jackson Hole. The recent central bankers’ summit was interesting from a US perspective, principally for Janet Yellen’s resistance to regulatory reform and also for the absence of any clear guidance on the envisaged normalization process.

St Louis Fed President James Bullard was the first Fed speaker to emerge into the post-Jackson Hole guidance void with his view of the normalization process. His commentary was interesting in that it also framed perceptions of the upcoming employment situation report as the first post-Jackson Hole data reference point of significance. He did not deviate from his one rate hike and done baseline and opined that any strength in the job market is no reason to immediately raise interest rates.

Bullard was not talking out of turn, but clearly following the guidelines set by Stanley Fischer (noted in the last report) to stimulate an intellectual debate on the future of monetary policy in an environment in which low inflation is now the norm going forward. Bullard positioned the absent inflation as a higher order ranking driver of decision making than the alleged capacity constraint inflation driver of a tight labor market. The weak signal from him is that inflation is more important than unemployment in the Fed’s decision making process. As a consequence of this decision-making process, the gradual pace of normalization can be expected to be maintained with no current reason to accelerate the process.

Sentiment based upon job satisfaction expressed by American workers, puts the Fed’s prioritizing of inflation over unemployment into perspective. Job satisfaction is at a ten-year high. The important back-story is that American workers are resigned to their fate and accept poor compensation in return for job-security. American workers remain compliant as their pricing power remains eroded. This eroded pricing power then translates into weaker purchasing power, which in turn reduces company profit margins and hence their ability to pay higher wages. This negative cycle of disinflation is then enabled by the Fed providing abundant liquidity at low rates of interest to keep companies and leveraged consumers afloat. With such internal dynamics, some exogenous shock will be needed to shake the US economy out of this virtuous circle of disinflation.

The last report suggested that Stanley Fischer would have been a good long-odds bet to replace Janet Yellen, by nature of the leadership that he has taken to create consensus on the appropriate positioning of Fed policy in light of the enduring environment of low inflation and tight labor markets.

Recently, Fischer officially removed himself from the pool by tendering his resignation (for personal reasons) in October, some eight months before his tenure expires. It would seem that there is a move afoot, amongst the old keepers of Fed tradition and behaviour, to create the space for President Trump to exert his own influence should he wish to do so or continue with their legacy. Far from resisting the President, the Fed is calling his bluff. A new Fed is in the making, but it may turn out to be just like the old Fed.

The question is whether this new Fed will be something fashioned from within or something externally influenced by the President. Fischer, as in so many of his timely actions whilst Vice Chair, has once again acted as a catalyst for events and debate. Such a process is no doubt going to invite a substantial debate over Fed independence; in addition to further public debate over the President’s individual degree of influence. Both the Fed and President Trump will be in the spotlight. It may become a case of the Fed’s clear and rigorously documented process, versus the President’s opaque process and rigorously documented Tweets. The contrast between the two may ultimately sway public opinion in favor of the Fed.

The undoubted volatility, that this debate will create, will no doubt convince the FOMC of the virtue and utility of remaining gradualist in its approach to the normalization process. Despite the volatility therefore, there is a certain inevitability of the ultimate outcome in terms of FOMC behavior.

Maintaining the debate that Fischer has stimulated and that will now be his legacy, Fed Governor Lael Brainard’s commentary will have the impact of prolonging the gradualist approach. Speaking before the FOMC quite period she opined that, as long as the inflation dynamic remains subdued, the FOMC must remain circumspect about raising interest rates further. Fischer’s real legacy therefore seems to be manifest in the policy stance in which the Fed now prioritizes inflation dynamics above employment conditions when making policy.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan next embraced Fischer’s legacy further, with commentary in which he stated that the hurricanes in Texas should not avert balance sheet reduction; whilst framing this view with the disclaimer that interest rate increases should remain pending until incoming inflation data rule otherwise.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Minnesota Fed President Neel Kashkari went even further than his colleagues in embracing and extrapolating Fischer’s legacy, to an alarming conclusion that puts the Fed in the same position as the hapless BOJ. In his opinion the rise in real interest rates, from the combination of low inflation and interest rate hikes, has done real harm to the US economy. The Fed is therefore tightening and not normalising by logical explanation of his thesis. Conversely, this implies that by ending interest rate increases the Fed would in fact be normalizing rather than easing. Kashkari has radically moved the goalposts. Any buy-in to his thesis, would lead to some extreme changes of perception by the capital markets. Kashkari’s thesis follows closely with that being developed by the BOJ and reported on in a sister reporting stream; in which the BOJ is viewed as being incapable of normalizing any further by ending the QE process. Kashkari may be an outlier, but he is not that far out given where inflation is currently at and forecast to be by the FOMC itself.

(Source: Liberty Street Economics)

New York Fed President Bill Dudley balanced his rhetoric between the current normalization policy commitment of the FOMC and the challenge to it from Fischer’s legacy. In order to do so he was thus forced to equivocate that, whilst low inflation may be a structural issue, he remains committed to the gradual interest rate increase process until this structural disinflation thesis becomes accepted Fed doctrine. To obfuscate his true position further, he then stated that the economic headwinds from the devastating hurricanes that are hitting the Eastern seaboard may further delay interest rate increases. Dudley may in fact need little persuading about structural disinflation however, since the latest report from the NY Fed’s think-tank Liberty Street Economics paints a very subdued outlook for inflation and economic growth out into 2019.

Even the Hawks have embraced Stanley Fischer’s legacy, by allowing it to temper their zeal for normalising monetary policy with lower forecasts of what a normal rate of interest is in this new economic environment. Kansas City Fed President Esther George, the doyenne of the Hawks, recently addressed the Omaha Forum and provided greater clarity on what it means to be a Hawk in this new age of low inflation and tight labor markets. She remains willingly complicit with the FOMC’s gradual approach to shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet however. She has also recalibrated that a neutral rate of interest is lower to 3%, from her original pre-Crisis and recovery assumption of 4 to 4.25%. Since real interest rates are currently negative, she therefore has no problem in pushing for further interest rate increases to return to her lower neutral rate.

When Loretta Mester the Hawkish President of Cleveland Fed recently spoke, the embrace of Fischer’s legacy was even more discernible. Her latest speech to the Economic Club of Pittsburgh could easily have been written by Fischer himself. Mester acknowledged that the Fed has reached the successful limit of its growth mandate in relation to employment creation. Whilst full employment has been reached, she conceded that this has yet to filter through to healthy increases in compensation; which effectively undermines the strong growth signal from the headline unemployment rate. She also acknowledged that what remains is a structural labor market problem, of the lack of supply of skilled workers, that is beyond the Fed’s remit.

Turning to inflation, Mester spent the larger part of her speech addressing the risks of falling inflation expectations. Clinging to some semblance of Hawkish justification, she opined that monetary policy must still be forward looking despite the risk of falling inflation expectations. Since she had already mentioned the risk of falling interest rate expectations, this justification for pro-active normalization lacked the force that she usually gives it. She summarized by accepting that although the Fed’s balance sheet will be normalised, that interest rate increases will not follow a sequential rising pattern. To be a Hawk like Mester is therefore to be a gradual balance sheet shrinker and erratic interest rate increaser.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

One of Fischer’s further enduring legacies is his establishment of the idea that QE is now an accepted monetary policy tool rather than just a crisis fighting experiment. A previous report also discussed the fact that having established QE as a normal monetary policy tool, that the Fed’s expanded balance sheet will remain so; in order for the Fed to influence economic growth going forward. This view is now gaining traction in the mainstream, with Northern Trust becoming the latest asset manager to embrace this view. According to the firm’s latest forecast, the expanded Fed balance (like all global central bank balance sheets) will remain expanded for the next five years. Fed speakers have therefore eulogised about the success of QE, even though it still largely remains in place when they have created a set of economic conditions that should lead to its ending. The panegyrics and sophistry in order to write the history of QE in order to justify its future existence have taken a further step forward.

The debate inspired by the embrace of Stanley Fischer’s legacy and market scrutiny of it intensified as the next FOMC meeting loomed. The implications for Fed policy are profound. Having been first in reaction mode with the crisis response of QE, the Fed now faces the challenge of whether to be reactionary or anticipatory in relation to the normalization. There are those like Lael Brainard and Neel Kashkari who are ready to conclude that structural disinflation is the winner and that there is no need to be anticipatory any more. They see no risk of falling behind the Phillips Curve, because the curve has been structurally shifted. Then there are those like Loretta Mester and Esther George who see this curve shift as temporary and would like to remain in anticipatory mode. Then there are those like Bill Dudley who are prepared to go both ways, but require more data to nudge them one way or the other. With the retirement of Fischer and the potential removal of Yellen, the anchors of stability and leadership are under threat. A default position of wait and see would thus seem to be the best discretionary part of valour; which would conform with what has been framed as a gradual normalization process. Thus far, the markets are happy to play along with this uncertainty all-be-it in a schizophrenic risk-on/risk-off manner; which has the long-term consequence of undermining confidence in the Fed as the volatile but gradual normalization drags on.

(Source: Federal Reserve)

As Churchill noted, history is kind to those who write it. With no hint of embarrassment over the lack of objectivity in analyzing QE, the Fed has recently embarked on its own empirical study and historiography. Three Federal Reserve analysts, Robert Kurtzman, Stephan Luck, and Tom Zimmermann have recently released a discussion paper titled "Did QE lead banks to relax their lending standards? Evidence from the Federal Reserve's LSAPs."

Some degree of objectivity was introduced into the report by the authors’ tactic of appearing to be unable to opine conclusively in a way that broadly says yes to the eponymous question that they rhetorically asked themselves. This inconclusiveness was designed in a way that made the study appear to be more granular and searching than the broad title question and broad conclusion suggest. They found a causal effect of the Federal Reserve's LSAPs (aka QE rounds) on risk characteristics of newly issued bank loans; with the first (QE1) and third round (QE3) having a significant effect on bank lending standards, roughly equivalent to a one percentage point decrease in the Fed fund target rate during normal economic times. Furthermore, they found that QE1 induced less tightening during the time when the banks were generally tightening their lending standards.

The findings suggest that banks increased risk in QE1 because of improved capital positions which should provide little concern with respect for financial stability. QE3, by contrast, induced additional easing of lending standards when the financial sector had been in a prolonged phase of recovery unrelated to improved capital positions. The additional risk-taking induced by QE3 could therefore provide somewhat more reason for concern about financial stability. There is also a big author disclaimer as to whether the risks taken at the prompting of QE are desirable for society in general. The authors failed to distinguish between genuine risk-taking and risk-transfer to those who are not being financially rewarded for the risks that they are underwriting.

Taking the report at face value, QE1 was a genuine crisis fighting counter cyclical stimulus. QE3 had nothing to do with crisis fighting; and furthermore it is difficult to understand its motivation and purpose given that it led to a confused and un-attributable process of risk taking and transferring. The results of QE3 will only come to light in the next downturn or perhaps during the normalization process. Presumably the Fed is now working to avoid said downturn by creating a version of QE that can remain in the system during the normalization process to stimulate genuine risk taking. Good luck with that! The objective conclusion based on the less-than objective study, is that QE1 was a success but that the jury is still out on what followed. Any attempts by Stanley Fischer et al to have QE accepted as an unqualified successful monetary policy tool in normal times would appear to be premature based on this report’s findings.

Against this build-up, the September FOMC meeting did not surprise nor did it divert. Despite all the perceived dissonance about how the Fed should deal with tight labour markets and low inflation, the striking thing to note was that the decision to normalize was unanimous. Stanley Fischer’s legacy is that he has brought consensus as to how the Fed should practically deal with this conundrum even if its members view things differently. The big takeaway therefore is that it doesn’t really matter who the next Fed Chairman will be or who fills the vacancies, because the FOMC’s behavior will remain the same.

Balance sheet normalization will be attempted and finessed by fine tuning how much reinvestment of current balance sheet income occurs, in order to let assets mature and roll-off as the balance sheet shrinks. FOMC meetings of the future at least out to 2019 will be non-events, especially given the dismal economic forecasts so far. Growth and employment creation are not forecast to run away and trigger the need for tightening, whilst inflation gradually hits the 2% target and remains similarly contained out to 2019. The current consensus and weak forecasts simply show that despite all the angst over a potential acceleration in growth and inflation, that nobody is willing to bet on this or tighten monetary policy in anticipation of this.

Janet Yellen’s post-decision conference summed up the practical consensus perfectly. Whilst admitting that the missing inflation is a “mystery”, she promised to press on with the gradual normalization process, until it either reappears or its absence becomes accepted as permanent and the solution understood. As she said: “I will not say that the committee clearly understands what the causes are of that,” but “We continue to expect that the ongoing strength of the economy will warrant gradual increases”.

Even Yellen herself follows Stanley Fischer’s legacy of debating what she calls a “mystery”. His legacy won’t stop her from normalising monetary however, even if in practice she takes such a long time to do it that nobody notices that it’s happening. The question is now whether President Trump will embrace Fischer’s legacy or Tweet one of his own aka Making the Fed Great Again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.