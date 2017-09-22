Bitcoin Cash's Death Spiral

If you have money in it right now, reconsider your position.

Jamie Dimon is now facing a market abuse report after claiming that Bitcoin is a "fraud." If he'd claimed this about Bitcoin Cash (BCH), however, he might have been doing everyone a service.

The reason?

BCH is currently in a death spiral currently. At around 9 p.m. ET on Sept. 21, Bitcoin had 99% of the world's (relative) hashing power (that's the computing power to make the blockchain run), while BCH had the remaining 1% (see photo below). This isn't the first time that's happened either (I've circled other cases).

The reason that's a problem is that anyone with a small-sized mining operation could control 51% of the BCH hashing power and effectively "erase" previous blocks in the chain. This means the person could effectively steal all kinds of money. For example, the person could sell BCH for Bitcoin, withdraw the Bitcoin to their own wallet, and then erase the previous sale of BCH. This could be done repeatedly too, potentially putting billions of dollars at risk. Unless things change, we're likely to see the world's third largest coin go out of existence.

For those holding BCH, you need to recognize how vulnerable you are. For the rest of us, this is an excellent case-study. Cryptocurrencies don't have a "burn rate," so you can't calculate how many days it'll be until they default on their loans. But they do have key inflection points on their way to non-existence, and that's what'd need to see if Bitcoin (or Ether, etc.) were really worth less than tulips.

How Did BCH End Up So Vulnerable?

The fundamental technological problem facing Bitcoin was, and continues to be, scale. The existing blockchain technology cannot compute transactions fast enough for broader adoption -- it's nowhere near Visa's 1500 transactions per second, but closer to 3 to 4 (Ethereum can only do perhaps 5). If mainstream adoption is ever to be realized, this hasto be fixed.

The question is: How to solve this problem?

The core development team of Bitcoin has supported the use of Segregated Witness, which is a way to change the information on each block of the blockchain so that non-chain transactions are possible. Their idea is to make Bitcoin's Blockchain technology more like the internet, meaning that it will have layers. For the internet, we have basic TPC/IP protocols, and HTML is layered on top of that, and Java is layered on that, and occasionally other stuff (e.g., Flash) is layered on that. Right now, Bitcoin has the equivalent only of TPC/IP with the main blockchain. Segregated Witness would allow "off chain" transactions as an additional layer, so they could work like HTML, Java, and so on.

The problem is that Bitcoin miners want everything on the main chain. If a transaction goes off chain, then they don't get paid for that transaction. So their favored solution is just to increase the size of each block so more transactions are computed each time. The response by the core development team was that block-size increase just isn't going to work. Even by increasing block size by orders of magnitude, one might have enough through-put for San Francisco. It will never work as a global solution (note: that video gets quite technical).

The New York Accord was the compromise that was reached between a large portion of the Bitcoin miners and the Bitcoin software development team. They called it SegWit2x. The "SegWit" part was to indicate a change in block technology to include the Segregated Witness the core development team wanted, and the "2x" part was to indicate a doubling of block size for the miners.

The problem was that a group of miners didn't like the compromise. So when the SegWit update was implemented, on August 1st 2017, the miners instead enacted their own update to increase block size to 8x. The result created a fork in the block chain, and what is now known as BCH came into existence a bit like a stock spin-off.

In short, the whole reason BCH exists is because miners wanted to make more money. It was never a technological innovation, and it will never work long term. It's just a bad idea. Nevertheless, since it was created by branching off from Bitcoin, the world's top coin, many people who owned Bitcoin also got BCH automatically deposited in their wallets for free.

Thus BCH became the world's third-largest coin by "accident," or at least not by being a new coin offering that battled its way to the top. It didn't win adoption because it was a smart idea. That is the origin of the death spiral: bad technology motivated by greed.

The 51% Attack Threat

So how did BCH end up so vulnerable? I'll explain in four steps.

Step 1: In order to run BCH, you need miners to use their equipment to run the BCH blockchain rather than the Bitcoin blockchain. Bitcoin blocks pay more most of the time, so miners are incentivized to mine Bitcoin most of the time.

Step 2: When too few people are on the BCH network, however, the difficulty for mining falls, to incentivize miners to join back (witness the spike back up in hashing power since Sept. 21). At that point, the same machines can mine more BCH blocks, and miners can make more money on BCH than Bitcoin.

Step 3: In the meantime, when the difficulty falls, but more miners haven't yet joined, it's possible for a small miner to control 51% of the global hashing power. When that happens, that single miner could erase whole portions of the blockchain, and steal all kinds of stuff from other people.

Step 4: BCH has repeatedly fallen into this state because, one, miners are not consistently rewarded for mining BCH over Bitcoin. And the reason for that is, two, the future of BCH is dim, given that it has no long-term prospects. It takes money to pay someone to install the new software, learn the tech, and then switch over for what will be only temporary financial gain.

In short, these aren't incidental problems, but systemic ones. Bad technology leads to cross-incentives, which creates the possibility of exploitation.

Now some have pointed out that the BCH core development team (not nearly as robust as the Bitcoin team) could fix this by changing the software of in a variety of ways, but that risks yet another fork. Also, why go through the trouble of fixing that problem, when the bigger one is that the basic technology of BCH needs to be overhauled to have any long-term growth prospects?

General Lessons

There are two main conclusions here.

Conclusion No. 1: BCH is vulnerable to 51% hacks too often to be secure. If you own it, or host it on your exchange, you are at serious risk. I would dump it as soon as possible.

Conclusion No. 2: This has been a case study in how a big market cap coin could go "poof." It can't happen all at once, and there are key markers along the way.

Marker No. 1: Bad technology.

Marker No. 2: Resulting technological risk to the network running the coin.

Marker No. 3: No incentive to fix the problem.

When you see all those markers, run away.

That's like finding a company with 50% year-over-year revenue declines, a current ratio of .1, a debt/equity of 400+, and knowledge that the next loan repayment is due in three weeks. Yes, the company can do things, such as offer bonds or dilute shares, but none of these actions bode well for shareholders.

Similarly, the BCH team can do things to change the difficulty adjustments on hashing power (so that they're more like Monero, for example), but that comes with downsides, and doesn't clearly fix the basic problem: Block size increases don't scale (that's analogous to the revenue decline problem).

By contrast, when we look at Bitcoin or Ether, we see that their development teams recognize the basic technological problem facing them and have incentives to continue to fix them (so no to Markers No. 1 and No. 3). Moreover, their underlying technologies are at no risk of a 51% attack (so no to Marker No. 2). These are tangible reasons to suggest these coins aren't going to go "poof."

