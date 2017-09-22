Why We Bought Gilead This Week

We have purchased Gilead in our Robinhood Strategy Portfolio and recommend that investors in need of a biotech position take a look at Gilead's stock here.

On August 28, Gilead Sciences (GILD) agreed to acquire Kite Pharma (KITE) for $11.9 billion in cash, in a deal set to close during the fourth quarter of 2017. Gilead already has a proven track record for transforming the care of HIV and viral hepatitis patients, but with this acquisition, Gilead is looking to jumpstart its oncology division.

Although the Kite acquisition seems speculative because it will not have a positive impact on Gilead's earnings for three years, it has created a positive catalyst in Gilead's stock price. We feel that Gilead represents a solid risk to reward opportunity here.

Investment Thesis



If you have followed Gilead at all you should understand the the story here is very simple. Gilead is an insanely profitable business, the company generates most of its revenue from two drugs that are used to cure hepatitis C, Harvoni and Sovaldi. The main issue here that is extremely apparent, Gilead's blockbuster drugs are cures, and Gilead is literally curing its consumer base. As you can see from the chart below Gilead's HCV sales are falling after peaking back in 2015.

Data from Gilead.com

This company is incredible because whereas most biotechnology companies administer drugs that act to treat the symptoms, but not actually cure an illness; Gilead's HCV drugs do the opposite. Looking at this from a humanitarian aspect, Gilead is doing something amazing. However, looking at this from a business perspective, unfortunately by curing its customers, Gilead is hurting its cash flow.

GILD data by YCharts

Despite the negativity from declining HCV drug sales though, Gilead was sitting on a lump sum of nearly $37 billion in cash as a result of being a extremely well managed company. Over the past two years analysts were constantly calling for Gilead to make an acquisition to counteract falling HCV sales. In late August, we saw just that, as Gilead announced the acquisition of Kite for $11.9 billion and the investor sentiment changed.

The acquisition of Kite breathes life into a value giant with declining revenues and immediately gives the company an exciting oncology pipeline. This new acquisition has sparked the long awaited catalyst in Gilead's stock and represents a positive change of scenario.



What kind of value could the acquisition of Kite bring to Gilead in the future? According to PharmaPhorum, Kite's chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy (axicabtagene ciloleucel) is the next generation of cancer immunotherapies and involve a patient's own T-cells being harvested and genetically modified to bind to antigens on cancer cells. Morningstar forecasts that sales could reach more that $1 billion by 2021 and provide a significant long-term boost to Gilead's oncology portfolio.

Fundamentals

There are three main fundamental components of a stock that we look for. Gilead crushes our fundamental screening process and now has an exciting catalyst to propel its stock price from here.

Analyzing return on invested capital is a fundamental method of determining a company's financial performance. It is used to measure how well a company is investing its capital. As you can see, Gilead has a five-year average ROIC of 36%. We usually look for companies with ROIC greater than 10%.

Gillead also has stable operating margin, which is a measurement of what proportion of a company's revenue is left over after paying for operating expenses. Gilead's operating margin is around 58% today although dipping slightly since 2015 when HCV drug sales reached their peak.

Free cash flow/sales percent is a great metric to see what percentage of cash the company has left over after paying for business related expenses. A free cash flow/sales percent average of nearly 51% for the past five years shows that Gilead has basically been printing money and the company ample amount of cash to either return value back to shareholders, or invest in future growth. This is why Gilead had a $37 billion cash reserve and is in a strong financial position today.

Valuation

If you've continued to read this far, then you understand our investment thesis for Gilead and how instead of trying to catch Gilead in a downward trend (aka catch a falling knife), we would rather wait to get our catalyst and see the trend reverse. As you can see from the 5-year chart below, Gilead has done just this.

Source: StockCharts

Now taking a closer look and analyzing Gilead's 6-month chart, you can see that Gilead's chart looks extremely bullish. Notice how the stock is making a series of bullish flags and doing so on high volume. These volume spikes in the chart are not just your typical investors buying. Volume patterns like this are suggestive of heavy fund buying taking place, driving the stock price higher.

Source: StockCharts

The valuation for Gilead is difficult to predict due to the uncertain nature of drug pipeline development, however even after the share price appreciation we have seen this summer, we still see Gilead shares as undervalued. Gilead is currently trading at a PE ratio of 7x 2016 earnings. Due to the nature of Gilead's HCV revenue falling and thus dragging down earnings estimates, Gilead is trading at 9x estimated 2017 earnings ($8.78/share).

In the situation that Gilead's earnings continue to lag, we must consider that the company's single digit PE ratio puts it at a 67% discount to the average S&P 500 company (24.4). Historically over the past 5-years, Gilead has averaged a PE ratio of 18.7x trailing 12-month earnings.

Gilead's valuation really depends on how you want to view the company. Is Gilead a value stock that deserves a low PE? Or do we see the most recent acquisition and remaining $25 billion in cash on the balance sheet as an opportunity for Gilead to amplify its drug pipelines and turn into more of a growth story? Our conservative DCF model assigned a fair value rating of $98 on Gilead which implies a 17% upside from its current price. It also assigns a PE ratio of 11x projected 2017 earnings.



To summarize, Gilead is an extremely profitable biotech stock trading at a very low PE. We see the recent Kite acquisition as the necessary catalyst to propel this stock for years to come. An investor looking for a strong biotech position for their portfolio should consider buying Gilead.

Portfolio Update

We have purchased Gilead and sold Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) in our portfolio. We saw Gilead fitting our philosophy of buying an excellent wide-moat company for a good price. Intuitive Surgical has been a great performer, delivering a 64% return YTD, but we thought it was necessary to take some risk off the table with the stock currently trading above our fair value estimations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.