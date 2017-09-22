The Finish Line's (FINL) CEO Sam Sato on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:FINL)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

September 22, 2017 08:30 ET

Executives

Sam Sato - CEO

Ed Wilhelm - CFO

Analysts

Randy Konik - Jefferies

Susan Anderson - FBR Capital Markets

Camilo Lyon - Canaccord Genuity

Jonathan Komp - Robert W. Baird

Paul Trussell - Deutsche Bank

Scott Krasik - Buckingham Research

Operator

Ed Wilhelm

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. On the call with me today is Chief Executive Officer, Sam Sato. Before I get started, I need to remind you that this call includes forward-looking statements involving risks, management assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to product demand and market acceptance risks, the effects of economic conditions, the effects of competitive products and pricing, the availability of products, management of growth and other risks detailed in our news release and SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements included in this call are made only as of the date of this report and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. In addition, we refer to certain non-GAAP adjusted metrics on this call. Explanation of these metrics and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP metric can be found in the earnings release filed with the SEC earlier today, as well as on our website at finishline.com.

I will now turn the discussion over to Sam.

Sam Sato

Thanks, Ed and welcome everyone joining us today. As we previously announced, the second quarter was more challenging than we expected as the market plays for athletic footwear became much more promotional in July and August. This put pressure on sales and gross margins leading to earnings per share that were well below planned. We are obviously disappointed with our recent results and revised full year guidance. That said, we continue to be confident that the strategies we have in place are positioning the company for long-term success. Ed will walk through the numbers in detail shortly, before that I'm going to review the drivers of our second quarter merchandise and category performances. I will also provide an update on the key growth initiatives we are executing during the second half of fiscal '18.

Beginning with footwear, comps were down mid-single digits with men's down low singles, women's down mid singles, and kids down high singles. For the quarter, running comps increased mid-singles, basketball was down mid-singles and lifestyle decreased mid-teens. While our footwear business in total underperformed versus our expectations, primarily driven by the slowdown in more mature platforms, there were a number of bright spots from our assortments that have us cautiously optimistic about the future. Within running, several recent introductions performed extremely well across men's and women's. Nike VaporMax was a standout as weekly sell-through remained very strong. Similarly, NMD, AlphaBOUNCE, UltraBOOST, Swift Run, and our exclusive, PureBOOST from Adidas were on fire during the quarter. Meanwhile, Retro Running style such Huarache and Huarache Ultra from Nike aided our men's performance. Unfortunately, these results were more than offset by challenging sales trends within some of our more mature running franchises.

Basketball was highlighted by demand from Nike signature products from Kyrie, Paul George, LeBron and Kevin Durant. This was offset by declines in the remaining elements of our basketball offer including slower sell-through of certain Jordan Retros. Finally, sales of newer models from Adidas led by EQT to give a Shadow and Xplorer, and Retro styles from New Balance and Puma helped to partially offset softness in other areas of our lifestyle business. Similar to our adult business, our kids performance was mixed as solid demand for several casual running and performance products from multiple brand partners was offset by softening trends in larger, more established platforms. In addition, the market currently lacks the adult takedowns on many of today's most popular sneakers which is putting additional pressure on the category.

With respect to softgoods, comps were down low double digits with apparel declining high single digits. On a positive note, gross margins improved meaningfully as we continue to make progress creating more distinct and relevant products assortments that are aligned with customer demand. Focusing our offering on key items that complement our latest and greatest sneakers feel strong sell-through for several branded categories during the second quarter. This included windwear, leggings and pant-tops [ph]. Overtime, we are confident this strategy will result in a smaller but much more profitable softgoods business.

As reflected in our revised guidance for fiscal 2018, we expect sales and margin trends to remain difficult throughout the remainder of the year. In light of the current environment, we'll continue to prioritize disciplined expense and inventory management; at the same time we're working on several initiatives aimed at increasing traffic and conversion. They include obscuring our digital capabilities led by our mobile first strategy, enhancing the in-store experience, building awareness of The Finish Line brand as the destination for the latest and greatest sneakers, and strengthening our merchandise offer and go-to-market strategies.

Starting with digital, as more than 70% of our customer traffic has shifted to mobile we continue to focus closely on the mobile experience. It's about speed, search optimization and a smooth checkout that will improve the customer's ability to convert. We will be rolling out enhancements, both pre and post-holiday that support our customers' expectations such as improvements to page load speed, checkout flow and cross device usability enhancements. We've also been focused on enhancing the post-purchase experience. Customers can now easily track their packages and receive notification of package delivery details including when the package has arrived at their doorstep. Later this year we will roll out an additional service feature by allowing customers to initiate a return directly from our website making it easier and faster to return an item.

At the center of our mobile engagement strategy is The Finish Line app. With the latest iteration launched in Q1 we now have the ability to create opportunities in the app for customers to be informed of our latest and greatest sneakers, gain access to coveted product, watch live content and earn loyalty rewards on their next purchase. Future releases will incorporate in-store beacon and geo-fencing technology to launch tailored offers and in-store opportunities based on customer preferences. Our efforts to enhance the store experience, one of the most important components of The Finish Line brand is progressing nicely. Our strategy is to design and position our stores as a platform to connect the consumer to our brand and the key style and innovation stories that drive our business.

In Q2 we remodeled another 10 stores with our new design format. This includes flagship locations in Chicago and New York which feature the pinnacle expression of The Finish Line brand in two of the top shopping malls in the country. The grand opening events and ongoing support of our brand partners to bring these important locations to life that created a tremendous amount of momentum for Finish Line. Our blog at finishline.com has highlights of these signature moments. By the holiday season we expect to remodel another 10 to 15 locations including an additional flagship store, the continued elevation and development of a connected store experience is a critical factor in driving relevance and engagement with today's consumer. In these stores we've taken storytelling to the next level through the integration of technology.

For example, RFID digital displays otherwise known as The Finish Line sneaker feed, gives the customer the ability to drop a shoe on a shelf and see unique content. This includes consumer ratings, video inspiration, product details and socially integrated images that showcase how you should style the product. This exciting feature can add to a customer's confidence in their purchase while making the entire shopping experience more interactive.

These stores also introduced a unique way to try on footwear using our shoe-eye-view mirror. This new experience enables customers to see their footwear superimposed into unique environments like the streets of New York City or a basketball court and share it with all their friends on Social Media. No longer is the store environment only about the transactions, it's about being memorable and shareable. As we look forward, you can expect Finish Line to continue to build engagement experience than enhance our relationship with the customer. At the same time we continue to make strategic brand investments designed to build an emotional connection to our customer and position Finish Line as the definition for the latest and greatest sneakers.

In Q2 we launched the latest installation of the Shoes So Fresh campaign to celebrate the latest and greatest sneakers for the back to school shopping season. Since the launch of the campaign in early July, our strategically targeting media plan has resulted in over 20 million YouTube video views by our core consumers. We introduced two important evolutions to our platform this season beginning with our first Shoes So Fresh spots which are designed to speak directly to our female consumer as we continue our focus on building a connection to her. We also elevated three of our key influencer partnerships to be featured in our brand campaign. Brand lift study is done in partnership with Google continue to show best-in-class lifts against our key objectives of driving brand awareness, add recall and brand interest. We will continue with the elevation of our Shoes So Fresh platform in partnership with key brands as we enter the holiday season.

Shifting to strengthening our merchandise offering and go-to-market strategies; while we continue to face headwinds from declining sales trends in several mature franchises, we have a growing position in many of the bestselling styles across running, basketball and casual platforms. This includes Nike's incredibly popular VaporMax where our leadership position was strengthened through expanded allocations of the current model. It also includes the introduction of the new VaporMax Marc and VaporMax CS, as well as the launch of VaporMax for kids in early November. Retro inspired running styles from Nike platform such as Huarache and Huarache Ultra will also help fuel solid results in running over the remainder of the year. We are also excited about the new React technology that will begin to flow in the spring.

There are many elements driving our Adidas business going forward as well; they include our mall exclusive PureBOOST model, as well as the popular UltraBOOST, NMD, Swift Run and AlphaBOUNCE running shoes. On top of this demand for EQT, Tubular Shadow and Xplorer will continue to feel growth of the brands originals collection. With regard to basketball, we expect to see continued success in our signature product led by the new LeBron game shoe in addition to new models and color wave from Kyrie, Paul George and Currie. We also believe Nike's Air Force 1 that ties back to the kick-off of the NBA season will be a strong driver as well. Also, we are excited to partner with Nike on the official launch of the Nike NBA connected jersey announced last week. It is truly game changing innovation that we believe will drive inspiration and engagement throughout the category. The tact to connect feature paired with fresh new jersey designs, warm-up hoodies and other off-court style driven items will connect our consumer to the culture of the NBA. We have high expectations the launch later this month will be an ignition point for the Nike brand as we move into this holiday shopping season.

At the same time we continue to push into new territory with our influencer and brand partnerships. Coming up an overwhelmingly positive response to the VaporMax launch campaign done in partnership with Nike, we will be working in close collaboration for key upcoming moments like the start of the NBA season. Our brand partnerships continue to evolve and the collaborative model that we have built will be a valuable asset for Finish Line as we move through the back half of this fiscal year and into the future. We also recently announced a strategic influencer partnership with global hip hop icons, Migos. This collaboration allows us to culturally connect with our core consumers through the authentic voice of three of today's most influential performers in the music business. Migos will serve as ambassadors of The Finish Line brand and play a key role in creative development for key programs for the holiday season and beyond.

Shifting to Macy's, we continue to invest in the initiatives that drove strong returns for the business in fiscal '17. This includes expanding and repositioning shops which continues to fuel the meaningful lift in sales and operating profits. We repositioned 18 shops in Q2 including expanding our space in the Macy's white-ship [ph] store at Herald Square which now features an additional new standalone women shop. We are also increasing the availability and penetration of kids which is now offered in approximately 286 stores. Later this year, we plan to open standalone kid shops as we look to further capitalize on the sizeable opportunity. Kid sales grew 39% in Q2 and represented approximately 19% of our total Macy's business, an increase of 450 basis points over a year ago.

Finally, with regard to our Macy's digital business we've become much better at capitalizing on the high traffic levels on macys.com driving higher conversions through expanded online assortments and increasing store fulfillments. Digital sales increased 17% during the second quarter and accounted for 24% of overall Macy's sales compared with 22% in Q2 last year. Our Macy's business remains on-track to hit the high end of our long-term goal of annual sales of $350 million in fiscal '18 which is ahead of our original timetable.

While the refill environment remains challenging particularly for athletic footwear, I am confident that the work we are doing to tightly control expenses and manage inventories along with the initiative to drive traffic and conversion will allow us to achieve our full year guidance while also positioning the company for improved long-term results.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ed, who will review the financials and our outlook in more detail.

Ed Wilhelm

Thanks, Sam. Before I begin discussing our results, I should point out that my comments will focus on both GAAP and non-GAAP or adjusted results from continuing operations. Please see the financial tables in our news release, which reconcile non-GAAP results to GAAP.

For Q2, consolidated sales decreased 3.3%. This decrease consisted of Finish Line comparable sales that were down 4.5% and sales associated with Macy's of $81.7 million, up 5.6% compared to last year. With respect to cadence, comps for Finish Line were down 0.6% in June, down 9% in July and down 4.2% in August. Consolidated gross margin decreased 390 basis points from a year ago to 27.8%. The decline was attributable to lower product margin versus last year due to less full-price selling and higher markdowns driven by the challenging market conditions. We increased our markdown cadence to be competitive in a highly promotional environment and to clear slow moving inventory.

Occupancy as a percent of sales decreased 60 basis points from a year ago. Consolidated SG&A expense was 26% of sales, an increase of 200 basis points from a year ago as our cost savings initiatives and disciplined expense management was not enough to offset the deleverage from the sales decline. On a consolidated basis, adjusted net income was $4.8 million or $0.12 per share compared to the adjusted net income of $22.1 million or $0.53 per share last year.

Moving now to our balance sheet; owned inventory was down approximately 7% on a consolidated basis at the end of the second quarter. Capital expenditures were approximately $11 million and depreciation expense was $14 million for the quarter. During the quarter we paid out $4.5 million to shareholders in the form of our quarterly dividend; however, we did not repurchase any shares as we decided to preserve our cash position based on the challenging retail environment. At quarter-end, we had $115 million in cash and no interest-bearing debt. We have 4.5 million shares remaining on the current board authorized repurchase program.

For Finish Line, we ended the quarter with 569 stores that included two closings. For fiscal '18, we plan to close approximately 15 to 20 stores and remodel 45 to 50 as part of our planned store investment strategy. Our second quarter comps for Macy's stores with branded shops was 378.

Moving now to our outlook, for fiscal '18, our guidance remains unchanged from the revised projects we have said in late August. We still expect adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.60 which is inclusive of approximately $0.06 benefit from the 53rd week this year. This guidance is based on Finish Line comp sales decreasing between 3% to 5% and our Macy's business generating between $345 million and $355 million in sales with an operating margin in the high single digits.

For the third quarter, we expect Finish Line comps to decrease between 3% and 5% and the adjusted loss per share to be in the range of $0.32 to $0.40. For the fourth quarter, we expect Finish Line comps to decrease between 3% and 5% and adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.58 inclusive of the $0.06 benefit from the extra week in this year's fourth quarter. With regard to the impact from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, let me first say that we are very pleased to report that all of our employees in the affected areas are safe. In terms of our business, Hurricane Harvey resulted in conditions that temporarily closed 54 Houston area stores; and Hurricane Irma resulted in 110 temporary closures. Albeit four of these stores reopened within a week and we are happy to say that all of the 164 total stores are now open. We do not believe these temporary closures will have any material impact on our Q3 sales.

Finally, as we announced last month, given the current market conditions and recent accumulations of our stock the board adopted a shareholder right plan to protect the best interest of Finish Line shareholders. The plan is designed to ensure that the company is able to appropriately consider whether proposals, if any, are in the best interests of all of our shareholders.

We will have no further comments on these matters on this call, so we ask that your please limit your questions to our financial results and operating strategies.

Operator, we are now ready. Please open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Randy Konik with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Randy Konik

I guess my question really kind of comes down around how you're thinking about I guess, inventorying the business from a brand standpoint but also from a unit standpoint because in your commentary you talk about VaporMax as a standout but you also talked about like as, three to five Adidas platforms that were -- I guess 'on fire.' And then within lifestyle, you talked about EQT and Tubular, as well as Puma; so I guess what I kind of took away from the commentary was a lot of talk around Adidas and also I guess to a lesser degree Puma. Nike is strong but less -- more narrow in the -- I guess the platforms that were kind of quoted. So I'm just kind of curious about how do you think about managing brand shifts that are potentially going on or not going on in the market from inventory perspective going forward? Thank you.

Ed Wilhelm

Yes Randy, thanks for the question. So at the highest level, we always look to take position on items by certain brands that we believe are on trend and that the marketplace is interested in. Obviously during the seasons as we get actual sales, then the day to day work begins with our brand partners to help massage those inventories in terms of balance of products that we own, as well as those that are on order that maybe underperforming what our expectations were; balance that with those products that are over performing what our initial expectations were. And so those items that I mentioned are in fact items that we feel great about, they continue to perform at/or better than the levels that we expected; and as I said in our prepared remarks, not only this call but after Q1 is as we get into the back half of this year, specifically on those products I mentioned, both our -- our allocations improved dramatically, as well as there are new iterations of models on those platforms like VaporMax Marc and VaporMax CS that are going to come to market that are new products for us.

So it's that day to day balance sheet in adjusting our inventories, we talked about our inventories being down, on an owned basis it was down a little over 7% and that really reflects our teams continued efforts to move things around and address hot-sellers by getting those here faster, working with our brands on future allocations along with working with our brand partners to reduce the risk we have associated with products that are underperforming.

Randy Konik

And can I just follow-up with two additional, I just want more color around your -- your commentary around promotions, you said it was -- I guess dual pronged in nature; it was response to the environment but also to slow moving inventory. So I guess I will just like to kind of get some perspective or array on the call about how do you parse that out? How much of it of the promotional as a reaction to the environment others cutting price versus trying to get out of slow moving inventory; just kind of curious on your thoughts there. And just with the lifestyle business down mid-teens, I guess you said on the call; is that a function of brand oriented issue or is that just the idea of let's say Retro is starting to kind of slow or performance is coming back and lifestyle is going out or just to kind of get your perspective on what that negative mid-teens number kind of implies for the future of the lifestyle kind of category if you will?'

Sam Sato

So regarding the promotional piece; they are all kind of interconnected in terms of how much is attributable to the macro environment with slow selling, one kind of begets the other and so there is -- as there are products that aren't selling and more inventory in the marketplace, naturally you're going to be forced to take price action and some of that price action is in order to address not only the sell-throughs of those products but also from a competitive perspective as well. So when we look at the whole marketplace; the whole marketplace I think as you know has gotten a lot more promotional and we really saw that ramp up starting in July, significantly greater than what we have seen in the spring season.

In terms of lifestyle, I think it's just -- it's more about a shift in consumer taste and so through Q1 we continue to see pretty good growth in sell-throughs of items like -- as an example, Stan Smith or superstars from Mahati [ph]; clearly, there were some lifestyle products like Rocky [ph] from Nike that have shifted to other styles within running as an example, casual running; NMD as an example or UltraBOOST from a fashion perspective. So I think it's more about a natural shift in consumer taste and they are evolving a much faster and much more often than what we've ever seen before. And so this is in our view is just the new world and there is going to be a lot more shifts across categories and by item, I think much faster and more frequently than we've ever seen in the past.

Randy Konik

That was helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Susan Anderson with FBR Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Susan Anderson

Good morning, thanks for taking my question. I guess this is a follow-on on Randy's question a little bit. Kind of looking out to the back half and then into next year; when you guys kind of expect these more popular selling items such as VaporMax or BOOST? I guess it becomes big enough to kind of offset those weaker items out there that are not selling; and then I guess that the lead for the promotional environment too, how long is it going to take to kind of get that inventory cleaned up that's not selling out there to kind of normalize the promotional environment?

Sam Sato

Susan, the increased allocation as well as introduction of new products effectively start this quarter; and so we talked about things like VaporMax, one of the things I mentioned in my prepared remarks is adult takedowns to kids and so in November, which is the last month of our fiscal quarter, we'll introduce the VaporMax for kids. The new VaporMax, Marc and CS introduced in our Q4 but allocation and color multiples on the current platform begin to increase this quarter. We also have -- obviously, as we're moving into now the NBA season and this really exciting ignition point with the launch of this year's season and the announcement that Nike made last week relative to their new innovation in the tap to connect jersey coupled with exciting products from LeBron and Cady [ph], as well as Kyrie and others.

There is this exciting -- and I mentioned it briefly but there is just exciting tie-back with Air Force 1 which is also celebrating its 35th anniversary this year and a tie-back to the NBA launch as well. So there is a number of things that we see as a really exciting ignition points if you will for a multitude of brands as we move into the back half and really starting in this quarter.

Susan Anderson

Great, that sounds good. And then just one follow-up on the new store format; it sounds like it continues to be positive. Maybe just give some more color as you roll out more of these or do you continue to see comps outperform the average store base and is that in both, apparel and footwear?

Ed Wilhelm

So, we'll have Susan about 90 stores that will be remodeled with the new format. Going into holiday this year and the fourth quarter and we continue to see these stores perform versus the control group at a mid-single digit comp lift. And we're continuing to drive down the cost of the remodel, so we're gaining confidence on that low double-digit ROI that we've been targeting. As Sam talked about, we've got three what we call flagship beacon stores that we'll have this year, two of which are opened already, one in Woodsfield Mall in Chicago, one in Roosevelt Field in Long Island, and then the third will be coming online in Delarmala in the LA market and that starts to establish these beacon stores in these major markets across the country that will then continue to fill out with the upgraded stores around them. So very excited about what we're seeing so far and we're going to continue to remodel our stores over the next several years.

Susan Anderson

Great, that sounds good. Good luck next quarter.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Camilo Lyon with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Camilo Lyon

Thank you, good morning everyone. So Sam, you've given a lot of detail on the products; if we just step back for a second and survey the landscape and what transpired over the last year -- so what you think has been the biggest negative influencer to the environment that we're in right now from a promotional perspective? [Indiscernible] perspective, do you think if you're to prioritize the issues in what's been the lead driver that the distribution issue by some of the larger brands, is it an innovation issue; can you help us think about that because I think that's going to be informative into understanding what should be the trigger points to turn this cyclical downturn backup?

Sam Sato

That's a really important question Camilo. Here is the way I would answer that because I don't know that we can single out any one specific challenge or opportunity in our business and in any retail or consumer facing business, it's a combination of things. And the way I would sum it up is this; our consumers because of today's ability to access trends and events globally -- their influencer kind of circle is worldwide and what that enables the consumer to do is kind of formulate their own kind of self-impression and style and as I said to the earlier question, the speed at which they are evolving in changing the speed of which they are creating and adopting trends significantly faster and more often than ever and I think that the biggest challenge we have faced and we'll continue to face, both retail and our wholesale brand partners is the speed at which we can evolve and innovate. I'm really excited with the strategies that we have in place relative to how we're connecting and engaging with the consumer real-time and on their terms, much of what I discussed around our app development is about this integrated interactive personalized application that gets us that much closer to the consumer.

From a wholesale partnership perspective, you've heard a lot from our big partners talk about closing the timeline from when they are developing and designing products to when it actually comes to market and I think that's going to be critical in the future for this industry to continue to grow not just in terms of our business but in terms of our relevance and connection to the consumer.

Camilo Lyon

What you said to last point about speed to market, have you seen majority of your orders continue to be ordered on the normal counter or the old counter, that nine month calendar or is the product or the order makeshift changing such that you're getting -- you're able to get more access to product within that three month or in season timeframe?

Ed Wilhelm

Again, that's a good question. So here is what I'll tell you; I think all of our brands are really ramping up that go-to-market timeline. And I think the first time I may be mentioned this was in our Q4 call where we talked specifically about Audi's [ph] initiative -- Under Armour's initiative and obviously the express lane from Nike. And I mentioned back then that we had already seen products in January, I think it was for June deliveries and that was obviously a couple of items. As we sit here today I can tell you that a bigger percentage of items that we're seeing from the brands are closer to market. The majority is still on that normal timeline but I'm confident with the speed at which the brands have moved just to where we are today, that -- that as we move forward, the kind of near-term delivery to market is going to continue to increase and will quickly become a much larger share of our future on order in terms of percent to total.

Camilo Lyon

Great. And then my final question; just a little bit more on the gross margin cadence to the back half. It sounds like it will be -- if you could help me understand the comp outlook doesn't change from Q3 to Q4 but there is an implied improvement and gross margins that's pretty significant. Could you just help me think about the cadence around that if they said is correct and well, the drivers are behind that.

Sam Sato

Yes, so you're right about that. So Q3 we're still expecting product margins to be down in a continuation of a challenging marketplace with the comp guidance we've provided, there will be some occupancy deleverage in Q3 and then some SG&A deleverage. As we get to the fourth quarter, it's a little bit trick for a couple of reasons; one is, the guidance is based on a 14-week quarter and we said that that extra week provides us $0.06 benefit. That extra week is also the week that ends March 3 which at least based on now we're assuming is a heavier influenced tax refund week and is usually a better week for us. But the bigger reason for the gross margin improvement in Q4 is -- we had -- we were very good last year, so just as a reminder our product margins last year were down 450 basis points, impacted again by a highly promotional environment, a lot of markdowns to sell-through slow moving, a softgoods category that would still challenge.

So we've talked about softgoods improving for us and then we had gross margin improvement in Q2. We continue to expect to see that category, improve in terms of its gross margin and also sales as it becomes a smaller, more profitable category and that will help us as well in the fourth quarter. So I think we've got a number of things kind of working for us that gives us confidence that we can recover a very small portion of that product margin loss from a year ago and that's what's implied in our fourth quarter guidance.

Camilo Lyon

Thanks. Good luck in the back of the year.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jonathan Komp with Robert W. Baird. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Komp

Hi, thank you. I asked on the third quarter and fourth quarter sales guidance or for the comps. Ed, it looks like on one hand maybe comps have shown some stability and stabilized in down for a range in August but just two months ago in July they are down nine. So I'm just wondering maybe more specifically how you formulated the sales outlook?

Ed Wilhelm

So Jonathan, I'd say kind of even looking at a little longer time, it's been a bit choppy as you remember. We had a very soft May rebounded in June, got better; down again in July, got little better as you said in August. So certainly the choppiness in the marketplace that we're seeing is reflected in our comps. As we look to the back half of the year, I'll just kind of remind you of the comparisons that we're up against; or we did 4.5 negative comp in Q2 up against the 5 -- plus 5 from a year ago in Q2. As we get to Q3, we're up against the 0.7 comp. And then when we get to Q4, we were down 4.5% last year. So, again the comparisons get a little bit easier, we took a look as we always do from the bottoms up at the product flow and what's coming to market and Sam talked a lot about the product that's coming to market over the next three to six months. So that factors into our forecasting and just again, comes up with a negative 3% to 5% comp in the back half of the year that we're comfortable we can deliver.

Jonathan Komp

Okay. And not to be too specific but I know the second half of last year, the softgoods and apparel fall-off was a big portion of the easier comparison. So are you kind of making an improvement on the apparel, maybe not improvement there or further worsening on the footwear side, any perspective there?

Ed Wilhelm

Yes, on a category basis -- you're right, we were down about 30% in the back half of last year in the softgoods category. And we are making an improvement obviously from that down 30 -- from a year ago in the back half and we've seen improvement in the softgoods category in the first half of this year, so the trends that we've seen, the strategy that we've done to narrow that assortment and focus it on key items is delivering for us and that's what's factored into our back half sales guidance around the softgoods category.

Jonathan Komp

Okay, great. And then I had a question on the Macy's business; I think Sam -- the commentary you had around the kids business and the growth for that category would imply -- maybe not a lot of growth in everything other than kids. So I'm just wondering, if you're seeing the same dynamic outside of the kids expansion at Macy's that you've seen in The Finish Line stores or maybe you think you can compare and contrast what you're seeing there?

Sam Sato

Yes, I would say that you're right; both the digital business up double-digits and the kids business grew extremely well. We're seeing a similar kind of -- just retail headwind, primarily driven in the stores across men's and women's than where we've seen it in the past. So while the business is still grew and we're still on-track to hit the higher end of our long-term range, we are watching that closely and obviously continuing to make the right strategic investments around those growth areas in particular.

Jonathan Komp

Okay. And do you have any hypothesis just looking at some of the shoe chains outside of the mall, more of the family oriented stores certainly seem to be holding up better on the footwear business; and I'm just curious, it's my last question, if you had any thoughts on why the divergence? Maybe versus you and others in the mall?

Sam Sato

Yes, I mean it's all kind of hypothesis but typically when we go through these types of scenarios; the off-mall family channel, kind of -- more price focused businesses tend to be a bit more consistent and I think that's what you're seeing today that its promotional up there so many of our more mature franchises that are at that top tier in terms of innovation have slowed and so while we're feeling price pressure there I think that the broader retail group that are maybe positioned in a much more price sensitized assortment strategy should feel a little bit less specific to athletic footwear.

Jonathan Komp

Okay, thanks for the perspective.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Matt [ph] with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, everyone. So Sam, I was just wondering from your experience, in history has ever been a period of time where promotions across the industry have been just elevated for this period -- this extended period of time. And then, more broadly, I'm just curious to think people will always pay for the latest grids innovation like the Air/VaporMax but we've actually seen promotions on some of the platforms that you've caught as actually strength or strong and I'm just wondering what's the risk of educating the consumer to only response promotions the longer that this goes on? Thank you.

Sam Sato

That's hard for me to answer in terms of have I seen a time in my 30-some years. I'm sure over 30 years it's been like this is somewhere in there; what I'll tell us is, the bigger challenge is again driven by consumer expectations and the speed at which they are moving poses a challenge but a great opportunity for our industry which has historically been kind of out in front relative to innovation and consumer engagement and I think we all have an important responsibility and obligation to ramp up our focus in our investments against speed to market. And -- so I'm sure to your question there has been times in the past I think that yes, there is a risk but the risk of being on-sale or price promoting for this long I think is less of a risk than the implication of not being able to move faster on behalf of the consumer as we move forward.

Your other question, I think -- actually the question a bit is an answer too. You're spot on that the consumer is always going to react to new innovation that they love and as long as there is the right intrinsic value they're going to pay full price. And the longer you go price promotion the harder it is to get them back to full price but we've seen historically that coming out of times like this when the innovation really, really ramps up. You see consumers pop right back to buying those products that are the latest and the greatest for sure.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for the color, Sam.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Kate [ph] with Citi Research. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, thanks for taking my questions. I was wondering if you could maybe put some perspective around how much of your business is being impacted by the cyclicality within athletic or the shift -- or the rapid shift in consumer taste maybe versus some of the secular challenges with mall traffic? And guess with the vendor is going more direct, how much do you think that could be impacting the top line and have your allocations at all changed with the brands selling more direct?

Sam Sato

I don't know if cyclicality necessarily is on its own a driver, again, I keep going back to much of what is occurring is obviously driven by consumer expectations and demand and that the consumer continues to evolve and get faster about understanding trends and styles. They are moving faster and that has implication on traffic trends in the mall, if you don't have what they want, when they want it; they are less likely maybe to go to the malls versus times when you do. Relative to the brands, direct-to-consumer, what I'll tell you with this is; we work closely with all of our brand partners, we've got incredibly strong relationships with all of them, we've had a lot of discussion around the integrated marketplace across their retail partners like Finish Line, and how their direct-to-consumer strategy plays a role in the broader marketplace and we are convinced and remain great partners with the brands that it's an and strategy, it's not an either/or strategy.

And I think in part -- I mean one of the questions you asked about allocations I think is a fair question. And as I said, we continue to see increases in allocations on some of the best products and an introduction of new products with significantly strong allocations and I think that is one of those proof points in terms of our partnership and the role that we play specifically in the broader marketplace for our brand partners.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Tom [ph] with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, thanks for taking my question. I've got a question about the basketball assortments. A couple of years ago people were sort of worry about ASPs in basketball getting too high and then Nike sort of tucked down the price points on the KD and LeBron platforms and that seems to have helped out and I know that they are looking to pick the price up again on the upcoming LeBron $15 to $185; do you have any concern there that maybe as [indiscernible] tries to pick up the price points on some of the their signature basketball platforms, they might run into pricing recessions again?

Sam Sato

Yes, at this point Tom I don't -- one of the things that we're seeing relative to our specific to signature basketball and specifically for Nike is the products that work currently putting in market whether it's Paul George, Kyrie, Carrie [ph] and soon the 15 Gangs [ph] as you mentioned. The sell-throughs and demand have been great for those and I think that there is as I mentioned earlier this true price value there. I'm not concerned about the increase on the 15, and I'm not worried about it for two reasons; I think that -- and confidence that Nike has done their consumer insight work around price value and their research shows them that price point given what's involved in the build out of that shoe, both from a platform perspective as well as the uppers I think demands that kind of price, and I think that they've put a lot of effort into understanding that.

And then second, quite candidly, in basketball shoes when you've got from a technological perspective something that is as innovative and new as that; it can command the higher prices and the consumer will react positively to that. I think where the category across all brands got a little bit in trouble was when they put maybe a greater emphasis on the price-value relationship just based on kind of the trailing history of basketball and what that historically been acceptable from a consumer perspective, and maybe at that point locked a little site into price value from a consumer perspective and I'm confident that all the brands, and specific to your question around the LeBron Shoe, that price is appropriate and that -- Nike has done their work to ensure that the consumer recognizes the value in that shoe.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks very much. Best of luck in the back half.

Sam Sato

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Paul Trussell with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Paul Trussell

Good morning. So -- you know, you've certainly touched on this a bit Sam but I still want to kind of dissect the current comp guidance for the balance of the year; we'll just steal for download at mid-single digits. And yet dissect that versus the commentary you made back in the pre-announcement which was outlining that the work that you're doing with the winter partners on enhancing the merchandise should start to benefit top line results early next year; and that is what kept you optimistic. Can you just give us a little bit more details and discussion around that work that you're doing with the vendors that has you optimistic; so that we too can share that optimism. And many of us are wondering why we should not be assuming that this is the beginning of a longer term decline in sneaker cells.

Sam Sato

Yes, so couple of things. There is a number of factors that go into driving growth within our category that we play in. Obviously, product is a big component as well as more and more of consumer experience. And so what I'd tell you is this; as we look to the back half of this year, I've already outlined a number of really important styles that are continuing to grow in demand and then ultimately sales. That we are getting improved allocations; there are a number of items that have yet to come to market but we believe with the right partnership we can elevate and maximize those opportunities, like the Nike launch of the new Connected Jersey for the NBA season and then the way they are retiring back, key models to that; technician point.

And the second part would be the continued elevation and investment and the collaborative partner we have with our brands on the consumer experience; and again, I'll just reiterate I'll put a little plug-in for our brand team. If you go to the blog on finishline.com. You will see our new flagship store, you will see a really exciting video that we captured for the opening event. And how that ties back to all of the digital experiences we've been focused on. I'll also point to the launch of VaporMax in the spring was actually a really, really dialed up effort between Finish Line and Nike around extending their holistic brand brief to really bring that to market in a distinct and unique way through the lens of Finish Line; and that obviously was meet with incredible response from our consumer and the sell-throughs of the product during that launch time certainly reflected their excitement.

We continue to seeing the same level of engagement as we partner with Nike and Audi and Under Armour and New Balance and Puma on unique extensions of go-to-markets experiences and we believe that that collaborative effort coupled with the continued expansion of some of the bestselling models and allocations of those models lead us to not only be confident in our ability to deliver the back half but gives us some guarded optimism as we move into fiscal year '19.

Paul Trussell

I appreciate that color. How did your digital business perform in 2Q on The Finish Line side? And as we go forward, from a category standpoint, would your expectations for 3Q or second half comprise of the same level of performance between running basketball and lifestyle that we've seen this past quarter? Thanks.

Sam Sato

On the digital question, I mean both channels in Q2 were challenged but our digital business was up low single-digits in Q2. And the question around categories; I think similar to what you saw in Q2 directionally, I think you will continue to see growth in running, I think basketball will remain a bit challenged, albeit, maybe a little better than what we saw in Q2, again, largely based on our optimism around the NBA and Nike partnership. And then lifestyle, we think just because of a natural shift to more casual running products will maintain will remain challenging as we move forward.

Paul Trussell

Thanks for the color. Best of luck.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Robbie Ohmes with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, it's Ray [ph] for Robbie, thank for taking the questions. Just a couple of quick ones; Ed, I may have missed it, can you breakout the traffic intake in the quarter or give any color around ASP is stranded?

Ed Wilhelm

Yes, ASPs were flat in the quarter, traffic challenge, particularly in the stores; digital traffic lower than what it's been historically but still up, kind of driving that low single digit increase for us. Average ticket was slightly better in the quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. And then you commented on the kids assortment improving in Nike, with getting more VaporMax. Do you have a timing on when that might improve for Adidas as well?

Sam Sato

Yes, this is Sam. As we get through the middle of Q3, we're seeing those allocation increases begin.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Sam Sato

I think importantly, as I mentioned earlier, there is also additional adult take downs like Nike VaporMax and kids coming at the middle of November, so the end of our queue but just in time for the important holiday season.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then one more; can you give a little color on the divergence and basketball between signature sneakers and Jordan. When did that trend start and then -- like what's your outlook for that category?

Sam Sato

Yes, so as I mentioned in the my prepared remarks; certainly styles of retro Jordan's have slowed, and I think everyone has got a key, keep the context. The shoes haven't died by any means, it's just -- it's taking longer to sell-through them and I'm confident that the brand is working really hard and diligently to put some strategic place holders and in the market in terms of their strategic roadmap to cue of that.

Signature basketball as I said, it's Middle East because you really get into their root of the business as week move in the later part of Q3 but the business and signature has remained strong and we expect as we move into the back half of Q3 and Q4. Again, excitingly ignited by the Nike NBA partnership that the sickness part of the day will continue to elevate.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Scott Krasik with Buckingham Research. Please go ahead.

Scott Krasik

So one clarification, just on the digital; I think you said it was 24% of your total sales, macys.com to Macy's; is that percentage higher or lower for Finish Line?

Ed Wilhelm

Just a little bit lower Scott.

Scott Krasik

Okay, great. And then Sam, just -- your turning mid creative direction over the Migos, there is definitely a passion thing happening; I'm just wondering, historically how long these real fashion driven cycles have lasted? And is there something like -- when you go way back and you look at like man alive [ph], you know, is it something that can go this far in terms of where you would like to take it?

Sam Sato

Yes, I think we have to maybe be specific about fashion. Fashion itself -- it doesn't go in and out of style, fashion trends change but our consumers and the products that we trade are more driven by the style of the shoe than necessarily the activity it was intended for. So as an example, the majority of the products we're selling whether it's brand Jordan or Signature basketball or Huarache or VaporMax are being purchased because of its -- yes, it's technologically great but because the shoes are really cool quite frankly. And so Migos and that partnership really just been an extension of different industries that are really important to work or consumer whether that being music or art, social things; those are all really important to our customer and our continued evolution as a brand is to ensure that we are partnering with not only our wholesale brand partners but influencers, key influencers within -- those most important industries that a role and our core consumers every day.

Migos, obviously being incredible at what they do; not only in terms of unbelievable musicians and artists but our highly influential from a fashion perspective.

Scott Krasik

I appreciate that. Just lastly ahead, any buybacks assumed in the guidance for 3Q or 4Q?

Sam Sato

There aren't any buybacks that are assumed in the back half and the guidance that we gave.

Scott Krasik

Okay, great. Thanks and good luck.

Operator

And your final question will come from the line of Aaron [ph] Murphy with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thanks for taking my question. Yes, just following up on the last question just reflecting on your cash position? It's fairly large, particularly in light of the market gap today, so curious if there any changes and how plan to use that guidance?

Sam Sato

Yet no changes in our capital allocation strategy. I'd point out on that large cash position seasonally through the year. Q2 is a better cash position for us, Q3 a little bit more constrained. And then Q4 is what we look at to kind of measure our $75 million that we would like to maintain. So our priorities remain to invest best in the business to drive sales and earnings example and those investments today are focused on a store strategy and our remodel program there, repositioning strategy and kids expansion strategy at Macy's, and then investments into our digital business primarily around our Mobile First strategy. So those are the first priority for our capital investments. And then from there, maintain and grow the dividend and then thirdly, repurchasing of shares, so all with of guidance of maintaining a strong balance sheet and forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then just for us, on the SG&A in the quarter, the dollar growth accelerated and reversed the trend of the last three quarters. What were the drivers for seeing a positive dollar growth in SG&A? And then in third and fourth quarter, how should we be thinking about that line?

Ed Wilhelm

So when you cover into the quarter that we had some headwinds but we were facing in terms of SG&A, depreciation in particular kind of ramped up in the quarter and that was a big driver of the increase and that's largely tied to the store remodel investments, those new stores -- remodel stores came into service. We also saw in the quarter an increase in healthcare costs that just some large dollar claims that kind of bounced random from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year but they were a little higher for us in Q2. As we look to the back half for the year, you know, with the comp guidance that we gave, I'd expect SG&A to deleverage slightly in Q3. And then similarly, in Q4 some deleverage but the dollar growth of SG&A in the back half of the year will be more in line with what we see maybe in the first half of the year in total.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then just my last question, going back to the basketball conversation; any thoughts on how the [indiscernible] platform is performing? Currently are you in a good position from an inventory perspective before the Carrie 4 [ph] launches and [indiscernible] supporting that launch. Thanks.

Sam Sato

Yes, so Karie 3 [ph] similar to some of my other comments around basketball, a bit more challenged than its predecessor. We're in a pretty good inventory position in terms of transitioning to 4 and obviously we're hopeful there given a lot of the chatter and demand we saw during the NBA finals for that product. So excited about seeing the results of that coming to market and we're working hard and closely with Under Armour to ensure that we give that product and that franchise a really great view to our consumers as we move through the back half of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thank you so much.

Sam Sato

Well, that concludes our call. So thank you to everyone who joined us today. We look forward to speaking with you again on our Q3 call which will be held in December. Thank you and have a great weekend.

Operator

Thank you to everyone for attending today. This will conclude today's conference call, and you may now disconnect.

