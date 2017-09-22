Dream Industrial: Publicly Hated, Privately Loved

Dream Industrial REIT (OTC:DREUF) is a Canadian-focused pure play industrial REIT. It is part of the Dream Family of companies and it is managed externally by Dream Asset Management Corp. Dream Industrial owns primarily high quality light industrial properties disbursed fairly evenly throughout Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario and Alberta. Industrial Real Estate is one of the most sought after investment classes by private institutions, boasting some of the lowest vacancy rates, trading at the lowest cap rates, and seeing some of the highest rental rate increases throughout North America. I believe the market is not giving Dream Industrial the proper credit it deserves, and in the private market this company would be worth a lot more than its public valuation.

Overview

Dream Industrial owns 213 properties throughout Canada with 16 million square feet of gross leaseable area. 32% of their NOI comes from Alberta, 27% comes from Ontario, 20% comes from Quebec, 14% comes from Nova Scotia and 7% comes from Saskatchewan. Current occupancy stands at a healthy 96%. 68% of the company's NOI comes from multi tenant buildings while the other 32% comes from single tenant buildings.

Multi-tenant buildings tend to attain higher rental rates per foot because the floor plates are smaller and lease terms are shorter yet are seen as less risky as the building is diversified so one tenant failing or moving doesn't have an outsized impact on the property. Thus, single tenant buildings typically see lower rents per foot, have longer terms but carry the risk of that single tenant failing or moving. The largest single tenant in the portfolio is Spectra Premium, which leases 642,000 sf and accounts for 4% of the company's rental revenue. The top 10 tenancies only account for 18.5% of the company's revenue so you are getting a well diversified portfolio that is not overly concentrated to one tenant or one industry.

Industrial properties are typically less capital intensive then office and retail buildings as it's just generally empty space, so when one tenant leaves little work needs to be done to renovate the facility for the next tenant. Compare that with office space where landlords typically pay nearly the entire buildout cost for each new tenant. Industrial vacancies are also less expensive to hold on to as common area maintenance costs and taxes are lower than office and retail properties.

The Market

Industrial real estate is very popular right now. Many companies these days, whether it be Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) Blue Apron or a myriad of other retail-facing companies, are selling more of their products online. This doesn't appear to be a trend but more of a secular shift. What comes with additional online sales is large fulfillment centers needed to handle these orders, that's where industrial real estate comes in. Large industrial buildings have the luxury of providing cheap rents with massive warehouses to store all these goods near major airports and highways.

Jones Lang LaSalle provided a Q1 2017 Canadian-wide industrial outlook paper and the general theme was bullishness for all markets. Here is how they neatly summed up each market:

Vancouver: Despite rising overall vacancy rates few options for warehouse space remain. Vacancy stood at 2.2%.

Calgary: Distribution market remains stable, manufacturing begins to recover and the oil and gas market trends upward. Vacancy stood at 7.8%.

The Greater Toronto Area: New supply increased vacancy but rents continue to rise. Vacancy stood at 2.7%.

Montreal: Demand for industrial space outpacing supply. Vacancy stood at 5.5%.

Sadly, no mention was made for the Nova Scotia market.

Existing industrial buildings have a very favorable moat, in that you simply can not build a new industrial building in any urban center close to transit and compete with an existing building on price. Construction costs and land costs are too high now, and it's uneconomical to build an industrial building and charge, say, $7 net rent per foot. Land owners are also always attempting to convert industrial zonings to allow for other uses like residential or retail so that they can increase rents. That's why you see fewer industrial buildings in the city of Toronto today compared to 20 years ago; industrial buildings have moved to the suburbs like Vaughn and Burlington. This makes existing buildings all the more valuable.

Valuation

Dream Industrial has a reported market cap of about $500 million with debt of about $1.05 billion; however, they also have LP B Units valued at roughly $150 million. That's treated as a liability on the books, but truly acts as equity. It would be fair to say that the market cap for the company is really $650 million and debt stands at $900 million. This gives the company an enterprise valuation of $1.55 billion.

Key numbers include:

2016 NOI of $117 million

2016 FFO of $71 million or $0.92 per share

Q1 AFFO of $62 million or $0.79 per share

Distributions were $0.70 per share per year

The distribution is covered by rent as AFFO is 79 cents per share, while distributions are 70 cents per share. The payout ratio of 88.6% is sustainable. The simplest method to calculating asset value is to apply a cap rate to the NOI and that'll give you the value of the asset. The tricky part, of course, is what number should that cap rate be: 4%, 5%, or 8%?

Here is what Jones Lang LaSalle wrote about the Toronto market:

Investors have seen a cap rate compression over the last year, with Class A distribution facilities trading at approximately a 4.0 percent cap rate (and in some cases higher than the replacement value). The fact that owner-users and investors are paying moderately more year-over-year, is evidence of how much demand there is in the market.

If we apply a 6% cap rate to Dream Industrial's most recent full-year NOI number of $117 million, we get a total asset value of $1.95 billion. This is 25% above the current enterprise value. Therefore, with debt standing at $900 million, the equity should be worth $1.05 billion or about $13.25 per share (79 million shares outstanding). Based on my assessed value and the current stock price of $9, there is 47% upside in this stock.

A 6% cap rate means investors are willing to earn a 6% return (unlevered) on their money in order to own real estate. Owners of Dream Industrial earn 70 cents a share per year, with the stock trading around $9. That comes to a dividend yield or "cap rate" of nearly 8%. This is nearly double what Jones Lang LaSalle is saying industrial buildings are going for in the Toronto area.

For the sake of comparison, Dream Industrial's competitor Pure Industrial REIT (OTCPK:PDTRF) trades at a 4.50% dividend yield and had a payout ratio of 85% as at Q1 2017.

Questions

There are a few issues surrounding Dream Industrial, which is why I believe it trades at a discount to its private market valuation. This is part of the DREAM family of companies and the market does not like this structure. What this means is that DIR.UN is externally managed; they paid $10 million dollars to DREAM Global to "manage" the assets. $10 million is a lot of money -- that's nearly 10% of the years NOI. I agree that it's not ideal and there are potential conflicts of interest that arise out of this structure, but I'm willing to overlook them just on the basis of how cheap the stock is.

There is a cloud over who is in charge here as Brent Chapman, the current CEO, has decided to step down in early 2018 and they are currently searching for someone to replace him. Also, the company does pay a DRIP that continuously dilutes current owners and can make it harder to meet future distribution payments as there are more shares outstanding. The way to mitigate that issue is to either make accretive transactions, raise rents or simply end the DRIP. I'm not too worried as it's not difficult to end a DRIP program should the payout ratio creep up closer to that 100% payout ratio figure.

Conclusion

DREAM industrial REIT is a Canadian industrial REIT operating in what I would call the most Amazon-proof and recession-resistant of all real estate asset classes. Vacancy rates are low across the board, rents are increasing and demand is strong both from tenants looking for space and investors looking to buy buildings. The stock trades at a steep discount to its REIT peers and provides its unit holders a phenomenal return to simply wait until sunnier days. It should be noted that its counterpart DREAM OFFICE REIT (OTC:DRETF) owns nearly 25% of the company and continues to buy more, as the manager of DREAM OFFICE feels it's prudent to deploy its available capital in purchasing shares of this industrial REIT instead of purchasing buildings. I would tend to agree with that manager.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DREUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.