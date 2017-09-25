Natural Gas Moves Above The Top End Of The Trading Range, Then Fails Once Again

Traders and speculators tend to thrive in markets where prices trend higher or lower. At the same time, price volatility is mother's milk for the speculative community as it creates opportunity. Natural gas futures contracts began trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange back in 1990. Since their introduction, they have attracted lots of volume because of the energy commodity's penchant for wide price variance. Over the course of the past twenty-seven years, NYMEX natural gas futures have traded in a range from $1.02 to $15.65 per MMBtu. The price of natural gas rose to highs in 2005 and 2008 as Hurricanes Rita and Katrina hit the Louisiana Coast and damaged infrastructure in and around the delivery point for the NYMEX futures market at Erath, Louisiana. In March 2016, the energy commodity traded to the lowest price since 1998 at $1.611 per MMBtu as discoveries of the energy commodity in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States weighed on the market.

The price of natural gas has recovered since March 2016 and is currently trading just under $3 per MMBtu level on the active month October futures contract. However, since early June, natural gas futures had been trading in a range from $2.799 to $3.142 and each time the price approached the lows or highs, it seemed to reverse. This past week, the energy commodity traded above the top end of the range and at the highest price since May, but it once again failed. Each year, the injection season lasts from mid-March through mid-November at which time the peak season for demand causes withdrawals from storage facilities. With around eight weeks left in the 2017 injection season, natural gas continues to sit in its trading band waiting for a reason to move and establish a trend.

Price action last week violates the range since early June

Things were looking pretty good for the natural gas bulls at the start of last week when the price of the energy commodity traded to a high of $3.1660 per MMBtu on September 19, but as we have seen over recent months, the attempt to rally ended in tears. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, a rally took the price from lows of $2.885 on September 8 to its most recent peak at $3.1660 las Tuesday. The rally of over 9.7% thrust the energy commodity into overbought territory on the daily chart where the upward momentum of the market ran out of fuel. The pride corrected back down to the $3.08 level on Wednesday, September 20 and the report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) last Thursday, sent the price cascading below the $3 level once again. While the price of natural gas managed to make a higher high on the daily chart, it is now facing the challenge of holding above $2.885 per MMBtu to establish a higher low.

Inventory injections are picking up

While hurricanes and storms can cause the price of natural gas and other energy commodities to rise when they impact production, refining, and storage areas, Hurricanes Harvey and Irma had the reverse effect on the natural gas market. The storms did not damage pipelines and infrastructure around the delivery point for NYMEX futures in Erath, Louisiana and power outages in Texas, Louisiana, and Florida reduced the demand for natural gas over recent weeks. Therefore, the EIA reported an injection last week that was above market expectations. On Thursday, September 21 they told markets that expected an injection of 85-90 bcf that stocks rose by 97 billion cubic feet. Source: Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report - EIA

As the chart shows, total inventories now stand at 3.408 trillion cubic feet which is 3.8% below the levels seen last year at this time, but still 2% above the five-year average as of September 15. Following on the heels of a 91 bcf injection last week, the rate of natural gas flowing into storage has picked up over recent weeks. While it was looking like four trillion cubic feet in storage at the start of the coming winter season was a high hurdle given the rate of flow during the summer months, the third straight year of stocks at four trillion or over is now looking like a possibility.

The coming bullish-bearish standoff

If the bulls are looking for a silver lining in the move that took the price of natural gas over twenty cents lower in a three-day period, the quarterly chart and a potential for a higher short-term low above $2.885 per MMBtu could set natural gas up for a rally in the coming weeks and months. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart illustrates, the trend in the natural gas futures market turned positive after finding a bottom in March 2016 at $1.6110 per MMBtu. On the long-term pictorial, that trend is likely to remain in place so long as the price of nearby natural gas futures remains above critical support on the continuous contract at $2.522 per MMBtu which was the February 2017 low.

In recent years, bulls and bears have faced off in the natural gas market. In 2016, the bears were victorious as the price fell to $1.611 which was the lowest level since the late 1990s. In late 2016 and early 2017, the bulls had a minor win as the price rallied to a high of $3.9940 at the end of December 2016 and remained above the $3 level until February 2017 which was double the price at the lows the previous year. Now, as we look forward to the end of the 2017 injection season, it is coming close to the time for natural gas bulls and bears to do battle once again. Technical factors aside, the fundamentals for the natural gas market continues to evolve.

New demand verticals grow

There were two reasons why the bears got their wish, and the price of natural gas fell to the lowest level in more than a decade and a half in 2016. First, discoveries of massive reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States increased the supply side of the fundamental equation for the energy commodity. Second, and perhaps more importantly, a mild winter caused weak demand at a time when supply was at the highest level in history.

However, necessity is often the mother of invention, and new demand verticals for natural gas have bolstered the demand side of the market. The replacement of coal with natural gas in power generation has increased the requirements for the energy commodity. At the same time, a new technology that liquefies natural gas for export to other areas of the world where the price is higher than it is in the United States has made the U.S. a major exporter of the fuel to the world. The first shipments of LNG left Louisiana ports last year and the business is continuing to expand as the current administration in Washington DC is more than friendly to the energy sector. The goal of the Trump administration is not only energy independence for the U.S., but to make the country a major exporter of energy commodities around the world. The new demand verticals for natural gas have been expanding over the past year, which has offset some of the pressure on the fundamentals in the market caused by the massive reserve discoveries over recent years.

The prospects for the winter season that starts in eight weeks

While bulls and bears will argue about the impact of discoveries of natural gas and the growing demand for the energy commodity, it will be Mother Nature who settles the dispute in the months ahead. The winter is the peak season of demand for natural gas and will be the factor that guides the path of least resistance for the price of the commodity. The winter season will commence sometime in the middle of November when the injection season turns to the withdrawal season, and natural gas begins to flow out of storage facilities to meet peak season demand. The temperature across the United States will determine the rate of the flow. The last cold winter season came in 2014 which lifted the price of nearby NYMEX natural gas futures to just under the $6.50 per MMBtu level which is more than double the current price which finds itself once again below the $3 level. Source: NYMEX

As the forward curve going into the winter season of 2017/2018 shows, the 2014 high is almost double the current price of natural gas for January and February delivery. The November/December spread was trading at around 15.5 cents last Friday representing the time when injections switch to withdrawals.

To reach four trillion billion cubic feet, we will need to see an average of 74 bcf of injections for the coming eight weeks. While that number is below the level of the previous two weeks, injections tend to slow down over the final weeks of injection season in late October and early November especially if there is a cold spell across regions of the United States. If we were to go into the winter months with less natural gas in storage than the previous two years, the combination of a potentially colder than average winter season and two new demand verticals could lift prices to a higher high seen last December at $3.9940 per MMBtu. I am a buyer of natural gas on price weakness over the coming weeks and will take profits on recovery rallies while maintaining a small core long position. My goal is to reduce the cost basis of my long position and to ride it into February where, if Mother Nature cooperates, the price of the energy commodity is likely to reach its peak level.

Last week, the price of natural gas suffered a false breakout to the upside and fell back to the middle of its trading range. With more than two months to go until the start of winter, I am a scale down buyer of January and February NYMEX futures and the UNG ETF product on price weakness in the deferred contracts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.